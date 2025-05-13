Small nodule found in Joe Biden’s prostate during recent physical
(WASHINGTON) — A small nodule was found in former President Joe Biden’s prostate after “a routine physical exam,” a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday.
“In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation,” a spokesperson told ABC News.
A “small nodule” can mean a wide range of things and will require further testing to understand the underlying cause. It is too early to say if it is a benign lump caused by inflammation or something more serious.
In February 2023 during his presidency, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest that was cancerous and, before entering office, Biden had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery.
“As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma,” White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said at the time. “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. … No further treatment is required.”
“Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to ‘spread’ or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do,” O’Connor explained. “They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal.”
O’Connor said the “site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — A police SWAT team bursts into a home with little warning, only to quickly realize that it’s the wrong address and the occupants inside are innocent victims of the officers’ mistake.
The scenario has played out in American communities for years — sometimes resulting from bad intelligence, others from inadvertent officer errors — often leaving property damaged and families traumatized.
Legal immunity for cops can mean little restitution.
A major case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday could clear a path for some victims of wrong-house raids to sue for damages under an exception to immunity under federal law.
“It’s just a simple matter of fairness,” said Patrick Jacomo, an attorney with Institute for Justice, a nonprofit legal advocacy group litigating the case.
The plaintiffs — Trina Martin, her teenage son Gabe, and ex-partner Toi Cliatt — have spent seven years seeking to sue the FBI for damages after agents mistakenly raided their Atlanta home in 2017.
“I thought someone was breaking in, and it was so chaotic that I thought they had a mission, and the mission was to kill us,” said Martin in an interview with ABC News Live.
Toi Cliatt, who scrambled out of bed at the sound of flash-bang grenades exploding in his living room, described seeking shelter in a closet before the agents detained him.
“They threw me down on the floor and they were interrogating me, and they were asking me questions. And I guess the answers that I was responding to them with didn’t add up,” Cliatt said. “And that’s when I realized that they were in the wrong place.”
“The lead officer came back and he gave us a business card and he apologized and then he left,” said Martin.
The couple said their home sustained $5,000 of damage from burned carpet, broken doors and fractured railings. The emotional trauma is harder to quantify. “It’s countless,” Cliatt said.
Martin’s 7-year-old son Gabe, who sought cover under his bed in terror during the incident, says the experience dramatically altered his life.
“I see the world differently now. I didn’t really have a childhood growing up because of that,” said Gabe, now 13. “So, it really kind of changed me as a person.”
The FBI denied the family’s claims for restitution. The Trump administration, which is defending the agency at the Supreme Court, argues sovereign immunity shields the government from damages claims.
“Cops are human and they make mistakes. And a lot of times the mistakes that are being made are because there’s not enough due diligence, there’s not enough research going into it,” said Anthony Riccio, former First Deputy Superintendent of Chicago Police Department. “The result of it can be devastating for the family impacted.”
Most law enforcement agencies don’t keep track of wrong house raids or publicly report data, legal experts say. Civil Rights advocates estimate hundreds of cases of wrong-house raids nationwide each year; most victims are not compensated for the physical or emotional harm that often results.
“We have a right to be safe in our homes, and when officers are acting bad — for lack of a better word — then individuals have the right to hold them accountable,” said Anjanette Young, a Chicago social worker whose apartment was mistakenly raided by police in 2019.
Young’s case has become one of the most high-profile examples of the problem. Body camera video from the incident captures the 49-year-old handcuffed naked and bewildered in her living room just after 7 p.m. on a Thursday evening.
“You got the wrong house. I live alone!” she is heard on tape pleading with the cops. “Tell me what’s going on!”
Young says it took officers 40 minutes to realize they had the wrong address. They left her without any remedy, she said.
“I’ve been diagnosed with major depression and PTSD, and as a clinician myself, I understand what that means,” she said. “Time does not cure it. It is something that you live with and you have to learn how to manage it.”
A 2023 review by Chicago’s inspector general found that officers had committed at least 21 wrong-house raids over a four-year period. Young sued the city of Chicago and received a nearly $3 million settlement in 2021, but other victims aren’t so lucky.
“The problem with the Anjanette Young case was the information given to the officers was fictitious. A paid informant provided fictitious information in order to get money from the police department,” said Riccio. “When the officers showed up to execute the warrant, they were in the house for seconds before they realized, this is bad information.”
The impacts can be severe.
An Austin, Texas, police SWAT team responding to a gunfight, blew up the front door of Glen and Mindy Shields’ home in 2023 causing thousands of dollars in property damage. The suspect lived across the street. The city denied any wrongdoing and — as is often the case — claimed immunity.
When cops showed up outside Amy Hadley’s home in South Bend, Indiana, in 2022, her teenage son emerged with his hands up as some officers began to openly question whether the suspect lived there. They raided the home anyway. Police later said they had indications the suspect had posted to Facebook from inside.
“Police not only have things like qualified immunity to protect them, but in a case where the police work for the federal government, they have entire doctrines that effectively act like federal immunity,” said Jaicomo.
Trina, Toi and Gabe now hope the Supreme Court will help them pierce that shield.
Congress carved out an exception for federal law enforcement immunity from civil liability suits in 1974 for victims of “assault, battery, false imprisonment, false arrest, or abuse of process” by an officer.
The government denies the exception applies to the Martin case.
“What the Martins are looking for in this case is to be made whole for the mistake that was made by the FBI, but much more broadly than that is to ensure that they might be one of the last families that this happens to in America,” Jaicomo said.
The case comes as advocates for victims of police misconduct and mistakes say President Donald Trump is rolling back guardrails on law enforcement.
The Trump Justice Department has put a freeze on federal civil rights investigations into cops and vowed to reconsider consent decrees with police departments found to have engaged in a pattern of misconduct.
That includes agreements with the cities of Louisville and Minneapolis for police reforms agreed to after the 2020 police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in their respective cities.
“The Justice Department had in recent years been really taking a close look, at where things are going wrong, where you see a pattern of constitutional violations. And what the Trump Justice Department appears to be doing is backing away from that process,” said ACLU legal director Cecilia Wang.
Anjanette Young says communities don’t need to wait for the feds.
In Illinois, she’s lobbying state and local officials for strict new rules on search warrants to prevent cops from raiding the wrong house, including new steps to vet intelligence on a suspect’s location; requiring a 30 second wait after knocking before breaking down a door; and, mandatory use of tactics least intrusive to someone’s home and property.
“It’s not okay to harm people and then not fix the harm,” Young said.
Retired Chicago police officer Riccio agrees. “Whether that’s repairing the damage or providing them with some sort of compensation for what they’ve experienced, yeah, absolutely,” he said.
The Martins say that kind of restitution is the exception rather than the norm. Now, they hope the nation’s highest court will change that.
“For seven long years it felt like they were turning their backs on us,” Martin said. “I felt unheard, and it was easier to just give up, you know? And I didn’t want to give up.”
(NEW YORK) — A jury has found Nadine Menendez guilty in her federal bribery trial, following the conviction of her husband, former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, on similar crimes.
Prosecutors argued the two were “partners in crime” while accusing them of accepting cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for political favors.
The defense argued there was no proof Nadine Menendez was involved in the scheme her husband was found guilty of perpetrating.
Jurors began deliberating Friday afternoon before reaching their verdict Monday afternoon.
She will be sentenced in June, the same month her husband is due to report to prison to begin serving an 11-year sentence.
She pleaded not guilty to 15 charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right. Several of the charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison in January after being convicted on all 16 counts last year in his federal corruption trial, becoming the first sitting member of Congress to be convicted of acting as a foreign agent.
A jury found him guilty of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of bribes — including gold, cash, a luxury convertible, payments toward Nadine Menendez’s home mortgage and compensation for her no-show job — from three New Jersey businessmen, who have also been convicted.
“Nadine Menendez and Senator Menendez were partners in crime,” acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky said in a statement following the verdict in the corruption and foreign influence scheme. “Over the span of five years, Nadine Menendez agreed to accept and accepted all sorts of bribes — including gold bars, cash, a Mercedes-Benz convertible, and a no-show job — all in exchange for the Senator’s corrupt official acts. Together, Nadine Menendez and the Senator placed their own interests and greed ahead of the interests of the citizens the Senator was elected to serve.”
“Today’s verdict sends the clear message that the power of government officials may not be put up for sale, and that all those who facilitate corruption will be held accountable for their actions,” he added.
The FBI said it found $70,000 in cash in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box and the rest inside congressional jackets bearing Bob Menendez’s name.
Shortly after the two began dating in 2018, Nadine Menendez introduced Egyptian intelligence and military officials to then-Sen. Bob Menendez, according to federal prosecutors, who alleged those introductions helped establish a corrupt agreement in which they accepted bribes in exchange for her husband’s actions to benefit Egypt.
Witnesses in the trial included Jose Uribe, a New Jersey businessman who pleaded guilty last year and testified for the government. Prosecutors said Uribe paid for Menendez’s $60,000 Mercedes-Benz convertible in exchange for helping disrupt a criminal investigation by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office related to Uribe.
Nadine Menendez was supposed to stand trial alongside her husband, but the judge allowed her to stand trial separately to accommodate her breast cancer diagnosis. Her trial was postponed several times while she underwent treatment.
The trial itself was also suspended for several days because she was ill.
On March 17, on the eve of jury selection in Nadine Menendez’s trial, the former senator posted on X that his wife was being “forced by the government to go to trial” despite having recent reconstructive surgery for breast cancer.
“Only the arrogance of the SDNY can be so cruel and inhumane,” Bob Menendez said in the post, which tagged President Donald Trump. “They should let her fully recover.”
Following his sentencing, Bob Menendez called the prosecution a “political witch hunt” and that he hopes Trump “cleans up the cesspool and restores the integrity to the system.”
In issuing Bob Menendez’s sentence, Judge Sidney Stein said the former senator would not have to report to prison until June 6 so that he could be available during his wife’s trial.
(MADISON, Wis.) — Two people are missing after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.
At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports that a “boat had capsized on the Wisconsin River, south of the Kilbourn Dam,” which is an hour north of Madison, police said.
Three people were in the boat at the time of the incident, with one being able to “safely swim to shore,” police said. The recovered boater was met by police and rescue units and handed over to medical services for treatment, officials said.
The two other boaters were not seen after “disappearing under the water, near where the boat had capsized,” police said.
Rescue boats were launched on Thursday to begin searching for the missing individuals, police said. Officials also requested the assistance of dive teams, but “due to the high flow of water from the Kilbourn Dam and the fast-moving currents” divers were not able to commence their search.
Aerial and underwater drones, shoreline searchers and boats with sonar capabilities were also deployed for the search, police said.
Officials suspended the search on Thursday evening due to the “unpredictable flow of the river” but said efforts will continue Friday morning.
The names of the missing individuals are not being released at this time, police said.