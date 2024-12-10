Son gunned down in home invasion fought back, tried to help his mom; suspect at large

Kelvin Roberts is wanted for murder and robbery in connection with a home invasion in Lower Merion Township, PA, on Dec. 8, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said; Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

(LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa.) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for the gunman wanted for killing a young man and critically wounding his mother during a home invasion in an upscale Philadelphia suburb, officials said.

Bernadette Gaudio, 61, and her son, Andrew Gaudio, 25, were both shot multiple times at their home in Lower Merion Township around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bernadette Gaudio managed to call 911 after she was shot, DA Kevin Steele said at a news conference.

It appears Andrew Gaudio “fought back and tried to help his mom,” Steele said.

He died from his wounds and Bernadette Gaudio was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Police are searching for Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia, who is wanted on charges including second-degree murder, robbery and burglary, the DA’s office said.

Police are also looking for a second unidentified person who was involved in the home invasion, Steele said.

“We’re dealing with dangerous people,” Steele said.

It’s not clear if the crime was targeted or random, Steele said, adding that the break-in appeared to be through the basement.

Police zeroed in on Roberts from dash-cam footage from a Lower Merion police car that showed “a white Hyundai Azera, driven by Roberts, leaving the scene of the homicide,” the DA’s office said.

Police matched the Hyundai Azera to an address on Sansom Street in Philadelphia, officials said. At that address, police showed a photo from the dash-cam footage to someone who identified the driver as Kelvin Roberts, the DA’s office said.

Bernadette Gaudio’s stolen jewelry box was found at the Sansom Street residence, Steele said.

As for Bernadette Gaudio’s condition, Steele said she “seems to be moving in the right direction, so we’re hopeful that she will survive.”

Bernadette Gaudio’s 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which was stolen during the home invasion, was recovered on Sunday in West Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office said.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to Roberts’ arrest, authorities said.

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this report.

Evacuation order over railcar chemical leak in Ohio canceled: Officials
Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(CLEVES, Ohio) — Officials in Hamilton County, Ohio, on Wednesday, lifted the evacuation order that was put in place the night before over a chemical leak from a railcar.

Hamilton County’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency previously told anyone within half a mile of the rail yard to leave the area immediately.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday night that the leak was styrene, a flammable liquid used to make plastics and rubber, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

“The risk of an explosion is our primary concern,” an official said at a Tuesday night news conference. “We are asking residents within a three-quarter-mile radius to shelter in place as a precaution. Experts have assured us that this is well within the safety norms.”

By Wednesday morning, the rail car was no longer “venting,” officials said at a brief press conference.

No one, including train employees, was injured in the incident, officials said.

Officials said 210 homes in Cleves and Whitewater Townships were located in the designated evacuation zone, though how many people were impacted was not immediately known.

The train consisted of 29 cars, some of which were also carrying styrene, officials said.

“Our first priority upon arriving at the scene was removing anything in close proximity to the leak,” an official confirmed Tuesday.

Only one car was found to have leaked styrene, they said.

Cleves Township is almost 17 miles from Cincinnati, while Whitewater Township is about 22 miles away.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged those in the area to follow the directions of officials in a social media post on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident, White House officials said in a statement.

“The President has directed his team to provide any resources that may be needed,” the official said. “We urge residents to heed the warnings of emergency personnel, especially those instructed to evacuate.”

Ohio senator and vice presidential nominee JD Vance said in a statement on X that he and his team were monitoring the incident.

“My team and I are closely tracking a potentially hazardous chemical leak coming from a railcar near Cleves, Ohio,” Vance said. “Local authorities are working diligently to keep everyone safe. We will continue to monitor the situation until it has been resolved.”

Bomb cyclone to enhance powerful atmospheric river targeting West Coast
ABC News Illustration

(NEW YORK) — A massive plume of moisture from the Pacific called an atmospheric river will hit the West Coast on Tuesday afternoon and last into Friday.

The storm is expected to become a bomb cyclone — which means the pressure in the center of the storm will drop 24 millibars within 24 hours.

The storm could be so strong that it even drops close to double that rate — meaning more than 40 millibars in 24 hours.

Numerous alerts for snow, flooding, high wind and high surf have been issued along the West Coast, from the San Francisco Bay area to Oregon to Washington.

Rain totals could surpass 1 foot in Northern California and southern Oregon. More than 3 feet of snow is possible in the higher elevations.

Wind gusts could reach 85 mph along the coast and waves could climb to 34 feet.

By the weekend, some of the rain from this system will make its way to Southern California.

Menendez brothers’ case back in court for hearing regarding petition for review of new evidence
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez’s infamous case will be back in front of a judge on Monday for a hearing regarding the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which was filed last year for a review of new evidence not presented at trial.

One piece of new evidence is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who revealed last year that he was raped by the brothers’ father, Jose Menendez.

The second piece of evidence is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father. The cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t found until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney.

The Monday afternoon court appearance is scheduled as a status hearing. Lyle and Erik Menendez are expected to attend remotely.

No decisions are expected to be made Monday, but the brothers could speak and the hearing could shape how their multiple attempted avenues to release move forward.

The case began in 1989, when Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, fatally shot their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in the family’s Beverly Hills home. The defense claimed the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of sexual abuse by their father, but prosecutors alleged they killed for money.

The first trial, which had separate juries for each brother, ended in mistrials. In 1996, after the second trial — during which the judge barred much of the sex abuse evidence — the brothers were convicted and both sentenced to two consecutive terms of life without parole.

As the habeas corpus petition moves through the courts, the brothers have two other potential paths to freedom.

One path is through resentencing. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced last month he was recommending the brothers’ sentence of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

The DA’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison, and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Shortly after Gascón’s announcement, he lost his race for reelection to Nathan Hochman. The incoming DA, who is set to take office on Dec. 2, said he plans to read through the evidence — including confidential prison files and interviews with family, lawyers and law enforcement — before showing his support for resentencing.

The next hearing in the resentencing case is Dec. 11.

The other possible path to freedom is the brothers’ request for clemency, which they’ve submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Last week, Newsom said he’ll defer to Hochman’s “review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”

ABC News’ Alex Stone contributed to this report.

