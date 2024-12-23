‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ co-stars support Blake Lively after legal action

L. Cohen/Getty Images

Blake Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are supporting the actress amid her legal action against her It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel, who starred with Lively in the 2005 hit movie, signed a joint statement on Sunday, offering Lively “solidarity” in her fight “against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.” The message was posted in a joint post to Ferrera and Tamblyn’s social media accounts.

On Friday, Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department accusing Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios of waging a smear campaign against her and accusing the actor of sexual harassment, allegations which Baldoni has denied via a lawyer.

“Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice,” read the statement from Lively’s former co-stars.

The statement from the group called out “the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety,” adding, “The hypocrisy is astounding.”

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment,” continued the statement.

The group also said they were “inspired” by Lively’s “courage to stand up for herself.”

The author of It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover, also offered support for Lively on social media. “Blake Lively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met…Never change. Never wilt,” she wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

Robyn Lively, Blake Lively’s sister, also posted a message of support on Instagram Story, linking to The New York Times‘ initial coverage of the complaint writing “Thank you, the truth is finally out.”

Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, denied the allegations in a statement to ABC News:

“It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions,” Freedman said. “These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Lively starred alongside Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, a story of four friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film, released in 2005, was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares. A sequel came out in 2008.

