‘Slow Horses’ scores season 7 renewal at Apple TV+

Slow Horses has scored an early season 7 renewal.

Apple TV+ has renewed the series through its seventh season before its season 5 has even debuted.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb in the spy thriller series that also stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron. Season 7 will adapt the novel Bad Actors from the popular series.

The plot of season 7 will follow Jackson Lamb and his Slow Horses as they go on a “hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British Government before they can bring down the state,” according to an official description from Apple TV+.

“Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action. I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft,” Jay Hunt, the creative director of Apple TV+ in Europe, said.

Season 5 of Slow Horses premieres on Sept. 24. An upcoming sixth season of the series was announced last year.

