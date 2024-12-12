Snoop Dogg to star in and co-produce in Luc Besson movie ‘The Last Man’

Snoop Dogg to star in and co-produce in Luc Besson movie ‘The Last Man’
Photo by Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has secured yet another gig. Variety reports he’s the star and co-producer of The Last Man, an original sci-fi movie penned by Luc Besson, who wrote The Fifth Element with Bruce WillisLucy starring Scarlett Johansson and more.

The plot of the film has not been disclosed, but the movie is post-apocalyptic and possibly inspired by the Planet of the Apes and Snoop’s song “Last Man Standing.” Filming starts in 2025.

“I’ve been a big fan of Snoop Dogg’s music ever since ‘Who Am I,’” Luc said in a statement. “We first met 20 years ago, and we’ve always wanted to work together again. We just needed the right project that would excite us both — and this is it, with Snoop in the lead role. I can’t wait to get started!”

“Ever since I’ve seen The Professional, I’ve always wanted [Luc] to direct a whole movie for me,” Snoop adds in his own statement. “Now we finally get the opportunity for him to write and direct me in a Luc Besson movie.”

The Last Man marks the second collaboration between Snoop and Luc. They worked on Arthur and the Invisibles nearly two decades ago.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 plotline
Lisa Ann Walter pitches her dream ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 plotline
Disney/Pamela Littky

School is officially back in session. Abbott Elementary has returned for its fourth season, with the premiere episode available to stream on Hulu.

Lisa Ann Walter, who plays second-grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti, told ABC Audio what she’d like to see this season at the Disney Upfront event back in May.

“I would love to have Melissa and Ava go in on something together,” Walter said. “Every woman on the show is an alpha … and it’s fun to see them mix it up.”

Walter even pitched an entire storyline.

“Maybe Barbara and Melissa get into a fight and then Melissa and Ava work on something. And then Barbara gets mad,” Walter said, before referencing her season 3 storyline with Chris Perfetti’s Jacob Hill.

“I’m going to tell you, here’s the truth. When the Jacob character moved in with Melissa and I started to become friends with him, Sheryl Lee Ralph started getting snippy. She really did,” Walter said. “She goes, ‘You’re supposed to be my friend.’ I was like, ‘They wrote lines, Sheryl.’”

Another cast member excited for this season is William Stanford Davis, who plays the school janitor, Mr. Johnson. He says he’s looking forward to more of Mr. Johnson’s “opinionated self about everything.”

“I’m hoping to work in more scenes with Quinta [Brunson],” Davis said. “I worked a lot with the guys and with Melissa, so I’m looking forward to especially getting under Barbara’s skin. I hope I can tell the writers that. Cause I’m afraid of Barbara Howard.”

The show is known for having famous guest stars. So, which actor does Davis wish would join the Abbott Elementary family?

“I’ve often told them I wanted Halle Berry to be my love interest,” Davis said. “So, you know, if you know anybody who can make that happen.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How ‘Emilia Pérez’ helped Zoe Saldaña find her “spark”
How ‘Emilia Pérez’ helped Zoe Saldaña find her “spark”
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI

Zoe Saldaña has a record-breaking box office track record: Her movies have made more than $14 billion, and she is the only actress to have four movies make more than 2 billion bucks with 2009’s Avatar, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water

That said, she tells Variety that somewhere along the way she lost her “spark” — which she found, along with Oscar buzz, for the musical drama Emilia Pérez

She confesses to the trade, “I felt stuck, in the sense that I was taking things for granted too much. I entered this cycle of doing these sequels, and for some reason I became cavalier with them.”

She also adds, “I wish I could go back and do a better job for [her Marvel character] Gamora and Uhura [in the Star Trek franchise],” commenting, “I think I did enough, but I could have done more. That’s just how I am.”

Although her dyslexia and her own “self-sabotage” make auditioning difficult — and she hadn’t done so in a while, what with all the sequels — she auditioned for French filmmaker Jacques Audiard for Emilia via Zoom. Twice, in fact.

He tells the trade she “constantly dazzled” him as Rita.

“Rita was supposed to be only 25 years old; however, as soon as I had Zoe in front of me, I realized that I’d been mistaken all along,” Audiard says.

The actress now says, “I just have this brand-new little spark. And I feel like Emilia really did that for me.”

Emilia Pérez, which is also generating Oscar buzz for Zoe’s co-star Selena Gomez, opens in select theaters in November and on Netflix Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See George Clooney in trailer to his forthcoming Broadway debut, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’
See George Clooney in trailer to his forthcoming Broadway debut, ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’
Seaview Productions

George Clooney‘s Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow has dropped a movie-looking trailer

As reported, the Oscar winner will star as the legendary journalist in the drama Good Night, and Good Luck, starting March 12 at the historic Winter Garden Theatre, with an opening night set for April 3.

In the black-and-white sneak peek, Clooney speaks to camera, as the controlled chaos of TV journalism plays out.

“There are a certain kind of people wired a certain kind of way who know there’s a story behind the story, if you’re bold enough to search for it, if you’re passionate enough to speak out, if you’re brave enough to stand up to the forces determined to keep you silent, no matter the consequences,” Clooney says in character.

He continues, “There are a certain kind of people who are the lifeblood of democracy. Never wavering. Never faltering. Never straying in their pursuit of what matters,” he continues. “And what matters? Honesty. Facts. Integrity. Accuracy. Truth.”

He closes with Murrow’s traditional sign-off, “Good night, and good luck.”

Co-written by Clooney and his longtime creative partner Grant Heslov, the play will be based on their Academy Award-nominated 2005 film of the same name that had actor David Strathairn portraying Murrow.

The theatrical production will be directed by Tony winner David Cromer.

The producers tease, “Tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and … Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them.”

General ticket sales begin Friday at 4 p.m. ET at www.telecharge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.