Sir Ian McKellen on that stage fall, death, more ‘LOTR’ and his worst review
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Back in June, Sir Ian McKellen seemed to downplay a fall off a London stage during a performance of the Shakespeare adaptation Player Kings. A statement at the time said he was in good spirits and would make a speedy recovery. But now, several months later, McKellen reveals the whole thing was pretty scary.

“Apparently, I’m told by the company manager who’s holding my head as I lay on the floor, I said to her, ‘I’ve broken my neck. I’m dying,'” McKellen told ABC Audio in an interview from his home in London. “Now, I don’t remember saying that, but I must have felt it.”

He says he’s fine now, after fracturing his wrist and hurting his back, crediting the fat suit he was wearing in order to play rotund Knight John Falstaff with protecting his ribs and hips in the fall. And while physically he’s almost completely back to normal, the mental effects linger.

“I’m left with some disappointment,” McKellen confesses. “I’m ashamed that I didn’t complete — you know, my pride was bruised. How could this happen to me?” he asks with a chuckle. “And I suspect that although physically I’m healing, I wonder whether deep down there’s something mental or emotional that was jolted that needs to be attended to. And I’m attending to it by not working at the moment and resting.”

McKellen appears to be in a reflective mood as he discusses the fall, and his new film The Critic, in which he plays a prominent 1930s London theater critic named Jimmy Erskine, a once feared and respected tastemaker trying to recapture his glory days. Reviews, McKellen reveals, are a necessary evil for actors.

“We are seeking for approval. And we’re probably rather pathetic people who need that approval. We’re not confident enough of ourselves. So if you get a good review — oh, it’s an added pleasure. And if you get a bad review, it can be very hurtful,” McKellen admits.

And although he hasn’t been on the receiving end of a lot of bad reviews, the ones he has had are seared in his brain. Take for instance his turn in a Bernard Shaw revival in London’s West End when he was much younger. He starred in the play alongside a pre-Dame Judi Dench and recalls how he overheard a few fellow actors discussing his performance one night at a restaurant.

“One of them was going on and on and on about how dreadful I’d been. And I was typical of these modern young actors, using my voice in the wrong way and drawing attention to myself. And he just simply hadn’t enjoyed it.” McKellen says he laughed off the criticism, but the next night onstage it crept into his consciousness. “And as I looked into the audience talking away, I suddenly thought, ‘My God, every single person in this audience agrees with that actor that I heard last night. They all think I’m rubbish. I shouldn’t be here.’” He says he froze, forgot his lines and Dench had to rescue him.

Still, he swears if there’s a bad review out there, he’s going to read it. “I like to know. If people haven’t enjoyed the film of Cats I’d like to know about it.” 2019’s film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical Cats was savaged by critics, probably the worst-reviewed film McKellen has ever been in. McKellen didn’t get the blame, though. His portrayal of Gus the Theater Cat was mostly praised. And he may be returning to a role that garnered him some of the most praise of his film career: the mighty wizard Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings movies.

“There are going to be a couple of more films, I think, with some of the same characters in it. And I’ve been asked to stand by,” McKellen says. “But there’s no script that I read, and no date. All I can say, as far as I’m concerned, they better be quick.”

Quick, because at 85 years old, McKellen isn’t sure how much time he has left. “I’m rather living a year at a time, rather than two or three years at a time,” he says.

Gandalf is a part of his legacy, so if he can, he’s going to go to New Zealand and put on the robes. Legacy is a theme in The Critic, as well. In his downtime, legacy and what’s next are things McKellen has been thinking about a lot. He remembers going to visit a friend in the hospital, a friend who was dying, and asking him what he was thinking about as his life neared the end.

“And he said, ‘I don’t want to miss anything.’ And that’s rather my view,” McKellen says wistfully. He wants to know what’s going to happen. “How is AI going to really take over? I mean, what is life going to be like? When is the world going to settle down? Is the world going to survive? I won’t know. I won’t know. And I suppose I won’t care because I won’t exist.”  

 

The “Hawk Tuah” girl reinterprets Jay Z’s “Empire State of Mind” as you’ve never heard it before
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

We’re all guilty of misunderstanding the lyrics to popular songs — there are many website postings dedicated to it, in fact, but here’s one you may not have thought about and could have trouble hearing it any other way.

Haliey Welch, better known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl for her viral, onomatopoetic take on an oral sex practice, sat down with Bill Maher on his Club Random podcast and the topic turned to music.

While the 22-year-old said she prefers “old rap” to newer stuff, she’s certainly “heard of older” rappers like Tupac and Jay-Z, though she confesses she “doesn’t listen to them that often.”

Except that one song from Hova, she says, singing, “‘Concrete jungle-wet dream-tomato,’ you know, about New York.” For the record, the actual lyrics are “Concrete jungle where dreams are made of,” as sung by Alicia Keys in the hit.

“‘Wet dream tomato’?” Maher asked.

Her interpretation may just be her second viral moment, with one Facebook user clipping it and interspersing it with the real song. “Now I can’t unhear it,” the user said with “crying laughing” emoji.

Maher said he wanted to “mentor” Welch on how best to use her “chip” — that is her “sudden” fame — to “move past” her “origin story.”

He likened her to the Kardashians, who have become household names “from a sex tape.”

“That’s why it’s important to figure out your next step,” Maher warned. “America gets tired of s*** quick.”

New ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer released at D23
Disney

A new trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King arrived Friday.

Disney shared the new look at the highly anticipated Barry Jenkins-directed film, a prequel to The Lion King, at D23, the company’s annual fan expo.

Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the new film. James Earl Jones voiced Mufasa in previous Lion King movies.

Other new cast members include Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voices Taka (aka Scar), and Anika Noni Rose, who voices Mufasa’s mother Afia, among others.

John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter are reprising their roles from the 2019 live-action Lion King remake as Rafiki, Pumbaa, Timon, Simba and Nala, respectively.

Notably, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s eldest child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is voicing Kiara, Simba and Nala’s daughter.

“The journey of this film is kind of understanding how someone can build a family out of these very disparate parts,” Jenkins told GMA in April.

The Moonlight director added that it’s also about “how people who may be alone can find strength by coming together.”

Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in theaters on Dec. 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Emily In Paris’ debuts at #1 on Netflix; Mark Wahlberg + Halle Berry’s ‘The Union’ tops movies
Netflix

Emily In Paris had a magnifique debut on Netflix: According to the streaming service, the show starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park kicked off its fourth season with 19.9 million viewers; the first five episodes of the fourth season topped the streamer’s English language TV list for the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 with 56,500,000 hours viewed. 

The remaining five episodes of season 4 drop on Sept. 12. 

On the movie side, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry‘s action flick The Union topped the streamer’s English language films chart. The feature, which also stars J.K. Simmons, had more than 33,100,000 views since its debut on Aug.16. 

