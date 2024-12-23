‘Sonic 3’ handily beats ‘Mufasa’ at the battle of the box office

In the battle of animated new releases, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beat out Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office this weekend.
The third installment in the Sonic series brought in $62 million to land in first place according to Box Office Mojo, with Mufasa a distant second with $35 mil.
Coming in third was Wicked with $13.5 million, which was a 40% drop from last week, with last week’s box office winner, Moana 2, in fourth with $13.1 mil, down about 50% from the previous week.
Rounding out the top five was another new release, Homestead, which brought in a little over $6 million.
Here are the top 10 films at the box office:
1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $62 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $35 million
3. Wicked – $13.5 million
4. Moana 2 – $13.1 million
5. Homestead – $6.06 million
6. Gladiator II – $4.45 million
7. Kraven: The Hunter – $3.1 million
8. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim – $1.27 million
9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $825,000
10. Queer – $364,240
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.