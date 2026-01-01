Snow, bitter cold temperatures ring in 2026 in the Northeast while Southern California under flood threat

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(New York) New Year’s Day was met with snow and cold temperatures from the Northeast to the Great Lakes while much of California braces for heavy rains.

Rochester and Buffalo received six inches of snow while Pittsburgh received four inches and Cleveland up to two inches.

A snow squall quickly moved through the Northeast and parts of the I-95 corridor earlier this morning, bringing heavy snow and gusty winds that briefly reduced visibility down to a quarter mile.

While the clipper system has mostly moved out, coastal New England from Cape Cod up to Bangor, Maine, could see snow continuing into this afternoon.

An additional inch of snow is possible for Cape Cod up to Boston, while parts of southern Maine could get an additional three inches to nine inches through this afternoon.

Behind the snow squall is a blast of arctic air that will sweep through and bring blustery conditions. It will be in the teens in New York City and around the mid-20s for Washington, D.C.

Detroit, Michigan, is expecting a windchill of 7 degrees and in Alpena, in northern Michigan, a windchill of 2 degrees.

Single digit to near zero wind chills are expected further north tomorrow.

Lake-effect snow is expected to briefly slow down Thursday morning but pick back up later in the afternoon and continue through the rest of week.

Through Friday, Oswego and Watertown in upstate New York could see between 12 inches and 24 inches. Buffalo and Erie, Pennsylvania, could see six inches to 12 inches and Bangor, Maine, could see three inches to six inches.

Cold weather is also expected to hit the south with temperatures in the 30s possible Thursday morning from the Florida Panhandle into southern Georgia.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return slowly this weekend for the Southeast and by Monday temperatures should be back above average.

Meanwhile, in Southern California, more than 17 million Americans are under a flood watch through Thursday night due to heavy rains.

In the Los Angeles area, heavy rain showers are expected between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m., with a possibility of flash flooding. No flash flood alerts have been issued so far.

The 137th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena — California’s famed New Year’s Day tradition known for its flower-covered floats — will see rain Thursday morning for the first time since 2006.

A flood watch is also in place in northern and central California over the weekend.

Rain will spread inland and north over much of the western U.S. on Thursday with mountain snow falling across the southern Sierra Nevada into parts of the southern Rockies.

The National Weather Service said excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Dan Peck contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

