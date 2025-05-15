‘SNL’ star Taran Killam says TV relationship with Amanda Bynes was ‘very important … in my life’

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam got candid recently about a “very important relationship” on one of his first-ever TV gigs, which he says helped launched his career. 

In a recent appearance on Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Killam credited his early days on The Amanda Show as a stepping stone to the acting jobs that came after. He also reminisced about his close-knit relationship with the show’s star, Amanda Bynes

“It was my first job — literally the last week of high school I got cast on her show,” Killam said. “We worked together for three weeks then. I went away to college, I didn’t have an agent anymore, I was focused on school. They called me back to do more and they helped me get an agent.”

He added, “Being on The Amanda Show started my grown-up acting career.” 

The 43-year-old opened up about their relationship at the time, saying that he and Bynes “were friends.”

“We did a movie together: Big Fat Liar. She was the best,” he said. “It was a very important relationship to me in my life.” 

He praised Bynes as “one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” comparing the star to iconic actors Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett.

The Amanda Show aired on Nickelodeon from 1999 to 2002.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘MobLand’ scores big ratings, and more
In brief: ‘MobLand’ scores big ratings, and more

MobLand is a certified hit for Paramount+. The show has garnered 8.8 million views in its first week, the streamer has revealed. This means the audience for the show has quadrupled. It also makes it the biggest global series launch week ever in Paramount+ history, up 298% in views since its premiere day. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the show, which comes from executive producer Guy Ritchie

Mike Flanagan has his next horror project. The writer and director will be the showrunner on Carrie, a TV show adaptation of the classic Stephen King novel. Deadline reports the show will span eight episodes that will debut on Prime Video. Carrie, of course, tells the story of a high schooler who contends with attending her classes, getting bullied and understanding her new telekinetic powers …

Stunt professionals will finally receive recognition at the Academy Awards. The Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the creation of a new Oscars category for achievement in stunt design. The category will become official with the 100th Academy Awards for films released in 2027 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026
Nikki Glaser returning to host the Golden Globes in 2026
CBS

The Golden Globes are doubling down on Nikki Glaser.

The comedian will officially return to host the 83rd annual awards ceremony in January 2026. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Glaser became the first woman to host the Golden Globes solo as she took on the role of host at the 2025 ceremony, which was broadcast on Jan. 5.

“Hosting the Golden Globes this year was without a doubt the most fun I have ever had in my career,” Glaser said in a press release. “I can’t wait to do it again, and this time in front of the team from The White Lotus who will finally recognize my talent and cast me in season four as a Scandinavian pilates instructor with a shadowy past.”

Helen Hoehne, the president of the Golden Globes, expressed excitement at the thought of Glaser returning to host.

“Nikki Glaser brought a refreshing spark and fearless wit to the Golden Globes stage this year. Her sharp humor, and bold presence set the tone for an unforgettable night, making the ceremony feel vibrant and most of all fun,” Hoehne said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule
ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule
Disney/Pamela Littky

ABC unveiled its fall primetime TV schedule Tuesday.

Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesdays followed by the second season of High Potential. Wednesdays are a stacked night led by Abbott Elementary and followed by Shifting Gears, The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank.

Thursday’s lineup features the new spinoff 9-1-1 Nashville, followed by 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.

Ryan Seacrest makes his debut hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Fridays, followed by 20/20.

Other returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.

Fall premiere dates, as well as other midseason announcements and renewals, will be announced at a later date.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.