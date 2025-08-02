Smithsonian removes references to Trump’s impeachments from ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ exhibit — for now

Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History removed references to President Donald Trump’s two impeachment proceedings from an exhibit on the “Limits of Presidential Power,” a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. The spokesperson said a future exhibit will include all presidential impeachments.

The museum decided to “restore” the section of a permanent exhibition to its “2008 appearance” because various topics had not been updated since that year and therefore they removed references to Trump, the Smithsonian spokesperson told ABC News on Thursday.

Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice.

“In reviewing our legacy content recently, it became clear that the ‘Limits of Presidential Power’ section in The American Presidency: A Glorious Burden exhibition needed to be addressed. The section of this exhibition covers Congress, The Supreme Court, Impeachment, and Public Opinion,” the spokesperson said.

The exhibit now only includes references to the impeachment proceedings against Presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1973 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Nixon is the only U.S. president to resign following the commencement of impeachment proceedings.

While serving as the 45th President of the United States, Trump was first impeached twice by Congress during his first term – with the first proceeding beginning on Dec. 18, 2019 on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in connection with an alleged quid pro quo call with the Ukrainian president. Trump was acquitted when the trial concluded in the Senate on Feb. 5, 2020.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Trump was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13, 2021, on the charge of incitement of insurrection, but was again acquitted on Feb. 13, 2021, days after he left office after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump denied all wrongdoing in both of his impeachment cases.

Following Trump’s first impeachment proceeding, the Smithsonian released a statement on Jan. 21, 2020, about the collection of objects regarding Trump’s impeachment.

The statement said that as the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History “actively engages,” with history, curators are following Trump’s impeachment trial and will determine “which objects best represent these historic events for inclusion in the national collection.”

The Smithsonian spokesperson on Thursday said the museum “installed a temporary label on content concerning the impeachments of Donald J. Trump” in Sept. 2021, which was “intended to be a short-term measure to address current events at the time, however, the label remained in place until July 2025.”

“A large permanent gallery like The American Presidency that opened in 2000, requires a significant amount of time and funding to update and renew. A future and updated exhibit will include all impeachments,” the spokesperson added, in explaining the removal of Trump references.

An online description of the exhibit of the Smithsonian’s website still referenced Trump’s two impeachments as of Friday morning.

The removal of references of Trump’s impeachments was first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday. The report cited “a person familiar with the exhibit plans, who was not authorized to discuss them publicly,” who told the Post that “the change came about as part of a content review that the Smithsonian agreed to undertake following pressure from the White House to remove an art museum director.”

Asked by ABC News about this claim, the Smithsonian spokesperson did not immediately comment.

The Smithsonian affirmed its autonomy from outside influences in a June 9 statement after President Trump announced that he fired National Portrait Gallery head Kim Sajet for allegedly being a “highly partisan person.” Sajet resigned on June 13, a Smithsonian spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

“Throughout its history, the Smithsonian has been governed and administered by a Board of Regents and a Secretary. The board is entrusted with the governance and independence of the Institution, and the board appoints a Secretary to manage the Institution. All personnel decisions are made by and subject to the direction of the Secretary, with oversight by the Board. Lonnie G. Bunch, the Secretary, has the support of the Board of Regents in his authority and management of the Smithsonian,” the statement said.

“The Board of Regents is committed to ensuring that the Smithsonian is a beacon of scholarship free from political or partisan influence, and we recognize that our institution can and must do more to further these foundational values,” the Smithsonian added.

Trump signed an executive order in March placing Vice President J.D. Vance in charge of supervising efforts to “remove improper ideology” from all areas of the Smithsonian and targeted funding for programs that advance “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”

The order — called “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” — directed Vance and Interior Department Secretary Doug Burgum to restore federal parks, monuments, memorials and statues “that have been improperly removed or changed in the last five years to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events.”

