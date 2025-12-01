‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ spinoff, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ film coming in 2028

Sonic The Hedgehog attends the family screening of ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 27, 2022, in London, England. (David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paramount has added a couple of new movies to its release schedule.

A new hybrid live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, as well as a Sonic the Hedgehog movie, will arrive to cinemas in 2028, ABC Audio has learned.

The currently untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has grabbed the Nov. 17, 2028, date for its release, while a similarly untitled “Sonic Universe Event Film” has nabbed Dec. 22, 2028.

Additionally, the studio announced it plans to rerelease the original Top Gun in theaters on May 13, 2026, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Plot details for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Sonic films are being kept under wraps. Producer Neal H. Moritz is set to produce the former. He’s best known for the popular live-action Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy starring Ben Schwartz as the titular hedgehog and Jim Carrey as the mad scientist Dr. Robitnik.

This upcoming Sonic film is different from Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set for release on March 19, 2027.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Isaac Keys says there are ‘so many unanswered’ questions in final season of ‘Force’
Isaac Keys says there are ‘so many unanswered’ questions in final season of ‘Force’
Isaac Keys and Joseph Sikora in season 3 of ‘Power Book IV: Force’ (Starz)

Communication is the key to success, but it’s something drug dealers Tommy Egan and Diamond Sampson struggle with in Power Book IV: Force. The two formed an alliance in season 1 with the main goal of expanding their operations in Chicago — but in the third and final season, communication remains a very big struggle.

“[Diamond is] really trying to develop that partnership with Tommy,” says Isaac Keys, who portrays Diamond in the show. “He’s trying to build that partnership, trying to build that coalition, but there’s so many unanswered situations that happen to be going on underneath. And it’s like, ‘Can we talk to one another?'”  

Isaac acknowledges that “one of the biggest … faults [in] relationships is [poor] communication,” noting the Power universe would probably just come to an end “if people just started talking and communicating and expressing their feelings.”

Fortunately for fans, he says, “that’s not the case” for Force — until the end of the season, at least. “The toxicity and the masculinity and the ego is what keeps this going right now,” Isaac tells ABC Audio. 

Power Book IV: Force airs Friday on Starz.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ announces fan casting contest winner
‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ arrives in theaters in November 2026. (Lionsgate)

The odds were ever in his favor.

Lionsgate has announced that Devon Singletary is the fan selected to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Back in May, Lionsgate announced an open casting call for fans of the dystopian young adult franchise to act out their favorite moment, sing their favorite song or improv a scene for the chance to be selected to appear in the upcoming sixth film in The Hunger Games franchise.

Singletary will play the character Blair, a close friend of Haymitch Abernathy and Burdock Everdeen, who is Katniss Everdeen’s father.

The Florida-based actor’s reaction to being selected was captured in a video shared to the official The Hunger Games Instagram account on Friday.

“I’m blown away,” Singletary said. “I’m really just speechless. I’m super excited.”

The video also shows off Singletary’s first day on set.

“I love the Sunrise on the Reaping book,” he said. “Being selected into The Hunger Games is a great honor.”

Joseph Zada leads the film’s star-studded ensemble cast that includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins‘ novel of the same name. It revisits the world of Panem almost 25 years before the events of the original book and film saga. Francis Lawrence is directing the film from a screenplay by Billy Ray.

The novel begins on the morning of the 50th annual Hunger Games, when Haymitch Abernathy is chosen to compete in the deadly arena. Haymitch eventually wins the games, as he goes on to be the mentor for Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal on meeting Paul McCartney: ‘He’s an extraordinary man’
Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson are introduced onstage to promote four upcoming biopics about The Beatles at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon on March 31, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Paul Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films, and he revealed in a new interview with IndieWire that he has had a chance to meet the two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“He’s an extraordinary man,” Mescal shares, “like to spend any time — it’s a crazy sentence to say that I’ve spent time with that man, let alone play him.”

Mescal also confirmed that we will be hearing his voice in the films. Asked whether he plans to do his own singing, he replied, “Yeah, yeah, absolutely, yeah.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028, with each film being told from a different band member’s point of view.

In addition to Mescal, the movies will star Harris Dickinson as John LennonBarry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.