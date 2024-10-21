‘Smile 2’ laughs its way to No. 1 at the box office with $23 million debut

Smile 2 opened with an estimated $23 million to top the domestic box office this weekend. The psychological thriller, starring Naomi Scott, did equally well overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $23 million, for a global tally of $46 million.

The Wild Robot took second place, delivering an estimated $10.1 million at the North American box office in its third week of release, for a total of $101.7 million. Overseas, the animated adventure earned an estimated $23 million, for a worldwide tally of $193 million.

Terrifier 3 scared up an estimated $9.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $36.2 million after four weeks. The horror flick added an estimated $3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $44.8 million.

Fourth place went to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, collecting an estimated $5 million at the North American box office after seven weeks. Its domestic tally now stands at $284 million. Globally, the sequel has earned $434.5 million to date.

Rounding out the top five was the Florence Pugh/Andrew Garfield-led romantic drama We Live in Time, which added an estimated $4.1 million in its first week of wide release. It’s domestic total currently stands at $4.5 million and $4.8 million worldwide.

In brief: ‘Ted Lasso’ moves closer to fourth season and more
Warner Bros. Television has made a move to secure a fourth season of Ted Lasso, picking up the options of original castmembers Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift, according to Deadline. The studio is also expected try and strike new deals with co-creators Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, and Juno Temple is also reportedly in the mix. Season 3 ended with Keeley and Rebecca — played respectively by Temple and Waddingham — potentially partnering for a new venture, AFC Richmond Women’s Team. Meanwhile, Ted — played by Sudeikis — was seen coaching his son on a soccer field in Kansas …

Temuera Morrison, best known for playing Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, and Jacob Batalon, from the Spider-Man movies, have been tapped to star alongside Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa in the action comedy The Wrecking Crew, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie, per the outlet, follows two half-brothers — a loose cannon cop and a disciplined Navy SEAL, played respectively by Mamoa and Bautista —  who, after 20-odd years of bad blood, must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii. Morrison and Batalon will reportedly play the governor of Hawaii and a foul-mouthed private investigator who knew the brothers’ father …

After exchanging vows in London on Aug. 9, Gossip Girl‘s Ed Westwick and Supergirl‘s Amy Jackson tied the knot a second time on Aug. 24 on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, in a three-day celebration, Jackson tells People. Westwick’s former Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford was among the guests. Westwick, 37, and Jackson, 32, met in 2021 and got engaged in January 2024 …

Glen Powell is a disguised college football player in ‘Chad Powers’ 1st look
Hulu

A first look at Glen Powell starring in the new half-hour comedy series Chad Powers was released on Thursday, featuring a photo of Powell with a mop-top haircut decked out in football gear.

The series coming to Hulu, which has officially started production, has an executive producing team that includes former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Powell and Loki veteran writer Michael Waldron.

The release also noted that the show is based on a sketch that originally aired on ESPN+’s Eli’s Places series, in which Eli explored various college football scenes across the country.

Powell, who has been featured in a streak of several high-budget films in recent years, including Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Twisters and Hit Man, co-wrote the pilot with Waldron.

The Manning brothers are no strangers to entertainment, hosting ESPN’s Manningcast, a Monday Night Football broadcast of Peyton and Eli Manning.

Disney, the parent company of ABC News, is the majority owner of Hulu.

‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz dead following health struggles
Fritz and Wolfe in 2015 – Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Frank Fritz, who along with Mike Wolfe scoured the country for hidden treasures on History’s American Pickers, has died, Wolfe announced on Instagram “with a broken heart.”

According to his birth date on IMDB, Fritz would have turned 59 on Oct. 11.

Wolfe did not disclose a cause of death, but noted he was with his friend when he passed away Tuesday evening. Fritz had various health issues, including Crohn’s disease and chronic back pain, before he suffered a severe stroke in 2022.

“I’ve know [sic] Frank for more then [sic] half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe wrote. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.”

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued in part. “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your [sic] in a better place.”

American Pickers launched in 2010 and Fritz starred in more than 300 episodes, until the 2020 season, when his health forced him to step away. 

Bill Stankey, whose company Westport Entertainment produced the series, tells ABC Audio, “Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met.”

Stankey added, “He was the anchor of American Pickers. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

