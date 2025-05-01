‘Sinners’ rereleases on Imax screens due to popular demand

Warner Bros. Pictures

Did you miss the chance to watch Sinners on an Imax screen? You’re in luck.

The Warner Bros. Pictures film has been brought back to Imax 70mm screens by popular demand. Imax has invited the picture to play a limited rerelease in nine cinemas across North America from May 15 to May 21, citing “overwhelming popular and critical response.”

“Welcome back to Club Juke. Starting May 15, #SinnersMovie returns to IMAX 70mm locations for one week only. Tickets on sale now!” IMAX shared on Instagram.

The cities showing the Imax rerelease are Dallas, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Indianapolis, Indiana; Los Angeles; New York; Tempe, Arizona; San Francisco; and Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada.

Sinners has had the best debut for an original film since 2019, having grossed $122.5 million domestically as of April 27.

Ryan Cooler directed the film, which stars Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

James Cameron’s wife has seen ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’: ‘She bawled for four hours’
Roxanne McCann/Getty Images

James Cameron‘s wife has seen Avatar: Fire and Ash, and she had quite the reaction to it.

In an interview with Empire, the filmmaker said that Suzy Amis Cameron, his wife of 25 years, cried for a long time after she watched a version of the film in late 2024.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end — she had kept herself away from it and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along,” said Cameron. “She bawled for four hours.”

In fact, Cameron’s wife cried so much that he was unable to get any kind of feedback about the film from her.

“She kept trying to get her s*** back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again,” Cameron said. “Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time.'”

Avatar: Fire and Ash marks the third film in the Avatar franchise. The first movie came to cinemas in 2009. It is the highest-grossing film of all time. Its 2023 sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, is the third highest-grossing film of all time.

When asked if his wife’s reaction was a good indicator of what is to come from the film, Cameron said, “She’s a pretty good bellwether.”

“She called the ball on Titanic and Avatar and Avatar 2. So I trust her heart on it,” he said.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits movie theaters on Dec. 19.

Oscars 2025: LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE team up for James Bond tribute
Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Together they’ve recorded the hit song “Born Again,” but at the 97th Academy Awards Sunday night, LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE individually took to the stage to salute Bond … James Bond.

As part of a tribute to the British super spy, The Substance star and nominee Margaret Qualley performed a dance number to the James Bond theme. Then, LISA appeared to sing and dance to “Live and Let Die,” originally co-written by Wings — aka the band Paul McCartney started after The Beatles broke up — for the 1973 Bond film of the same name.

Next up was Doja Cat, in a dress that looked like it was dripping with diamonds, to fittingly belt out “Diamonds Are Forever,” originally recorded by Shirley Bassey for the 1971 Bond film of the same name.  

RAYE finished the segment by appearing in a black-and-white dress to sing “Skyfall,” originally recorded by Adele for the 2012 Bond film of the same name. Coincidentally, Adele and RAYE attended the same performing arts academy, the BRIT School, in London.

‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ casts its young Haymitch
Lionsgate

May the odds be ever in their favor: The Hunger Games prequel film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its two leads.

Joseph Zada has been cast as a young Haymitch Abernathy, a role played by Woody Harrelson in the original films. Whitney Peak will be playing Haymitch’s love interest, Lenore Dove.

Zada, a relative newcomer, has roles in the upcoming Prime Video series We Were Liars and the upcoming Netflix limited series East of Eden. Peak is known for her roles in Hocus Pocus 2, the Gossip Girl reboot and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“After auditioning hundreds of gifted performers from around the world, these two stood out — not just for their talent, but for the emotional truth they brought to these iconic roles,” says Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement.

“Haymitch has always been a fan favorite, and his origin story is one of the most anticipated in the franchise,” Westerman continues. “His relationship with Lenore Dove is deeply woven into the emotional history of Panem. We can’t wait for fans to experience the story that shaped one of the most compelling characters in the series.”

The film is based on the recently released novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins, which takes place 24 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. It follows a 16-year-old Haymitch as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to hit theaters Nov. 20, 2026.

