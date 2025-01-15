Sinaloa cartel leader ‘El Mayo’ in plea talks in Brooklyn federal case, prosecutor says

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mexican drug lord who founded the Sinaloa cartel with Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is in plea talks with federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, to resolve his case before a trial that could yield the death penalty, an assistant United States attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, 76, has pleaded not guilty to a slew of federal drug and weapons charges. He had been wanted in the U.S. for more than two decades when he landed over the summer at a small airport in New Mexico where he was taken into custody.

A frail-looking Zambada appeared at the hearing in a beige smock over an orange T-shirt and reading glasses dangling from the collar. He held an earpiece to his right ear with an index finger to listen to the interpreter.

“The parties have been engaged in discussions to resolve the case pre-trial,” federal prosecutor Francisco Navarro said.

The judge asked the parties to return to court on April 22 and, in the meantime, to keep working on a plea deal. No trial date has been set.

During the hearing, Judge Brian Cogan also allowed Zambada to keep his lawyer, Frank Perez, despite a conflict over Perez’s representation of El Mayo’s son, Vicente Zambada Niebla, who is cooperating with the government and who is likely to be called to testify against his father.

“Because Vicente has information that might be used against you, and indeed because Vicente may testify against you, Mr. Perez has conflicting loyalties,” Cogan said. “You don’t have to proceed with a lawyer like Mr. Perez, who is conflicted.”

Zambada put on his glasses to read a prepared statement that said he wished to retain Perez as his lawyer despite the conflict.

“I understand that upon representing two people in the same case there will be problems,” Zambada said in Spanish. “But I don’t want a different attorney. I want Mr. Perez to represent me even if this presents a conflict.”

The successors of El Mayo and El Chapo have been waging a bloody fight for control of the Sinaloa cartel after El Mayo accused El Chapo’s son, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, of betraying him and turning him over to the United States.

Zambada and Guzman Lopez were arrested in New Mexico in July, following an operation that a Homeland Security Investigations official told ABC News had been planned for months.

Zambada faces multiple federal indictments in jurisdictions across the U.S. and has been on the run from U.S. and Mexican law enforcement for years.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn federal court in September on 17 counts related to drug trafficking, firearms offenses and money laundering. The charges make El Mayo eligible for the death penalty. He was ordered detained pending trial.

Federal prosecutors allege that under El Mayo’s leadership, the Sinaloa cartel expanded its drug business into fentanyl manufacturing and distributed thousands of kilograms of fentanyl into the U.S.

The co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, El Chapo, was extradited to the U.S. in 2017, convicted in 2019 and sentenced to life in prison.

His son, Guzman Lopez, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

California police sergeant ‘ambushed’ by gunman linked to homicide: Officials
Fresno Police Department

(FRESNO, Calif.) — A Central California police sergeant was in a hospital recovering from bullet wounds Monday after he was “ambushed” over the weekend by a gunman who was killed in a subsequent shoot-out and later linked to a homicide victim found inside a residence, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded on Saturday in Fresno after the sergeant and two patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter gunshot detection call at about 5:23 p.m., according to Fresno Interim Police Chief Mindy Castro.

Castro said the sergeant, a 21-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department, and the other officers had spent about an hour searching for evidence of a shooting in the neighborhood east of downtown Fresno when the ambush occurred. She said the suspect wielding an AR-style pistol drove by in a car and, without warning, opened fire on the sergeant who at the time was sitting in a parked patrol vehicle working on his computer.

“A Fresno police sergeant was ambushed here tonight,” Castro said as she began a news conference near the shooting scene.

Castro said two other officers were standing in the street searching for shell casings when gunfire erupted.

“The sergeant was in his car when the suspect returned completely unexpectedly and began firing shots at the sergeant,” said Castro, adding that the sergeant’s patrol car was riddled with bullets.

Castro said the sergeant, whose name was not released, suffered bullet wounds to his lower extremities.

The gunman, whose name was also not released, attempted to flee the scene, but crashed about a block away, Castro said.

Despite being wounded, the sergeant and the other officers chased the suspect and ended up in a shoot-out with him after the gunman got out of his wrecked car and opened fire on the officers, Castro said.

A Ring doorbell camera video from a residence obtained by ABC Fresno station KFSN captured what sounded like a dozen shots fired in the incident.

Castro said that after the suspect was shot and fell to the ground, the injured sergeant collapsed and radioed for an ambulance for them both.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at a hospital, Castro said.

A statement posted on the police department’s Facebook page Sunday evening said the sergeant remained in the hospital in stable condition.

Castro said she viewed the sergeant’s body camera video and described the sergeant’s and the other officers’ actions in engaging the suspect as a “picture of courageousness and calm.”

Before the gunfight, police obtained surveillance video that captured the suspect holding a gun as he exited a house near the shooting scene and got into a car matching the one involved in the ambush, Castro said.

Following the shooting, officers went to the house seen in the security video, forced their way in and discovered a homicide victim inside, Castro said.

Castro said it remains under investigation whether the ShotSpotter activation that initially drew the officers to the scene was caused by the shooting inside the residence.

“We’re still working to investigate that crime as well as the ambush shooting of one of our officers,” Castro said.

The identity of the homicide victim was pending an autopsy.

Travis Kelce’s, Patrick Mahomes’ houses targeted by burglars
JC Olivera/Getty Images

(Belton, Mo.) – The homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to police reports.

Four officers were dispatched to a home in Belton, Missouri, just after midnight on Oct. 6 after a man called, “indicating a residence had been broken into,” according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The police report does not mention Mahomes by name, but the address matches Mahomes’ home from public records.

The report did not indicate whether anything was stolen.

Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a burglary the following day, on Oct. 7, at an address that matches where Kelce lives.

The burglar arrived just after 7:30 p.m., caused $1,000 in damage to a back door and fled with $20,000 cash, according to the police report. The crime was reported the next day, according to a 911 call log and a police report.

The timing means Kelce’s home was broken into while the Chiefs were hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football — a game Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was attending.

Abortions fell 2% the year Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade: CDC
Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell slightly in 2022, the year the Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, a new federal report found.

In 2022, a total of 613,383 legal abortions were reported by 48 areas. Among the 47 areas that consistently reported data from 2021 to 2022, there was a decrease of 2% from the 622,108 abortions performed in 2021 to 609,360, according to the annual abortion surveillance report, published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The 48 areas included 46 states, the District of Columbia and New York City, excluding California, Maryland, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

The abortion rate was 11.2 abortions per 1,000 women between ages 15 and 44 in 2022, a decrease of 3% from 11.6 abortions per 1,000 women the prior year, according to data from 46 states and New York City.

Rates were lowest in Missouri and highest New Mexico, respectively, in 2022. After Roe v. Wade was overruled, Missouri passed a near-total abortion ban with limited exceptions while abortions remained unrestricted based on gestational duration in New Mexico. However, in 2024, Missouri voters approved an amendment enshrining the right to reproductive freedom in the state constitution, including abortion care.

Dr. Adam Jacobs, medical director of the division of complex family planning at the Mount Sinai Heath System in New York, said he does not believe Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health — the Supreme Court decision that led to Roe v. Wade’s overruling — is a major reason why abortion rates dropped between 2021 and 2022.

“Many of the bans did not go into place or a lot of the structural changes did not go into place in the calendar year of 2022, so I don’t think you would see that impact in this report,” he told ABC News.

Jacobs said abortion numbers and rates have been decreasing for years, and key reasons include the Affordable Care Act. The law gives women more access to preventive services, including long-lasting reversible contraception.

The report found that women in their 20s accounted for more than half of abortions in 2022 and had the highest abortion rates. Comparatively, adolescents under age 15 and women aged 40 or older accounted for the lowest percentages of abortions and had the lowest abortion rates.

Between 2013 and 2022, abortion rates decreased among all age groups except for women between ages 30 and 34, for whom rates increased.

When it came to breaking down the share of abortions based on gestational age, the report found that most abortions, or 78.6%, were performed at 9 weeks gestation and nearly all abortions were performed under 13 weeks gestation.

More than half of abortions were early medication ones performed at or under 9 weeks gestation followed by surgical abortions at or under 13 weeks gestation.

Surgical abortions performed past 13 weeks gestation accounted for just 6.9% of all abortions in 2022 and medication abortion past 9 weeks gestation accounted for 4.3%.

Black women accounted for the highest percentage of abortions at 39.5% followed by white women at 31.9% and Hispanic women at 21.2%, according to the report.

Black women had the highest rate at 24.4 abortions per 1,000 women between ages 15 and 44 and white women had the lowest rate at 5.7 abortions per 1,000 women.

Jacobs said that gains have been made in providing care to marginalized groups, but factors including unequal access to quality family planning services may be why abortion rates are higher for Black women compared to white women.

“If you have access to highly effective contraception, you end up having [fewer] unintended pregnancies,” he said.

For 2022, 87.7% of abortions were among unmarried women compared to 12.3% among married women, the report found.

Additionally, a plurality of abortions, or 40.6%, were among women who had never had a previous live birth, and a majority, or 56.1%, were among those who had never received an abortion before.

In 2021, the most recent year for which data from the CDC’s Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System were reviewed, five women died because of complications from legally induced abortions.

As of Wednesday, 13 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and four states have enacted six-week bans, according to an ABC News tally. Meanwhile, nine states and the District of Columbia have no restrictions based on gestational duration.

