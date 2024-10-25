‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season

Sandy Morris/HBO

We’re heading back to the Sunflower State with martinis in hand one last time, as the third and final season of the HBO dramedy series Somebody Somewhere returns Sunday.

Bridget Everett stars as Sam in the show, which is loosely based on her own life, and she reflected on what it’s like to have a TV show that so closely mirrors her experience.

“I think the last couple of years have been liberating and challenging because … I can be like, ‘Well, that’s a character.’ But a lot of times it is me or it is my feeling or is my experience. Sometimes it’s not,” she tells ABC Audio.

So, what can we expect in season 3?

Sam’s relationship with Joel, played by Jeff Hiller, has always been at the center of the series. Hannah Bos, co-creator and EP, shares how that will continue this season.

“In season 1, Joel sort of opens her up, then season 3, she’s open a little bit,” Bos says. “She has some room, they’ve influenced each other.”

How will Joel balance his bond with Sam and his budding relationship with Brad, played by Tim Bagley? Hiller hints, “Joel loves Brad and their relationship is beautiful. But there is this special connection that he has with Sam.” Paul Thureen, co-creator and EP, adds, “The story has always been about Sam and Joel, and I love where they end in this season.”

And it’s not just Sam’s relationship with Joel that sees an evolution this season: Mary Catherine Garrison, who plays Sam’s sister Tricia, says that their relationship will see its own shift. “I think they’ve found this common ground, and they’ve found a way to relate to each other. And it’s like a new chapter for both of them.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.