‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season

‘Somebody Somewhere’ cast teases what to expect in third and final season
Sandy Morris/HBO

We’re heading back to the Sunflower State with martinis in hand one last time, as the third and final season of the HBO dramedy series Somebody Somewhere returns Sunday. 

Bridget Everett stars as Sam in the show, which is loosely based on her own life, and she reflected on what it’s like to have a TV show that so closely mirrors her experience.

“I think the last couple of years have been liberating and challenging because … I can be like, ‘Well, that’s a character.’ But a lot of times it is me or it is my feeling or is my experience. Sometimes it’s not,” she tells ABC Audio. 

So, what can we expect in season 3? 

Sam’s relationship with Joel, played by Jeff Hiller, has always been at the center of the series. Hannah Bos, co-creator and EP, shares how that will continue this season.

“In season 1, Joel sort of opens her up, then season 3, she’s open a little bit,” Bos says. “She has some room, they’ve influenced each other.”

How will Joel balance his bond with Sam and his budding relationship with Brad, played by Tim Bagley? Hiller hints, “Joel loves Brad and their relationship is beautiful. But there is this special connection that he has with Sam.” Paul Thureen, co-creator and EP, adds, “The story has always been about Sam and Joel, and I love where they end in this season.” 

And it’s not just Sam’s relationship with Joel that sees an evolution this season: Mary Catherine Garrison, who plays Sam’s sister Tricia, says that their relationship will see its own shift. “I think they’ve found this common ground, and they’ve found a way to relate to each other. And it’s like a new chapter for both of them.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

FX greenlights Ryan Murphy drama ‘The Beauty’
FX greenlights Ryan Murphy drama ‘The Beauty’
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ryan Murphy has tapped his Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story lead Evan Peters to head his upcoming FX drama series The Beauty, alongside Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope, according to Deadline.

The dark fairytale, adapted from the 2016 graphic novel by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, centers on the titular sexually transmitted disease that makes those affected more beautiful by the day. However, detectives Drew Foster and Kara Vaughn eventually discover that beauty comes at a terrible cost — the host’s eventual death.

The series is Murphy’s latest since inking a deal with Disney about a year ago, joining ABC’s Doctor Odyssey,  starring Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson, and FX’s Grotesquerie, featuring Niecy Nash-Betts.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting
‘Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder on why he stepped away from acting
Amy Sussman/Getty Images FILE

Ian Somerhalder is opening up about his reasons for stepping away from acting.

After starring in high-profile shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries — shows that celebrate their 20th and 15th anniversaries this year, respectively — the actor opened up in a new interview with People about why he left show business to focus on his passion projects and to raise his family.

“August 19th makes five years since I was professionally on camera as an actor/producer,” Somerhalder told the outlet. “I stepped away from that after V Wars to build these companies, launch films like Kiss the GroundCommon Ground and Ground Swell and raise my kids.”

The actor has focused on environmental activism-themed documentaries in the years since leaving Hollywood behind and shares two children with wife Nikki Reed, from the Twilight franchise.

Somerhalder said he recalled telling his management he was walking away from acting “at this sort of peak” where he “could have gone and done anything,” but that the things he’s pursuing today “mean way more to me.”

“I say this in all humility, in all respect, but I would much rather do this than go spend two months in some city, shooting a TV show away from my family or transporting my family back and forth,” he said. “I don’t need to chase awards and anything that would make me feel better about myself.”

All that said, Somerhalder said he looks back fondly on shows like Lost and The Vampire Diaries, which have garnered even bigger audiences in recent years thanks to streaming, and said he has “enormous gratitude” for them.

“That path has gotten me to where I feel most authentic anyway, which is in a pair of cowboy boots, feeding the cows and running horses.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
The world premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ will be staged as a UK charity event with a Royal Film Performance
Paramount Pictures

The U.K. nonprofit organization The Film and TV Charity has teamed up with Paramount Pictures for the world premiere of Gladiator II

The film starring Pedro Pascal, Paul MescalJoseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington will be presented in London as one of the charity’s Royal Film Performances — the 72nd film to be so honored — on Nov. 13.

Director Ridley Scott‘s sequel will screen for an A-list crowd, including “members of the Royal Family, making it a glamorous occasion filled with star-studded appearances and iconic red-carpet moments,” according to the organization.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, who head the charity, are expected to be there.

The Film and TV Charity is dedicated to raising “essential funds to support people working behind the scenes in the UK’s film, TV, and cinema industry.”

Red carpet footage of the event will be streamed to 30 cinemas hosting regional premieres across the U.K.

Scott said in a statement, “Ever since making Gladiator, year after year, I kept asking myself, ‘Is there a sequel?’ After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.”

He continued, “It feels only right that the UK premiere of Gladiator II is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organization that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations.”

The movie premieres stateside on Nov. 21.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.