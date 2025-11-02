SNAP benefits run dry as government shutdown continues, here’s how states are stepping in

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Beginning Saturday, some 42 million low-income Americans, including 16 million children, lost access to benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the government shutdown continues.

The Department of Agriculture has said that funding for this month’s benefits, which it says comes to about $9.5 billion, has run dry.

A federal judge in Rhode Island temporarily ordered the Trump administration on Friday to continue SNAP funding, following a lawsuit by several states. Another judge in Boston ruled that the Trump administration’s attempt to suspend SNAP funding is “unlawful,” but declined to immediately order that the program be funded.

Trump said Friday that his administration’s lawyers are not sure they have the legal authority to pay for SNAP during the government shutdown and said he has asked for clarity from the courts in the wake of two recent decisions.

“If we are given the appropriate legal direction by the Court, it will BE MY HONOR to provide the funding, just like I did with Military and Law Enforcement Pay,” Trump said in a social media post.

The administration has used funds for other services to fund military pay during the shutdown.

SNAP has traditionally been entirely federally funded, but is administered by states. That means the shutdown’s impact on SNAP and when benefits will start to become unavailable will vary by state.

Some states have initiated their own contingency plans, using their own funding in most cases, to keep their SNAPs running.

Here is a list of what states have announced so far:

Arizona

On Oct. 29, Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the state would be deploying $1.8 million in funds to offset the loss of SNAP.

Of that money, 1.5 million, she said, “will be allocated to food banks across the state to fill gaps for SNAP households seeking food,” while the remainder will be used by Food Bucks Now, an emergency fresh food program that provides vouchers for vegetables and produce.

California

The state allocated $80 million to food banks across the state, according to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Colorado

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis sent a request last week to the state legislature to approve “$10 million in General Fund revenue to support food banks and pantries, and another to extend previously approved funding for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition access through November.”

Connecticut

Three million dollars in emergency funding was given to Connecticut Foodshare, a nonprofit that helps food banks in the state, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said on Oct. 27.

Delaware

Democratic Gov. Matt Meyer declared a state of emergency on Oct. 29 that “ordered that funds be identified and transferred to the Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) for the continuation of SNAP payments.”

Payments will be made weekly.

Hawaii

On Oct. 29, the state has launched the Hawaiʻi Relief Program which will provide “up to four months of TANF support for housing and utility payments for eligible families who have at least one dependent child in their household and are in financial crisis or have an episode of need.”

Residents who are not SNAP beneficiaries can apply, according to Gov. Josh Green.

The state also donated $2 million to food banks.

Illinois

Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order on Oct. 30 that allocated $25 million in state funding to food banks.

Iowa

The state was ordered by Gov. Kim Reynolds to match up to $1 million in donations to the state’s food banks.

Louisiana

Gov. Jeff Landry declared a state of emergency on Oct. 24 and ordered the state legislature to authorize stabilization funds to help residents in need.

As of Oct 31, the legislature has not given the authorization.

Maine

One million dollars from Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’s office will be sent to food banks.

Maryland

Gov. Wes Moore issued a state of emergency on Oct. 30 and allocated $10 million to food banks

Massachusetts

The Massachusetts Emergency Food Assistance program, which provides food assistance, received an additional $4 million in state funding, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey announced Thursday.

Minnesota

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced on Oct. 27 that he had allocated $4 million to food banks.

Missouri

Five million dollars from the state has been delivered to food banks, Democratic Gov. Mike Kehoe said Oct. 29.

An additional $10.6 million fund transfer was sent to Missouri Area Agencies on Aging for programs to feed seniors.

New Mexico

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Oct. 29 that the state would distribute $30 million in state-funded food benefits onto existing EBT cards for eligible New Mexicans.

New York

A state of emergency was declared on Oct. 30 by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor announced that the state would provide $40 million in new funding for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides emergency food relief, and $25 million to Nourish N.Y., which supplies surplus agricultural products to food banks.

North Carolina

The state will offer $10 million to state food banks, Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said on Oct. 30. An additional $8 million will be funded by private organizations and charities in partnership with the state, the governor said.

North Dakota

Republican Gov. Kelly Armstrong announced on Oct. 30 that he allocated $915,000 of state funds to food banks and $600,000 for the state’s (WIC) program.

Ohio

Twenty-five million in state funding will be used to offset SNAP losses, GOP Gov. Mike DeWine said after he signed an executive order on Oct. 30.

As part of the order, as much as $18 million in emergency relief benefits will be given to Ohio residents who are at or below 50% of the federal poverty level. Seven million dollars will also be donated to food banks.

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek declared a food emergency on Oct. 29 that will be in effect in November and December.

Kotek ordered that “$5 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) carryover funds,” be sent to food banks.

“TANF carryover is unspent federal TANF funding from prior years that remains available until used,” the governor’s office said in a news release.

Rhode Island

A state of emergency was issued by Democratic Gov. Dan McGee on Oct. 28 and he allocated $6 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) to 20,000 eligible families.

He also allocated “$200,000 of Social Services Block Grant funding to enhance capacity at the RI Community Food Bank,” according to the governor’s office.

Virginia

GOP Gov. Glen Youngkin issued a state of emergency and launched the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) initiative.

The program will provide residents with state funds weekly to be used in lieu of SNAP through November. A million dollars will also be allocated to food banks.

Washington

The state will provide $2.2 million per week to food banks across Washington until SNAP funding is restored, according to Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson.

West Virginia

Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced on Oct. 28 that the state would be supporting a food drive and match up to $13 million in donations to food banks.

