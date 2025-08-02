Smithsonian removes references to Trump’s impeachments from ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ exhibit — for now

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to President Donald Trump’s two impeachment proceedings from an exhibit on the “Limits of Presidential Power,” a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The spokesperson said a future exhibit will include all presidential impeachments.

The museum decided to “restore” the section of a permanent exhibition to its “2008 appearance” because various topics had not been updated since that year and therefore they removed references to Trump, the Smithsonian spokesperson told ABC News on Thursday.

Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice.

“In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed. The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion,” the spokesperson said.

The exhibit now only includes references to the impeachment proceedings against Presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1973 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Nixon is the only U.S. president to resign following the commencement of impeachment proceedings.

While serving as the 45th President of the United States, Trump was first impeached twice by Congress during his first term – with the first proceeding beginning on Dec. 18, 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in connection with an alleged quid pro quo call with the Ukrainian president. Trump was acquitted when the trial concluded in the Senate on Feb. 5, 2020.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Trump was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, on the charge of incitement of insurrection, but was again acquitted on Feb. 13, 2021, days after he left office after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump denied all wrongdoing in both of his impeachment cases.

Following Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, the Smithsonian released a statement on Jan. 21, 2020, about the collection of objects regarding Trump’s impeachment.

The statement said that as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History “actively engages,” with history, curators are following Trump’s impeachment trial and will determine “which objects best represent these historic events for inclusion in the national collection.”

The Smithsonian spokesperson on Thursday said the museum “installed a temporary label on content concerning the impeachments of Donald J. Trump” in Sept. 2021, which was “intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.”

“A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000, requires a significant amount of time and funding to update and renew. A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments,” the spokesperson added, in explaining the removal of Trump references.

An online description of the exhibit of the Smithsonian’s website still referenced Trump’s two impeachments as of Friday morning.

The removal of references of Trump’s impeachments was first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday. The report cited “a person familiar with the exhibit plans, who was not authorized to discuss them publicly,” who told the Post that “the change came about as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director.”

Asked by ABC News about this claim, the Smithsonian spokesperson did not immediately comment.

The Smithsonian affirmed its autonomy from outside influences in a June 9 statement after President Trump announced that he fired National Portrait Gallery head Kim Sajet for allegedly being a “highly partisan person.” Sajet resigned on June 13, a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

“Throughout its history, the Smithsonian has been governed and administered by a Board of Regents and a Secretary. The board is entrusted with the governance and independence of the Institution, and the board appoints a Secretary to manage the Institution. All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board. Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian,” the statement said.

“The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring that the Smithsonian is a beacon of scholarship free from political or partisan influence, and we recognize that our institution can and must do more to further these foundational values,” the Smithsonian added.

Trump signed an executive order in March placing Vice President J.D. Vance in charge of supervising efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

The order — called “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” — directed Vance and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum to restore federal parks, monuments, memorials and statues “that have been improperly removed or changed in the last five years to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events.”

At least 27 dead at Camp Mystic as officials say they were caught off guard by storm
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least 27 people, both children and counselors, are dead at Camp Mystic after historic flooding wiped out the the Christian summer camp housing hundreds of young girls in the middle of the night.

“Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” Camp Mystic said in a statement. “We are praying for them constantly.”

“We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls,” the statement continued. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level.”

At least 80 people are believed dead in six counties across Texas after the deadly floods that struck the state on the Fourth of July, according to the latest information from state officials.

The majority of the deaths — 68 in all, including 28 children — occurred in hard-hit Kerr County after heavy rain pounded the Texas Hill Country region early Friday, leading to “catastrophic” flooding, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference Sunday afternoon.

At least 10 campers from the girls-only Camp Mystic summer camp, along with a counselor, remained unaccounted as of late Sunday afternoon, Leitha said.

A Flood Watch was in effect for parts of New Mexico and western Texas Thursday afternoon as rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms packing heavy rain moved through the area. By Thursday evening, five inches of rain had fallen in parts of western Texas, including Midland and Odessa.

The flooding caught local officials off guard as the torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River to rise to near-historic levels in a matter of minutes, officials said at a press conference Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Kerr County, where the Guadalupe River is located, around 1:14 a.m. Friday.

The river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes that morning, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring told reporters on Friday.

“This came at night when people were asleep in bed,” he said.

The Guadalupe River reached its second-highest height on record, surpassing a 1987 flood level, the National Weather Service said.

Stuart Gross, the code enforcement officer for the city of Ingram, Texas, in Kerr County, told ABC News Live that the damage and flooding levels in his town were unprecedented.

“They came up high, never seen it come up this high in my 45 years,” he said. “It was horrific.”

Gross also told ABC News that he didn’t recall receiving a warning about the flood but that the town’s volunteer fire department brought speakers to alert residents during the torrential storm.

“The only reason we got out is because of our volunteer fire department,” he said. “It’s tragic. The screams for help, and there’s nothing you could do.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told reporters that it is up to local mayors and counties to evacuate if they feel the need and many were unsure where the storm would land.

At a news conference Friday, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the county does not have a warning system on the river.

Kelly was pressed by a reporter as to why evacuations didn’t take place Thursday, but the judge said, “We didn’t know this flood was coming.”

“We have floods all the time. This is the most dangerous river valley in the United States, and we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be anything like what’s happened here, none whatsoever,” he said.

Rain continued to hit the region Saturday, prompting flash flood emergency warnings for much of Burnet County and western parts of Williamson County and Travis County.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Kyle Reiman contributed to this post.

Officer dies after gunman opens fire in ‘ambush attack’ in Ohio: Police
Lorain Police Department

(LORAIN, Ohio) — An Ohio officer has died a day after a gunman opened fire on him and a fellow officer while they were eating lunch in their patrol vehicles, authorities said.

Lorain Police Department officer Phillip Wagner, 35, was critically wounded in what police described as an “ambush attack.” He died on Thursday in a hospital “despite the valiant efforts of fellow officers, first responders and medical professionals,” the Lorain Police Department said.

“Officer Wagner’s life and service to our city will never be forgotten,” acting Lorain Police Chief Michael Failing said in a statement. “Our department mourns the loss of a true hero and stands in unwavering support of Officer Wagner’s family, friends, and fellow officers during this heartbreaking time.”

Wagner joined the Lorain Police Department in February 2022 and had previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps, police said.

Two other Lorain Police Department officers were also injured in the shooting, which occurred at the dead end of an undeveloped industrial park in Lorain, located in northeast Ohio, police said.

The gunman was killed in an ensuing exchange of gunfire, with the motive for the shooting not yet known, the Elyria Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting unfolded around 1 p.m. Wednesday, after Wagner and fellow Lorain officer Peter Gale, 51, had picked up pizza for lunch and were parked side-by-side at the dead end, according to Failing.

The suspect had parked at the dead end and had an “arsenal of weapons with him,” Failing said at a press briefing Wednesday.

In and around his vehicle were “multiple high-powered rifles, handguns, and a substantial quantity of loaded magazines,” the Elyria Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said in a press release Thursday. A “significant quantity of improvised explosive materials” was also found in his vehicle and safely detonated away from the scene, police said.

“He was laying in wait and opened fire with multiple rounds at both of the officers who were sitting in their vehicles,” Failing said.

A third Lorain officer who responded to a call for additional officers, 47-year-old Brent Payne, was then shot by the suspect multiple times in his patrol vehicle, Failing said.

Additional officers who responded to the scene helped treat their wounded fellow officers and drove them to an area hospital, according to Failing.

Gale was shot in the hand and has since been treated and released, police said Thursday.

Wagner and Payne both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were airlifted to another hospital for treatment, Failing said. Payne had surgery Thursday morning and is recovering, police said.

Officers returned fire on the suspect, who was armed with a “high-powered rifle,” according to Elyria Police Chief James Welsh, who spoke at a separate briefing earlier Wednesday.

The suspect was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, Failing said. The Elyria Police Department identified him Thursday as 28-year-old Michael Parker of Lorain.

Welsh said no other suspects have been located and they are “fairly confident” there was only one shooter. The area has been contained, he said.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, Elyria police said Thursday.

“This is a difficult day for the Lorain Police Department and the law enforcement community,” Welsh said.

“It will take time to determine exactly what transpired here today,” he said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he has been briefed on the shooting, saying it “appears to have been a targeted attack on law enforcement.”

“This situation reminds us that those who work in law enforcement risk their lives every day for the safety of their communities,” he said in a statement on social media. “We are so very grateful for the men and women who willingly and bravely serve and protect.”

Ohio Sen. Jon Husted said his office has offered assistance to local officials.

“There is no place for this kind of violence in our state or country,” he said in a statement on social media.

