Son of former Yankees player Brett Gardner honored at opening day after his mysterious death in Costa Rica
(NEW YORK) — Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, was honored with a moment of silence at the Yankees’ opening day on Thursday, nearly one week after the teenager’s mysterious death in Costa Rica.

“Miller had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature,” the Yankees said in a social media post on Thursday. “Miller grew up in the Yankees organization and had become a two-sport athlete, wearing his father’s No. 11 on his football jersey.”

“The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter,” the team said.

Miller Gardner died in his sleep Friday morning while his family was on vacation in Costa Rica, according to the family and the State Department.

The Gardners were staying at the exclusive Arenas Del Mar Resort in Manuel Antonio. On Thursday, the Gardners went out to dinner at a restaurant close to the resort, and they felt sick when they returned to the hotel, according to a Costa Rican source close to the investigation.

A hotel spokesperson said the staff “dispatched a medical team immediately, including a licensed doctor, which arrived to handle the emergency situation.”

Authorities are investigating if Miller Gardner was allergic to any of the medicine he was given, the source said.

The autopsy is not complete, according to the source. But authorities have determined the teenager didn’t die from asphyxiation because his respiratory tract was clear, officials with the Costa Rican National Police told ABC News.

“We have so many questions and so few answers at this point,” Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Gardner, said in a statement released by the Yankees on Sunday.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” the Gardners said. “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.”

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-season MLB career with the Yankees. He was named an American League All-Star in 2015 and won a Golden Glove Award in 2016. He retired after the 2021 season.

