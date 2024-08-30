Sneak peek of ‘Yellowstone”s new season teases “legacy”

Paramount Network just dropped a teaser for the “epic return” of its smash hit Yellowstone

“Legacy,” Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton says in the opening to the short clip from the second part of season 5. “We build something worth having, someone’s gonna try and take it.”

In another moment, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton appears to be packing his things, telling his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), “What I’m doin’ isn’t for the ranch. It’s for us.”

There’s also the promise of more fireworks between Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton and Jamie, her enemy and adoptive brother, played by Wes Bentley

“You destroy me, you destroy yourself,” he says.

It then cuts to a shot of her smacking him across the face.

On a cellphone call, she icily replies to his threat: “Unlike you, I keep my promises.”

The first half of season 5 ended with Jamie orchestrating impeachment proceedings against his adopted dad, who had become the governor of Montana in the course of the show.

Of course, it’s not known exactly how things with John Dutton will play out after Costner vowed back in June that he wasn’t returning to the show.

Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Blake Lively is clearly Deadpool’s #1 fan. Sure, it helps that she’s married to Ryan Reynolds, the actor portraying the iconic “merc with a mouth,” but her fandom goes way deeper.

The Gossip Girl alumna shared a post to Instagram on Monday in which she gushes about the forthcoming Deadpool & Wolverine film while simultaneously noting that her new movie, It Ends With Us, comes out in a few short weeks.

“Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds,” she wrote.

“My y2k girlies, I should be competitive bc @itendswithusmovie is coming out in 3 weeks,” she continued, explaining that she couldn’t pass up a chance to note all her “middle school obsessions” that have made it into the Deadpool films.

“MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie,” she wrote. “I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times,” she added with a laughing emoji and two hearts matching Deadpool and Wolverine’s respective red and yellow suits.

Lively also shared a photo of her kissing Reynolds — fully in his scarred Wade Wilson facial makeup — as well as a video of her showing how she has influenced many of the movie series’ references.

“Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” she says in an accompanying video.

The clip goes on to show Deadpool making references to Harry Potter, Frozen, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, My Little Pony, Judy Blume and needle drops for Avril Lavigne, Celine Dion and *NSYNC.

“I have never felt more seen,” Lively said at the end of the video.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Disney

First reactions to the highly anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine are out, and they’re glowing. The film had its world premiere Monday in New York, and it’s getting high praise — a lot of it having to do with the fact that even though Deadpool is now under the Disney umbrella, the jokes are just as cutting and raunchy, and the fight scenes are just as bloody as ever.

Deadpool director Shawn Levy (LEE-vee) tells ABC Audio that no one at Disney ever told him no, and that surprised him.

“Every time we turned in a draft of our script or a cut of a scene I expected the pushback, and it never came,” he says. “As [Disney CEO] Bob Iger said after he screened the movie … ‘I knew what I was getting into — in for a penny, in for a pound.'”

“Everyone at Disney and Marvel seemed to know that no one wants a sanitized Deadpool,” he continues. “They want a Deadpool that is as audacious as we all expect and love, and we were able to make a movie that way with their full support.”

Ahead of the movie’s release Friday, Levy shared that he’s most excited for fans “to see these two iconic antiheroes on screen costarring in a movie for the first time ever,” along with some “surprise characters that the internet has not entirely predicted. And the unexpected delight of seeing certain actors/characters appear that might not be anticipated.”

Of course, Levy isn’t giving much away about the film, but he did tell ABC Audio his favorite rumor that the internet sleuths got wrong.

“I think it would be that King Charles is in the movie. I think that the sleuths got it wrong on that front,” he reveals.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Searchlight Pictures/Atsushi Nishijima

Poor Things director Yorgos LanthimosKinds of Kindness is headed to HD digital to rent or own on Aug. 27, ahead of an Oct. 8 bow on Blu-ray and DVD.

The Searchlight Pictures “triptych fable” reunited Lanthimos with his Oscar-winning Poor Things lead Emma Stone and that film’s Oscar-nominated actor Willem Dafoe, as well as its supporting player Margaret Qualley.

The movie is told in three parts and has its cast — also including Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie and Hunter Schafer — playing various roles.

According to the studio, the film follows “a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

The film debuted in theaters on June 21.

