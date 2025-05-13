Simu Liu proposes to girlfriend Allison Hsu in Paris: ‘I choose you forever and always’

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Simu Liu is getting married.

The author and actor, who is known for his roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Barbie, proposed to girlfriend Allison Hsu over the weekend.

The duo shared photos from their picture-perfect proposal in Paris afterward.

“From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always,” Liu captioned an Instagram post Sunday.

The post included a photo of Liu kissing Hsu, with flowers all around them.

Hsu also shared a series of photos of her and Liu to Instagram on Sunday, in which she showed off her engagement ring.

“Us forever,” she captioned the post alongside three engagement ring and three white heart emojis.

One of the images shows the pair embracing in front of the the Eiffel Tower.

Liu made his red carpet debut with Hsu, a digital marketing director at Interscope Records, in December 2022 at the 20th annual Asian American Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Since then, Hsu has supported Liu at several red carpets, including the Barbie premiere in 2023 and the 96th Academy Awards last year.

Good Morning America has reached out to Liu’s representative for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tiger Woods biopic in the works with Barack, Michelle Obama in talks to produce
Megan Briggs/TGL/TGL via Getty Images

A biopic about Tiger Woods is in the works.

Amazon MGM is developing the film, with Barack and Michelle Obama‘s company Higher Ground in talks to produce it. Deadline first reported the news.

The film will be based on Kevin Cook‘s book The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played. It will cover the rise of Woods as a child prodigy who later turned into a golf superstar. Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the film King Richard, will helm the movie.

It is expected that the film will focus on Woods’ four major consecutive major championship wins, a feat known as the Tiger Slam. He has won 15 major championships and has 82 PGA Tour victories.

Woods’ personal life, though filled with drama, will reportedly not be depicted in the film. In 2009, several extramarital affairs he took part in came to light, which caused many companies to end their sponsorship deals with him. He was then arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence. In 2021, he survived a car accident, though he sustained leg injuries from the incident.

Along with the Obamas, Irwin Winkler, who produced Goodfellas, Rocky and Creed, is also attached to the project.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jennifer Lopez to host American Music Awards
Courtesy CBS

Jennifer Lopez first hosted the American Music Awards back in 2015 and has performed on the show 10 times. Now she’s back for another round.

The singer, actress and businesswoman will be front and center for this year’s iteration of the show, which will air live from Las Vegas May 26 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

J-Lo first teased that she’d be returning to the show during last year’s American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special. In addition to hosting, she’ll perform, showcasing her “unparalleled artistry and signature mix of music, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to a press release.

The American Music Awards is the largest fan-voted award show in the country. Nominations will be announced at a later date.

J-Lo’s most recent album, This Is Me … Now, came out in February 2024, along with a companion film and a documentary. All three projects were inspired by her second chance at love with then-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she filed for divorce in April of that year. The album was supposed to be followed by a major tour, but she later canceled it, citing the need to spend more time with family and friends.

Jennifer will kick off a run of European tour dates on July 1. She also has the movie Kiss of the Spider Woman coming out later this year, and another film, Office Romance, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Viola Davis has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where her new wax figure was recently revealed. It features her look from the Academy Awards in 2017 — a red Giorgio Armani Privé gown — when she won best supporting actress for her role in Fences. ﻿Intricate details were included, like her platform sneakers, gold jewelry and her wedding ring.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Viola, who worked with the Madame Tussauds’ creative team to get every detail of her look right“It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

She shared on Instagram her initial reaction to seeing her wax figure, alongside the caption, “No words. Just….love. LOVE. Thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In the clip, she’s captured walking toward the figure and admiring the end result. “[They] got everything right. I mean, she looks alive. My teeth, my lips,” Viola said. “This dress I believe is Armani, but it’s more than the Armani. … It’s like a dream I had when I was 28 when I was looking at myself in the subway station, but it was a dream. This is just, like, ‘Whoo!'”

“There are signs in your life where you feel worthy, and they help the inside feel worthy. I keep saying that saying of ‘Your purpose is not what you do. It’s what happens to people when you do what you do.’ And sometimes the people that it happens to is you,” she continued. “And it’s what I did. I can’t believe that little Viola pulled it off.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.