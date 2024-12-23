‘Sonic 3’ handily beats ‘Mufasa’ at the battle of the box office

‘Sonic 3’ handily beats ‘Mufasa’ at the battle of the box office
Paramount Pictures

In the battle of animated new releases, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 beat out Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office this weekend. 

The third installment in the Sonic series brought in $62 million to land in first place according to Box Office Mojo, with Mufasa a distant second with $35 mil.

Coming in third was Wicked with $13.5 million, which was a 40% drop from last week, with last week’s box office winner, Moana 2, in fourth with $13.1 mil, down about 50% from the previous week.

Rounding out the top five was another new release, Homestead, which brought in a little over $6 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $62 million
2. Mufasa: The Lion King – $35 million
3. Wicked – $13.5 million
4. Moana 2 – $13.1 million
5. Homestead – $6.06 million
6. Gladiator II – $4.45 million
7. Kraven: The Hunter – $3.1 million
8. The Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim – $1.27 million
9. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever – $825,000
10. Queer – $364,240

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Dancing with the Stars’ to celebrate its 500th episode: What to expect
‘Dancing with the Stars’ to celebrate its 500th episode: What to expect
Disney

Dancing with the Stars is approaching its 500th episode and the show is celebrating the milestone in a big way.

The show will kick off with a dance number to “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay-Z, which will be choreographed by Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach.

The dance number will be a nod to the first episode of the show, which aired in 2005 and opened with a dance to “Crazy in Love,” according to a press release for the upcoming episode.

Familiar faces from over the years will also return to the ballroom, the press release stated.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who has been a judge on DWTS since the show first premiered, spoke about the forthcoming 500th episode during a Nov. 4 appearance on Good Morning America.

“It just feels like it keeps getting better and better, and that’s such an honor — especially after so many seasons. Thirty-three?!” she gushed.

Inaba praised the “new vibe” of the show in its current form, which features her alongside her fellow original judge Bruno Tonioli and fan-favorite pro-turned-judge Derek Hough on the judging panel and Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as co-hosts.

Will the judges dance during the 500th episode? “[That’s] the big question,” Inaba teased. “You’ll have to tune in to see that.”

In addition to the big celebration, the season’s remaining couples will perform dance numbers paying tribute to past memorable dances.

The couples will also take part in the Instant Dance Challenge during a second round dance on the show, where they won’t know the style or the song until five minutes before performing it live.

The 500th episode will air on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and simulcast live across both ABC and Disney+ in local time zones and the next day on Hulu. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pamela Hayden, the voice of Milhouse and others on ‘The Simpsons’, saying goodbye to Springfield
Pamela Hayden, the voice of Milhouse and others on ‘The Simpsons’, saying goodbye to Springfield
FOX – Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Is this the untimely end of Milhouse?” Pamela Hayden, a 35-year veteran of The Simpsons, will have her last performance on the long-running animated series on Sunday.

Hayden, who famously voices Bart’s friend Milhouse Van Houten but also lends her voice to the town bully Jimbo Jones, as well as other residents of the fictional animated town, is stepping away from the show. 

The Simpsons‘ official social media platforms bade a fond farewell to the performer, writing, “Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!”

The message came with a reel of Hayden’s work, both in the recording booth and her characters as their animated selves throughout the years. 

“As you retire from The Simpsons, we celebrate you,” an animated title card reads. The actress also says her “main guy” Milhouse might be dismissed as a nerd, but the thing she loves about him is that “no matter how many times he gets knocked down, he gets back up, again. I love the little guy.” 

“Your voice made us laugh and fall in love with Milhouse,” the title card concludes. “We will miss you!”

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu.

It’s not known who will voice her characters going forward.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Stranger Things’ wraps production on fifth, final season
‘Stranger Things’ wraps production on fifth, final season
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

It’s almost time to say goodbye to our friends in Hawkins, Indiana.

Production has ended on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix announced on Friday. While a release date for season 5 has yet to be revealed, the show is confirmed to return in 2025.

“THAT’S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025,” Netflix shared to the social platform X on Friday.

On the same post, the streamer shared a collage of eight behind-the-scenes images from the creation of season 5. Pictures of the main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson, were seen in the collage.

The show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer were also pictured, along with director Shawn Levy. While Brett Gelman and Jamie Campbell Bower were not pictured, they are confirmed to return in season 5. Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in an unspecified role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.