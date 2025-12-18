‘Sinners’, ‘One Battle After Another’ among Barack Obama’s favorite movies of 2025

Former President Barack Obama moderates a conversation during the Obama Foundation’s 2024 Democracy Forum on December 05, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama is out with a list of his favorite movies of 2025, featuring a mix of blockbusters, independent flicks, foreign films and more.

“As 2025 comes to a close, I’m continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music,” he shared on social media. “I hope you find something new to enjoy—and please send any recommendations for me to check out!”

Making this year’s list are films that have awards buzz, including Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another, the horror film Sinners, Hamnet and Sentimental Value, along with the George Clooney flick Jay Kelly and the Aziz Ansari/Seth Rogen comedy Good Fortune.

Also mentioned are Train Dreams and The Secret Agent, South Korean film No Other Choice, the Iranian feature It Was Just An Accident and the documentary Orwell: 2+2+5.

Along with his favorite movies, Obama shares his favorite books and music of the year. You can check out his lists now via his Facebook.

What’s next for ﻿’The Summer I Turned Pretty’﻿?
Belly (Lola Tung) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ (Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video)

(SPOILER ALERT) The Summer I Turned Pretty is being turned into a movie.

The story of the Prime Video romantic drama series will continue past its series finale with a new feature film. It will be written and directed by Jenny Han, who also created the show and wrote the book trilogy that inspired it.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han says, referring to The Summer I Turned Pretty protagonist Isabel “Belly” Conklin. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows the love triangle between Belly, played by Lola Tung, and brothers Conrad Fisher and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney﻿ and Gavin Casalegno. It premiered in 2022 and was originally announced to end with the final episode of season 3, which dropped Wednesday.

In brief: ‘Heated Rivalry’ headed to HBO Max and more
The upcoming espionage thriller series Ponies now has a premiere date. Peacock has announced that the show will debut to the platform on Jan. 15. The show is set in Moscow in the year 1977. Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson star as two women who work as secretaries in the American Embassy. When their husbands are killed mysteriously in the USSR, the duo become CIA operatives …

Tulsa King is in need of a showrunner. Variety reports that the Sylvester Stallone-starring series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, has no formal showrunner as production starts on season 4. Additionally, over two dozen crew members on the program have been let go amid what is described as a lack of clear leadership …

Heated Rivalry is skating over to HBO Max. The romantic drama series will premiere its first two episodes on Nov. 28. Based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers book series, the show will debut new episodes weekly until the Dec. 26 season finale …

Jeremy Renner says he was ‘much more present’ filming ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4
Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4. (Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+)

Mayor of Kingstown has returned for season 4.

Jeremy Renner once again stars as Mike McLusky, whose control over Kingstown is threatened in season 4 as he deals with the headstrong new warden Nina Hobbs, played by Edie Falco.

Renner spoke to ABC Audio about how filming season 4 was different from season 3, notably because he had recovered from his 2023 snow plow accident that broke over 30 of his bones and nearly cost him his life.

“I was awake for a lot of this season, you know. That’s the first part. Season 3 was a bit challenging, just energy level-wise, outside of just health,” Renner said. “I’m always dealing with recovery stuff, but it wasn’t as intense as it was for season 3. That was — I probably came back a little early on that one, but we still got that done.”

Renner said he was able to enjoy making season 4 a lot more than the third.

“And thank goodness, because there would have been a travesty if I was kind of half-in-the-bag in recovery and having Edie come around. So I’m glad I was really present. I was much more present and much more alert in my life, personality even. [It] wasn’t so much about recovery as much.”

Falco spoke about how Warden Hobbs holds her own against McLusky in season 4.

“They’re both used to being the head honcho, where in their communities it was without question who people go to when something needs to be handled. But when two of those alpha people meet each other, it’s gonna be nothing if not interesting,” Falco said. “There’s a lot of ways where it’s a constant fluctuation in their interactions throughout the season, which was really great fun.” 

New episodes of Mayor of Kingstown debut Sundays on Paramount+.

