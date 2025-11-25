‘Slender Man’ stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser to face extradition hearing in escape case

‘Slender Man’ stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser to face extradition hearing in escape case

Morgan Geyser booking photo, Nv. 23, 2025. Posen Village Police Department

(POSEN, Ill.) — “Slender Man” stabbing assailant Morgan Geyser is scheduled to appear in an Illinois courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing in which prosecutors are expected to request that she be extradited to Wisconsin, where she allegedly fled a group home over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Geyser’s court appearance comes a day after the Wisconsin district attorney, whose office prosecuted her in the high-profile 2014 stabbing case, called on the state Department of Health Services to send her back to a mental institution.

A Wisconsin judge signed an order in September allowing Geyer a conditional release from a psychiatric facility, where she had been held for a decade, to a group home in Madison. At the time, prosecutors objected to her conditional release, alleging she had “violent” communication with a man outside the facility and had read a book in the facility with “themes of sexual sadism and murder.”

As part of the conditions of her release, Geyser was ordered to wear an ankle monitoring device.

On Saturday night, Geyser allegedly cut off her monitoring device and bolted from her group home with a 43-year-old person she told authorities she met a couple of months ago at a church event, according to a criminal complaint.

Following a massive search, Geyser and her companion were captured on Sunday night at a Posen, Illinois, truck stop, more than 165 miles from Geyser’s group home.

Geyser’s companion, identified by the Posen Police Department as Chad Mecca of Madison, was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing identification, police said. Mecca was released on a citation and notified to appear in court on Jan. 15.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese, whose office prosecuted Geyser in the 2014 stabbing case, expressed her hope that the state Department of Health Services, which has custody of Geyser, will file a petition to revoke the conditional release she had been granted.

“When we learned of Morgan’s escape over the weekend, it unfortunately validated the concerns we have raised from the very beginning,” Boese said. “We have been consistently and adamantly opposed to her release because her conduct has repeatedly demonstrated she poses a risk to the community.”

Boese added, “Her alleged actions this weekend only reinforce our position that a conditional release is unsafe and unacceptable.”

But attorney Anthony Cotton, who represented Geyser in the stabbing case, told ABC News correspondent Juju Chang on Monday that Geyser does not present a danger to her victim, the public, or to herself.

“The question becomes, going forward, is she still a risk to society? And I stand by every word of what I’ve said earlier. She is not a violent risk to others. I don’t believe that she is. And that’s why we found out that during her time out, she engaged in no violence whatsoever and had no weapons on her,” Cotton said.

Cotton said he hopes Geyser will be allowed to go back to a community group home.

“It will certainly present complications because we’re gonna have to go back to court eventually to try to get Morgan back into a community group home,” Cotton said. “So definitely this is not a good development and something that’s gonna have a negative impact on the work we do. It’s a setback.”

Geyser and another girl, Anissa Weier, were charged as adults and pleaded guilty to stabbing a classmate, Payton Leutner, 19 times in 2014, when they and the victim were 12 years old. Geyser and Weier, who were both prosecuted as adults, claimed they committed the attack on Leutner to appease “Slender Man,” a faceless, fictional internet-based character that garnered a cult-like following.

Geyser pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted intentional homicide and was sent to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in 2018. Geyser was later found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect and was sentenced to up to 40 years in a psychiatric institution.

Weier was also found not guilty by mental disease or defect after pleading guilty to a lesser charge. She was sentenced to up to 25 years in a psychiatric institution. In 2021, at the age of 19, Weier was granted supervised release.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

5 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach, California
5 hospitalized after helicopter crashes in Huntington Beach, California
Michael Heiman/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) – Five people were injured and rushed to hospitals after a helicopter crashed in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday.

The helicopter came down around 2 p.m. local time in a beach parking lot between Twin Dolphins Drive and Beach Boulevard, according to city officials.

Videos taken by bystanders showed the wreckage lodged in palm trees near a hotel.

Two people were pulled from the helicopter wreckage and three others on the ground were hurt, a city of Huntington Beach spokesperson said in a statement.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals in unknown conditions, the spokesperson said.

The city said in a news release the helicopter was associated with a “Cars and Copters” event scheduled for Sunday.

There’s no word yet on a cause of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified, the city said.

Timothy Bartlett said he was filming a TikTok video of helicopters landing when he captured the moment of the crash.

“I was stunned,” Bartlett said. “As soon as I saw it spinning, I knew it was going to crash because it just didn’t look right, and I knew something was wrong.” 

People ran to the site of the crash and police started moving everyone back, Bartlett told ABC News. From what he witnessed, he said it appeared a tail rotor broke off from the helicopter.

Bartlett said that while the helicopter did not burst into flames, he saw what appeared to be helicopter fuel leak out.

“I just was hoping, praying that everyone was OK,” Bartlett said. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dallas ICE shooting latest: Sniper allegedly left behind note saying he wanted to bring ‘terror’ to agents
Dallas ICE shooting latest: Sniper allegedly left behind note saying he wanted to bring ‘terror’ to agents
Stewart F. House/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — The sniper who opened fire on the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, killing one detainee and wounding two detainees, allegedly left behind a note about looking to stoke fear for ICE agents.

The handwritten note said, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?'” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on Thursday, the note referring to armor-piercing bullets.

Patel said the sniper — identified by sources as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn — allegedly had searches last month on apps that track ICE agents and he allegedly downloaded a document called “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management,” which has a list of DHS facilities.

“He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video'” on Tuesday and Wednesday, Patel said.

Patel said more evidence shows “a high degree” of planning from Jahn, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jahn allegedly “fired indiscriminately” at the ICE building on Wednesday morning, killing one ICE detainee and critically wounding two others, one of whom is a Mexican national.

Detainees were being loaded out of a van when the gunfire erupted, according to a senior ICE official. Some detainees were still in the van when the shots rang out, and ICE agents ran back into the gunfire to bring the rest of them to safety in a move that “likely saved more lives,” the official said.

While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”

On Wednesday the FBI released an image of recovered bullets, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI-ICE,” and DHS released a photo that appears to show a gunshot in an American flag display.

Vice President JD Vance said during remarks in North Carolina on Wednesday that evidence that hadn’t been released showed the shooter was a “left-wing extremist” who was “politically motivated to go after people who are enforcing our border.”

The FBI said the shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence,” and acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert.

The shooting comes amid ramped up ICE deportation efforts throughout the country and the DHS said that ICE officers have faced a more than 1,000% increase in assaults against them. Two Texas facilities were targeted this July: a police officer was shot at an ICE detention facility in Alvarado and a gunman opened fire at the entrance of the Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen.

Officials said that attacks on ICE and law enforcement must end.

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed and our ICE law enforcement. This vile attack was motivated by hatred for ICE,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call.”

President Donald Trump wrote on social media, “This is despicable! The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the ‘WORST of the WORST’ Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida
Flood threats impact parts of the West, hot and stormy weather continues in Florida
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Monsoonal flow will likely cause heavy rain and scattered storms over the Plains this weekend, while hot and stormy weather is expected to continue in southern Florida.

The monsoonal flow continues to draw ample moisture from the Gulf and Pacific, allowing for a lingering chance of heavy rain and scattered storms over parts of the Four Corners and parts of the Plains this weekend.

A level 2 of 4 threat for excessive rainfall is in place for parts of eastern New Mexico and the western Texas due to rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible in the heaviest storms.

More spotty storms and heavy rain are possible (Level 1 of 4 threat) from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and Arizona up to southern Wyoming and Nebraska, where some of the heaviest storms could produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour.

Ruidoso, New Mexico, is on alert yet again for flooding along its burn scar on Saturday, which has already produced deadly flash flooding earlier this year.

Meanwhile, parts of the High Plains saw spotty storms on Friday — one of which produced a weak visible tornado in a very rural part of northwest North Dakota.

Some of these same spots of the High Plains will have scattered storms fire up later Saturday, some of which could be strong enough to produce scattered flash flooding and strong winds.

Scattered storms are possible for parts of the Midwest as well today from Wisconsin down to Indiana, including Milwaukee and Chicago, where 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms could produce spotty flash flooding.

These storms in the Midwest are not associated with the monsoonal moisture and will fire up from an unrelated front in the area.

The southern part of Florida is expected to continue to deal with hot and stormy weather into the weekend.

Much of the southeast coast of Florida has gotten in on the heaviest rain this past week, with the Miami area reporting 10.51 inches of rain since Sunday. Other spots have seen between 4 to 7 inches over this week.

Fortunately, the wettest storms have already come for South Florida. Some scattered storms will still fire up later Saturday, dropping an another 1 to 2 inches with the heaviest storms for spots.

Some spotty storms will still be possible for South Florida going into next week, but these will not be as widespread or heavy — making for a slightly drier pattern.

The central and eastern part of the country will warm up for this weekend, with warmer temperatures likely for next week as well, cutting the fall-like feel for many.

The most seasonably warm temperatures this weekend will be over parts of the Mississippi Valley, where high temperatures will be in the 90s from the Deep South up to Minnesota and South Dakota.

While this is only slightly warmer than what is normal for mid-September for the Gulf Coast, this is 10 to 15 degrees warmer than what is normal for this time of the year for much of the Mississippi Valley — including for parts of Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Combined with increased humidity, some places could have feel-like temperatures well into the 90s and up to 100 for a few spots. There are no heat alerts currently in effect for anywhere in the country.

Next week, the warmth will begin to spread to parts of the eastern U.S. Much of the eastern half of the country from the Heartland to the coast will be 5 to 10 degrees warmer than what is normal for mid-September, breaking up the fall-feel that millions have been enjoying for the region.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.