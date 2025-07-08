‘Slow Horses’ scores season 7 renewal at Apple TV+

‘Slow Horses’ scores season 7 renewal at Apple TV+

Apple

Slow Horses has scored an early season 7 renewal.

Apple TV+ has renewed the series through its seventh season before its season 5 has even debuted.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller series that also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. Season 7 will adapt the novel Bad Actors from the popular series.

The plot of season 7 will follow Jackson Lamb and his Slow Horses as they go on a “hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” according to an official description from Apple TV+.

Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, the creative director of Apple TV+ in Europe, said.

Season 5 of Slow Horses premieres on Sept. 24. An upcoming sixth season of the series was announced last year.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Emily in Paris’ main cast member not returning for season 5
‘Emily in Paris’ main cast member not returning for season 5
Netflix

An original main Emily in Paris cast member is not returning for season 5.

The fifth season of the Netflix series begins production this May in Rome, Italy, ABC Audio has confirmed. Production will then move to Paris, France, later in the summer.

Lily Collins will return as Emily Cooper, the ambitious American marketing executive whose life changes when she moves abroad for work. Also returning in season 5 are cast members Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount and Eugenio Franceschini.

Camille Razat is not set to be part of the returning cast for season 5. She played Camille, Emily’s friend and main rival for love interest Gabriel’s heart, in all of the first four seasons of the show.

All three of Emily’s love interests—Gabriel, Alfie and Marcello—are returning, even after there was speculation on Bravo’s future with the show.

Bravo told IndieWire in October 2024 he was unsure if he wanted to continue with the series.

“It kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole. I really grew apart from him,” Bravo said at the time. “It makes me question if I want to be part of season 5 […] because my contract ends at season 4.”

Even still, Bravo hinted that he would be open to returning.

“I love the show and the people in it,” Bravo said. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”

Darren Star created, executive produces and writes Emily in Paris, which will premiere its fifth season on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ marks 25 years of the iconic horror franchise
‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ marks 25 years of the iconic horror franchise
Eric Milner

The Final Destination franchise is back after a prolonged absence with Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Final Destination is such an amazing treat for directors, because really at the end of the day it’s the filmmaking that comes for these characters,” says co-director Zach Lipovsky.

The series adheres to a strict formula: a group of characters survive a near-death experience, then must contend with death itself as it comes back to finish the job.

“There’s no personified antagonist, there’s no man with a knife or a monster or anything like that,” Lipovsky tells ABC Audio.

Final Destination is known for elaborately staged kills, often triggered by something as benign as condensation on a paper cup, or a load of logs on a tractor-trailer.

“We often start with this idea of what it is that we can ruin for people,” says Lipovsky. “What are objects that we all experience throughout our daily life that we could put into the film in a way that will horrify people to no end every time they see that object in the rest of their lives?”

Many of Bloodlines’ gory effects are done without the help of computer effects, which star Kaitlyn Santa Juana says helped her performance.

“It’s so much easier when there are literally limbs flying everywhere!” she says.

Bloodlines marks 25 years since the first Final Destination hit theaters, and in that time the franchise has garnered a rabid fanbase.

“I was a little bit nervous to do right by them because that was really important to me — that we make a film for the fans,” says star Teo Briones. “And I think we achieved that.”

The film also features one of the final performances from horror legend Tony Todd, who’s appeared in nearly every Final Destination film. Todd passed away last year, and Bloodlines is dedicated to him.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The teaser trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ has arrived
The teaser trailer for ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ has arrived
Rory Mulvey/Focus Features

It’s time to say goodbye to the Crawley family in the teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Focus Features released the teaser for the upcoming film on Monday. It shows off the cinematic return of the Crawleys and their staff as they step into the 1930s.

“As the beloved cast of characters navigates how to lead Downton Abbey into the future, they must embrace change and welcome a new chapter,” according to its official synopsis.

This marks the third and final film based on the PBS period drama series created by Julian Fellowes. Simon Curtis directed Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale from a script written by Fellowes.

The familiar cast of characters includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery, joined by Paul Giamatti, Alessandro Nivola, Dominic West and Simon Russell Beale.

The late Maggie Smith‘s presence looms large in the trailer. A portrait of her character, Violet Crawley, hangs prominently in the mansion. We see an emotional moment where Dockery’s Lady Mary poignantly gazes up at it.

The trailer ends with Robert Crawley, played by Bonneville, kissing his hand and placing it on the side of Grantham Estate in a farewell gesture.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale arrives in theaters on Sept. 12.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.