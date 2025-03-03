Some Republican lawmakers increase calls against gay marriage SCOTUS ruling

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Conservative legislators are increasingly speaking out against the Supreme Court’s landmark 2015 ruling on same-sex marriage equality.

Idaho legislators began the trend in January when the state House and Senate passed a resolution calling on the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision — which the court cannot do unless presented with a case on the issue. Some Republican lawmakers in at least four other states like Michigan, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota have followed suit with calls to the Supreme Court.

In North Dakota, the resolution passed the state House with a vote of 52-40 and is headed to the Senate. In South Dakota, the state’s House Judiciary Committee sent the proposal on the 41st Legislative Day –deferring the bill to the final day of a legislative session, when it will no longer be considered, and effectively killing the bill.

In Montana and Michigan, the bills have yet to face legislative scrutiny.

Resolutions have no legal authority and are not binding law, but instead allow legislative bodies to express their collective opinions.

The resolutions in four other states echo similar sentiments about the merits of the Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision, which established the right to same-sex marriage under the equal protection clause and the due process clause of the 14th Amendment.

Some legislators behind the resolutions argue that the legality of gay marriage should be left to states to decide, while others argue that marriage should be reserved for one man and one woman.

LGBTQ advocates and allies have criticized the efforts, arguing that the majority of Americans approve of same-sex marriage and say the efforts undermine “personal freedoms.”

A 2024 Gallup poll found that 69% of Americans continue to believe that marriage between same-sex couples should be legal, and 64% say gay or lesbian relations are morally acceptable.

In Michigan, state Rep. Josh Schriver unveiled his own anti-gay marriage resolution on Feb. 25, arguing that restrictions on gay marriage are important to “preserve and grow our human race,” he said at a press conference announcing the resolution.

“Michigan Christians follow Christ’s definition of marriage as a covenant between a man and a woman, an institution established to glorify God and produce children,” said Schriver.

In a press release, he added: “The new resolution urges the preservation of the sanctity of marriage and constitutional protections that ensure freedom of conscience for all Michigan residents.”

Local Democratic leaders denounced the resolution, arguing that it discriminates against the rights of LGBTQ Americans and distracts from more pressing issues facing Michigan residents.

“At a time when Michiganders are looking to their leaders to address pressing issues like lowering costs and protecting our economy, House Republicans are choosing to focus on undermining the personal freedoms of Michigan residents,” state Rep. Mike McFall said.

“This resolution is not only a blatant attempt to roll back the clock on civil rights, but it is also out of step with the values and priorities of our state.”

The Michigan resolution has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations and has not yet been put to a vote.

The handful of resolutions come after Associate Justice Clarence Thomas expressed interest in revisiting the Obergefell decision in his concurring opinion on the Supreme Court’s landmark 2022 decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned the federal right to abortion.

He wrote: “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents,” such as Obergefell. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents,” Thomas said.

Thomas had issued a dissenting opinion in 2015 against same-sex marriage equality.

More than two dozen states have some kind of restriction on same-sex marriage that could be triggered if the Supreme Court one day overturns its 2015 decision, according to legislative tracking group Movement Advancement Project. This is because marriage equality has not yet been codified and enshrined into law nationwide.

However, the Respect for Marriage Law signed by former President Joe Biden in 2022 guarantees the federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages in the event of an overturned Supreme Court decision.

It requires all states to recognize legally certified marriages, even if they were done in a state where it is later banned or done in another state entirely.

(Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he was pardoning 39 people who were convicted of non-violent crimes and was commuting the sentences of 1,500 people on home confinement, who he said have “shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer.”

The White House described the actions as the “largest single-day grant of clemency in modern history.”

“These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance,” Biden said in a statement.

According to the White House fact sheet, some of those getting clemency on Thursday include a military veteran who spends time helping church members in poor health, a nurse who has helped in emergency response and an addiction counselor who volunteers to help young people.

The White House hinted that this isn’t the last of Biden’s pardons during his final months in office, saying that “in the coming weeks, the President will take additional steps to provide meaningful second chances and continue to review additional pardons and commutations.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The United States used manned fighter jets to conduct an airstrike against Islamic State targets in Somalia on Saturday, three U.S. officials told ABC News on Saturday.

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the airstrike, claiming no civilians were harmed in the attack. No details were released about the targets aside from the president labeling the target as a “Senior ISIS Attack Planner.”

Hegseth said the airstrikes were carried out “at President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.”

Notably, the strikes were not drone strikes but were carried out by fighter aircraft from the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, which is currently in the Red Sea, as well as Air Force fighter aircraft, U.S. officials told ABC News.

And unlike other airstrikes, these attacks were offensive airstrikes against ISIS, not the defensive drones strikes, such as what U.S. forces have done against al Shabaab when they’re called in to support Somali troops who are being attacked by the militant group.

“This action further degrades ISIS’s ability to plot and conduct terrorist attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians and sends a clear signal that the United States always stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists who threaten the United States and our allies, even as we conduct robust border-protection and many other operations under President Trump’s leadership,” Hegseth added.

Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — New legislation in Congress aims to tackle a financial burden weighing on millions of households — rent that is “too damn high,” as one New York City housing activist famously claimed.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and co-sponsored by eight other Senate Democrats, targets companies that collect data on rental markets from landlords and then use the data for an algorithm to help broadly determine rents.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Klobuchar called it a “high-tech” version of collusion, saying companies that use these models are widely sourcing rents from competitors and colluding to drive up costs for consumers. The landlords plug in their nonpublic information related to rents into the RealPage software and then are able to receive pricing recommendations, circumventing normal competitive strategies for setting rents. The bill, she said, wouldn’t prevent landlords from using algorithms — but it would stop companies from illegally working together to set higher rents.

“It’s just textbook collusion,” Klobuchar said. “It’s clearly illegal for these landlords who compete with each other to get together for dinner one night and go, ‘Hey, let’s all set our rents high and then we won’t compete with each other.’

“Well, this is just a high-tech, sophisticated way of doing it, and our laws need to be as sophisticated,” she said.

Last year, the Justice Department sued real estate software company RealPage, which is the most-used company providing algorithmic pricing. The lawsuit alleged RealPage engaged in a collusion scheme with landlords that resulted in higher rent across the country.

“We constantly interact with algorithms, whether shopping online, paying rent, booking a flight, hailing a ride, buying insurance. I mean, that happens,” Klobuchar said. “But we’ve got to draw the line when they’re actually being used to fix prices, to hurt consumers, and that is exactly what I believe, and the Justice Department believes, has been going on.”

A report by the Biden administration’s Council of Economic Advisers found that algorithms like the one used by RealPage added over $90 a month to average rents in Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Tampa and Washington, D.C. — and added over $130 a month to rents in Dallas, Denver and Atlanta.

In 2023, the algorithmic pricing added a total of $3.8 billion to the price of rentals nationwide, according to the report.

The report also found that RealPage is used to determine rent for nearly 1 in 4 multifamily properties.

In a statement in December, RealPage defended its software, saying it was built to be legally compliant and enhances competition for customers in rental housing.

“We remain unwavering in our belief that RealPage’s revenue management software benefits both housing providers and residents,” it said.

“Housing is still the largest monthly expense for most households, and that includes rent,” Klobuchar said. “We have clear documentation from economists that this price-fixing by algorithms increased the rents by nearly $4 billion in 2023 — we know this is happening, and it’s so hard for people to get by now anyway.”

Rents have been one of the most stubborn drivers of high, post-pandemic inflation — up 4.3% over the past year, according to the government’s latest consumer price index report. That outpaces the overall annual inflation rate, which stands at 2.9%.

The legislation introduced by Klobuchar, called the “Preventing Algorithmic Collusion Act,” would require rental companies to disclose if they are using algorithms to set rents. And it would direct the Federal Trade Commission to study how these algorithms are affecting competition.

It will need bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled Senate and House to have a future. Klobuchar said she is optimistic the bill can garner support from Republicans.

While former President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice was aggressive on antitrust enforcement, aided by then-FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan, the Trump administration also has interest in propelling the issue. Antitrust cases against Google and Meta were initiated under Trump’s first term, and Vice President J.D. Vance was vocal about taking on powerful monopolies while in the Senate. One of his former aides, Gail Slater, will now take a leading attorney role at the DOJ.

In announcing Slater’s position, President Donald Trump said Big Tech companies have “run wild for years.”

Still, Klobuchar admitted that seeing the hefty showing of tech CEOs at Trump’s inauguration — the “broligarchs,” as she called them — gave her pause.

“But there are some good people that are going to keep doing this work within the bowels of the Department of Justice. So my hope is that there will be continued antitrust enforcement,” she said.

In the meantime, Klobuchar urged renters to do their own research, with the awareness that there are “forces out there” raising rents in most metropolitan areas.

“Why not ask when you’re going to rent: ‘Are you involved with RealPage or one of these companies that sets rents?'” she said.

