Sofia Carson, Corey Mylchreest have a student-teacher romance in ‘My Oxford Year’ trailer
Netflix

Sofia Carson stars in the trailer for her latest Netflix rom-com, My Oxford Year.

The film stars Carson as Anna, an ambitious young American woman who moves to England to study at the University of Oxford. She soon falls for her charming professor, Jamie, played by Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story star Corey Mylchreest.

“Flirting with the hot teacher on the first day?” a student played by Harry Trevaldwyn asks Anna in the trailer.

Flustered, she says no, while the student reassures her he is not judging.

“Oh, no, I love it,” he says. “That is a serious bit of crumpet.”

Carson told Netflix it was an honor to study the poets who walked the halls of Oxford to prepare for this movie.

“Our story is a film that in every frame reaffirms the belief that life is too short to not live it in love. To not live it in joy,” Carson said.

Along with starring in the film, Carson also executive produces. Iain Morris directed the romance movie from a script by Allison Burnett and Melissa Osborne, which is based on the novel by Julia Whelan.

Dougray Scott, Catherine McCormack, Esmé Kingdom and Nikhil Parmar also star in the movie.

My Oxford Year makes its way to Netflix on Aug. 1. 

Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. to have ‘She’s All That’ reunion in new holiday rom-com
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

She’s still all that.

Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. are reuniting in the upcoming holiday film The Christmas Affair. Cook confirmed the news in a post shared to Instagram on Thursday.

“I [heart] Freddie, my FOX Family, New York and Christmas,” Cook captioned her post, which included a screenshot of Deadline‘s article about the news. “I could not be more excited to announce this !!!”

Cook and Prinze will play superstar sportscasters Natalie and Gabe in The Christmas Affair. The pair form an unlikely alliance with each other after their respective spouses are caught cheating on them weeks before Christmas.

“As holiday chaos and media attention mount, they begin to fall for each other,” the official synopsis reads. “But is this just a rebound…or the start of a real Christmas romance?”

Cook and Prinze starred as lovebirds Laney and Zack in the 1999 rom-com She’s All That. This new film marks their second collaboration and comes over two decades after they acted alongside each other in the ’90s classic. Both actors will also executive produce The Christmas Affair.

Jennifer Gibgot, who co-produced She’s All That, will also produce The Christmas Affair for Fox Entertainment Studios. Fox’s head of scripted, Hannah Pillemer, said the company is excited to grant the Christmas wish of rom-com fans with Cook and Prinze returning to the silver screen together.

“This iconic couple stole our hearts over 25 years ago, and we are grateful to work with them on this all-new romantic comedy filled with holiday magic,” Pillemer told Deadline.

Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, also shared the news to her Instagram Story. “So excited for this,” she wrote alongside a link to Cook’s post.

Amy Poehler to reunite with ‘Parks and Recreation’ creator on new comedy ‘DIG’
Theo Wargo/NBC

Amy Poehler is reuniting with Parks and Recreation creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series.

The duo are collaborating on the upcoming series DIG for Peacock. Schur and Poehler will executive produce and co-write the pilot episode for the new series, with the latter set to star in the show as well.

DIG follows “four women working at an archeological dig in Greece” who “are at wildly different crossroads in their lives,” according to its official synopsis. “When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy.”

The show is based on the bestselling novel Excavations by Kate Myers, who will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

This marks the first collaboration between Poehler and Schur since Parks and Recreation ended in 2015. Both creatives have overall deals with Universal Television and have long ties with NBCUniversal, going back to their time at Saturday Night Live working as a cast member and a writer, respectively.

It will be Poehler’s first ongoing role in a live-action series since she played Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation. Schur’s wife J.J. Philbin will also write and executive produce on DIG, marking her first time working with Schur on a half-hour series.

Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5
ABC/Heidi Gutman

There’s another 104 days of summer vacation with brand-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb.

The beloved animated series has returned for its fifth season 10 years after its original run concluded.

Ashley Tisdale has lent her voice to the titular stepbrothers’ older sister, Candace, for the show’s entire run.

“It’s obviously a dream to be a part of something for so long,” Tisdale told ABC Audio. “Playing Candace is always wild and a fun adventure.”

The original seasons of Phineas and Ferb were added to Disney+ in summer 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a film centering on Candace premiered on the streaming service the same year, just as TikTok was rising in popularity. This caused a resurgence in the Phineas and Ferb fandom, which Tisdale noticed.

“I remember seeing Jimmy Fallon doing ‘Squirrels In My Pants,'” Tisdale said, referencing a song she performed as Candace in a 2009 episode that went viral. “That was kind of the moment where I [thought], ‘Oh wow, this feels like it’s coming back.'”

“I truly, I think in all of the things that I’ve done, owe so much to the fans,” Tisdale said. “Even with the High School Musical stuff, it was because of them. And for Phineas and Ferb to come back, it’s because of them. So I’m so grateful that they’ve loved these projects I’ve been in so much.”

Tisdale is looking forward to fans getting to see Candace try new things in the fifth season.

“There’s an episode where she goes to a therapist finally. And I think that’s just a genius idea. We all need to see that episode,” Tisdale said. 

The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb season 5 are available to stream on Disney+.

