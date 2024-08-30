“So proud of him”: Carl Weathers’ sons posthumously honor him during Walk of Fame ceremony

Lucasfilm

Carl Weathers was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

On Thursday, the actor, known for his role as boxer Apollo Creed in the Rocky films as well as his time as an NFL linebacker for the then-Oakland Raiders, was posthumously honored with his own Hollywood landmark.

Among those paying tribute were his family members, as well as dear friends in Hollywood and sports, including actress/director Bryce Dallas Howard, who worked with him on The Mandalorian — for which Weathers was nominated for an Emmy — and Star Trek actor LeVar Burton.

Carl Weathers’ sons Matthew and Jason Weathers, as well as his partner Christine Kludjian, also paid tribute to him in moving speeches.

“My father was an individual with dreams and aspirations,” Matthew Weathers said in his speech. “He knew what he wanted at a very young age. He told me on numerous occasions that if he had some money in his pocket as a young man, he’d go to the movies.”

“Not a lot of people have the opportunity to do what he did,” he added of his father’s illustrious career. “He was proud of what he created. So am I. It’s hard to imagine that he’s not here.”

Jason Weathers echoed his brother’s words, and said that he’s “so proud” of the actor-director.

“I wish he could be here to experience this,” he continued. “I know he was looking forward to this — over 50 years in Hollywood, in his career, and now to be immortalized with a star is just truly wonderful.”

Carl Weathers, who logged memorable performances in Predator, Toy Story, Arrested Development, and Happy Gilmore, died in February at age 76.

Weathers’ monument, in the category of Sports Entertainment, is the 2,787th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Watch the emotional trailer for ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The official trailer for Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is here.

Christopher Reeve, who brought Clark Kent and his superhero persona Superman to life in four films throughout the ’70s and ’80s, was injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. 

As a quadriplegic, he continued to inspire generations of fans as an activist and advocate for spinal cord injury research, founding the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. He died in 2004 from heart failure. 

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, features all three of Christopher Reeve’s children and explores his enduring legacy.

“We said goodbye … he gave this wave,” son Matthew Reeve recalled in the trailer for the documentary, released Monday. “That was the last time I saw him on his feet.”

The trailer features a voice-over from the late actor, who says, “I ruined my life and everybody else’s” and laments that he won’t be able to “throw a ball” to his son Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, or “make love” to his wife Dana Reeve, who died in 2006 of lung cancer. “Maybe we should let me go.”

“She came flying in and she just yelled, ‘I love you. I love you,'” daughter Alexandra Reeve Givens recalled of her mom.

“And then she said the words that saved my life: You’re still you, and I love you,'” Christopher Reeve’s voice-over says.

The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and is in theaters across America on Sept. 21 and Sept. 25, with tickets available via Fathom Events.

“Friends on and off camera”: Vanna White shares photo with new ‘Wheel of Fortune’ co-host Ryan Seacrest
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth — Mark Seliger

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest are bonding ahead of the new Wheel of Fortune season.

On Tuesday, White shared a sweet photo on Instagram with her new co-host at dinner sharing one of their favorite meals.

“Friends on and off camera,” White wrote in the caption of the post. “Enjoying one of our favorites, Chicken and Dumplings!”

Seacrest replied in the comments section of the post, “Always a treat! Here’s to more fun moments and delicious bites,” along with a dumpling emoji.

The duo will take the reins of Wheel of Fortune together when the show’s new season kicks off this fall.

Seacrest is taking over Pat Sajak‘s longtime role as co-host of the iconic game show. Sajak spun the wheel for a final time on the syndicated show in June, though he will be back for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC in October.

Since the announcement, Sajak welcomed Seacrest to the Wheel set with White to show him the ropes.

In one promo video for the new season, Sajak tells Seacrest what he’ll enjoy most about hosting the show is “meeting the players and getting to know the audience at home,” noting that “people love this show” as a daily escape they can watch as family.

“You’re never going to find a better job,” Sajak added before motioning to White. “And you’re never going to find a better co-host.”

‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton’s trip to the marriage mart
Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Netflix has revealed that Luke Thompson‘s Benedict Bridgerton will be the focus of the Regency-era phenomenon’s upcoming eight-episode fourth season

In the post on Instagram, the show’s official account noted, “Welcome to the marriage mart mr. bridgerton.”

The streaming service’s official blog, Tudum, teases “an unforgettable masquerade ball” coming to Mayfair, and “the man who once mooed from the corner of the ballroom is about to be the focal point of the marriage mart as he searches for a mysterious woman called the Lady in Silver.”

The video accompanying the announcement sees Thompson, dressed casually, being handed his wardrobe specifically for the special occasion. “In that case, come on in,” he tells the camera.

The man who plays the “bohemian” character tells the blog, “Benedict has always been a little lost — or free depending on the way you want to look at it. But now he’s trying to find something a bit more solid in himself.”

Indeed, in the video Benedict teases, “It feels now that the next thing may change me entirely.” 

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes adds, “He’s a charming man who’s trying to find his way. He’s very delightful and funny. I’m excited for everybody to watch him.”

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait: no release date has been announced.

