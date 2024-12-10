Son gunned down in home invasion fought back, tried to help his mom; suspect at large

Kelvin Roberts is wanted for murder and robbery in connection with a home invasion in Lower Merion Township, PA, on Dec. 8, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said; Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

(LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa.) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for the gunman wanted for killing a young man and critically wounding his mother during a home invasion in an upscale Philadelphia suburb, officials said.

Bernadette Gaudio, 61, and her son, Andrew Gaudio, 25, were both shot multiple times at their home in Lower Merion Township around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bernadette Gaudio managed to call 911 after she was shot, DA Kevin Steele said at a news conference.

It appears Andrew Gaudio “fought back and tried to help his mom,” Steele said.

He died from his wounds and Bernadette Gaudio was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Police are searching for Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia, who is wanted on charges including second-degree murder, robbery and burglary, the DA’s office said.

Police are also looking for a second unidentified person who was involved in the home invasion, Steele said.

“We’re dealing with dangerous people,” Steele said.

It’s not clear if the crime was targeted or random, Steele said, adding that the break-in appeared to be through the basement.

Police zeroed in on Roberts from dash-cam footage from a Lower Merion police car that showed “a white Hyundai Azera, driven by Roberts, leaving the scene of the homicide,” the DA’s office said.

Police matched the Hyundai Azera to an address on Sansom Street in Philadelphia, officials said. At that address, police showed a photo from the dash-cam footage to someone who identified the driver as Kelvin Roberts, the DA’s office said.

Bernadette Gaudio’s stolen jewelry box was found at the Sansom Street residence, Steele said.

As for Bernadette Gaudio’s condition, Steele said she “seems to be moving in the right direction, so we’re hopeful that she will survive.”

Bernadette Gaudio’s 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which was stolen during the home invasion, was recovered on Sunday in West Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office said.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to Roberts’ arrest, authorities said.

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.