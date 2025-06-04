‘Slow Horses’ season 5 release date set at Apple TV+

Slow Horses season 5 now has a release date.

Apple announced the premiere date and first-look photos of the fifth season of the espionage drama series on Tuesday.

The Gary Oldman-starring show returns to Apple TV+ on Sept. 24. The six-episode season premieres with two episodes on that date, with one episode weekly on the Wednesdays that follow through Oct. 22.

Slow Horses follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents led by Jackson Lamb, played by Oldman.

In season 5, “everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend,” according to its official synopsis. “When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”

The cast also includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves and Jonathan Pryce. Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed also joins season 5 in a guest star role.

Des Willie

The rebellion fights on in season 2 of Andor.

Diego Luna stars as the titular Cassian Andor in the final season of the Disney+ Star Wars series, which debuts with a three-episode premiere on Tuesday. Luna told ABC News affiliate WPVI that it feels amazing to get to deliver this final chapter in his character’s story to the fans.

“I love the idea of leaving something when it’s still a pleasure to be part of it,” Luna said. “I think it’s the right time.”

Andor tells the story of how Cassian Andor was radicalized into helping steal the Death Star plans in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Luna is proud to be telling the entirety of Cassian’s story with this new season.

“Most of all, I’m proud because we managed to deliver what we promised. We said, ‘Let’s make this story. Let’s tell the story of what happens before Rogue One, and let’s make sure we finish just when Rogue One starts.’ This was just a dream and words six years ago, and now we’re ready to deliver exactly that,” Luna said.

Another thing Luna is proud of is how Cassian has evolved as a character over the decade he has been playing him.

“The show is about showing what happens when revolution erupts,” Luna said. “Where do you have to be in order to risk everything for a change? What needs to be your context, your reality, your relation with the place you belong to, your family? All those layers are in this show. We have time to tell you all of them, and that’s when a format like this is just a perfect vehicle for storytelling.”

Disney is the parent company of Lucasfilm and ABC News.

Jill Greenberg, Alexa Viscius, Dana Patrick

A new generation is about to go dig those holes.

Disney+ has revealed new details about the pilot for the TV adaptation of Holes, ABC Audio has learned.

The new series is a reimagining of the 1998 Louis Sachar book Holes, which was previously adapted into the 2003 film starring Shia LaBeouf. In this series, “a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose,” according to its official logline.

Greg Kinnear will star as The Warden of Camp Yucca in the show, while Aidy Bryant will costar as Sissy, an enthusiastic camp counselor who seems like a trustworthy big sister figure but whose true allegiance lies with the Warden.

While the Sachar novel focuses on the main character Stanley Yelnats, this adaptation genderbends the protagonist into the female character Hayley, played by Shay Rudolph. Like Stanley in the novel, Hayley arrives at camp having been wrongly accused.

The other juvenile detention campers will be played by Flor Delis Alicea, Anire Kim Amoda, Iesha Daniels, Sophie Dieterlen, Alexandra Doke and Maeve Press. Additionally, Noah Cottrell will play Kitch, who works in the kitchen at Camp Yucca.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony

Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood.

David Fincher is set to direct Brad Pitt in a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino will write the script for the follow-up to his Oscar-winning film, as The Playlist first reported. ABC Audio reached out to Pitt’s team, who declined to comment at this time.

While the film does not yet have a title, it will be made for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the film, for which he won an Oscar for best supporting actor.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was written and directed by Tarantino. It was released by Sony Pictures in 2019. At the time, Tarantino negotiated a deal to return him ownership of the film’s underlying copyright after a certain number of years.

Not only is the sequel finding a shift in high-profile director, it’s a shift from a theatrical release to a streaming service release.

The film’s announcement comes after Tarantino has scrapped plans for The Movie Critic, which would have been his 10th film. Pitt had also been cast in that movie’s lead role.

Its story reportedly took place in the ’70s and was about a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine. There were rumors Pitt would play a version of the Cliff Booth character in that film — now we know he will officially step back into those shoes in the upcoming sequel.

