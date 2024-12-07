Six killed after car crashes off elevated roadway, catches fire in Newark

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Six people who were traveling in a vehicle in Newark, New Jersey, were killed after the car crashed off an elevated roadway Friday night, the authorities said.

The incident took place around 10:47 p.m. at the intersection of Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street, where the vehicle was traveling on a southbound on-ramp, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s office.

“While on the ramp, the vehicle somehow went off the roadway, became airborne, and struck a support column for the Pulaski Skyway before landing on the ground. Upon landing, the vehicle caught fire,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The six people who were killed were not immediately identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(EL SEGUNDO, Calif.) — Mattel has apologized after boxes for some of its new dolls from the movie “Wicked” included a link to a pornographic website.

The packages for the dolls were printed with a web address to an adult film site with the same name as the upcoming movie musical starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Customers who noticed the mistake shared images of the toy boxes on social media.

Mattel has apologized for the boxes, describing the link as a “misprint.”

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the toy company said in a statement.

“Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information,” the company added.

The movie comes out Nov. 22.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

(Belton, Mo.) – The homes of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were burglarized last month, according to police reports.

Four officers were dispatched to a home in Belton, Missouri, just after midnight on Oct. 6 after a man called, “indicating a residence had been broken into,” according to a report from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The police report does not mention Mahomes by name, but the address matches Mahomes’ home from public records.

The report did not indicate whether anything was stolen.

Police in Leawood, Kansas, are investigating a burglary the following day, on Oct. 7, at an address that matches where Kelce lives.

The burglar arrived just after 7:30 p.m., caused $1,000 in damage to a back door and fled with $20,000 cash, according to the police report. The crime was reported the next day, according to a 911 call log and a police report.

The timing means Kelce’s home was broken into while the Chiefs were hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football — a game Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was attending.

