Sony acquires majority ownership of ‘Peanuts’ franchise

Lucy van Pelt and Snoopy in ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown.’ (Apple TV)

Sony has announced plans to acquire control of the Peanuts franchise.

The franchise created by Charles M. Schulz that stars beloved characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Linus will be majority owned by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) through a definitive agreement they’ve entered into with the media company WildBrain, Sony has confirmed to ABC Audio.

Sony will indirectly acquire the 41% stake held by WildBrain in Peanuts Holdings LLC. This, combined with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan)’s existing approximately 39% stake, comes to Sony owning 80% of Peanuts Holdings LLC, while Schulz’s family members will continue to own the remaining 20%.

Deadline reports Sony is set to pay roughly $457 million for WildBrain’s 41% stake. Its closing is subject to certain conditions, such as regulatory approvals. 

Shunsuke Muramatsu, the president and group CEO of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), said in a statement that the company has been proud to partner with Peanuts since 2018.

“With this additional ownership stake, we are thrilled to be able to further elevate the value of the Peanuts brand by drawing on the Sony Group’s extensive global network and collective expertise. We are deeply committed to carrying forward the legacy of Charles Schulz and the Schulz family,” Muramatsu said.

Ravi Ahuja, the president and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said that “Peanuts is enduring and iconic. We value the deep collaboration we have with our SMEJ colleagues and look forward to building on their meaningful partnership with WildBrain and the Schulz family. With our combined strengths, we have the unique capability and extraordinary opportunity to protect and shape the future of these beloved characters for generations to come.”

Schulz’s first Peanuts comic strip debuted on Oct. 2, 1950. The franchise has grown in the decades that followed, now including TV specials, theme park attractions, cultural events and comic strips available in all formats.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ridley Scott calls most modern movies ‘s***,’ says he rewatches his own instead
Ridley Scott calls most modern movies ‘s***,’ says he rewatches his own instead
Ridley Scott poses ahead of his conversation on stage at BFI Southbank on October 5, 2025, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott has had enough of modern moviemaking.

The director, who has helmed films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, recently spoke at the BFI Southbank about his movie and TV-watching habits. Metro reports that Ridley, while in conversation with his son Luke Scott, said he watches plenty of the latest titles in order to find new acting talent. Lately, however, he isn’t as much of a fan of newer movies.

“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally — millions. Not thousands, millions … and most of it is s***,” Ridley said. “I think a lot of films today are saved, and made more expensive by digital effects. Because what they haven’t got is a great [script] on paper first. Get it on paper.”

What is worth watching, you may ask? Ridley says it’s his own movies.

“So what I do — and it’s a horrible thing — but I’ve started to watch my own movies, and actually they’re really good,” Ridley said. “And also, they don’t age.”

Ridley said he recently watched his 2001 film Black Hawk Down, which starred Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana and Ewan McGregor.

“I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, ‘How the h*** did I do that?’ But I think that occasionally there’s a good one that will happen, it’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie.”

The director, who is 87 years old, also said he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon, calling it “impossible.” Ridley confirmed that he has completed production on his next film, The Dog Stars, which will star Jacob Elordi, and that he’s started writing a third Gladiator film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Chadwick Boseman honored with posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Chadwick Boseman’s star is seen as the actor is honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman is the latest actor to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late Black Panther actor received a posthumous star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday and was honored by his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, as well as director Ryan Coogler and Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Boseman died in August 2020 from colon cancer.

The actor was best known for portraying T’Challa/Black Panther in the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther. He also earned accolades and critical acclaim for his roles in 21 Bridges, Spike Lee‘s Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In her tribute to Boseman on Thursday, Davis, Boseman’s co-star in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, called her late co-star a “castle.”

“Chadwick was a mighty, mighty elixir that sort of stirred up that alchemy that we’re all in search of, which is meaning,” she said. “I celebrate him today, and I say to him, I hoped all the angels in heaven just sang him to a beautiful rest. And I thank him for what he left behind in me, which is a burning ember that always guides me to a higher meaning of my work and my purpose.”

She added, “This star, as beautiful as it is on the Walk of Fame, shines a whole lot less brighter than Chadwick is in heaven.”

Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther in 2018, recalled the actor’s “fearless and firm yet gentle” leadership.

He also called Boseman “ageless,” saying that he “never really knew how old he was until I went to one of his birthday parties.”

“Chad felt thousands of years old,” Coogler continued. “He was that calm and that wise. It was a very unnerving feeling to be around him.”

Ledward Boseman, who accepted the star on behalf of her late husband, took the stage last to share a few words.

“Chad taught all of us a great deal,” she said. “His heart was so vast he could give each and every person a specific part of him and still have so much left to share with the world.”

Also in attendance at Thursday’s ceremony were Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright. In addition, Boseman’s brothers Derrick L. Boseman and Kevin Boseman attended the Walk of Fame ceremony to honor their late sibling.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Heated Rivalry’ stars talk sexy hockey romance’s fan appeal
‘Heated Rivalry’ stars talk sexy hockey romance’s fan appeal
L-R Hudson Williams as Shane Hollander and Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in ‘Heated Rivalry’ (Sabrina Lantos)

From BookTok to your TV screen: The much-buzzed-about steamy hockey romance series Heated Rivalry debuts its first two episodes on HBO Max Friday.

The six-episode series, created by Jacob Tierney and based on the popular novels by Rachel Reid, follows Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two rival hockey players who start a secret relationship in their rookie season that ends up spanning years. Hudson Williams plays wholesome Canadian superstar Shane, opposite Connor Storrie as Russian bad boy Ilya.

Tierney, Williams and Storrie say seeing the fan excitement grow online before the show has even aired feels “surreal” and “crazy.”

“It just makes me so excited for them to see the show,” Storrie tells ABC Audio. “Because if this is the reaction without, I can’t imagine some of the reactions to what we end up actually doing.”

The faithful adaptation has enough heat to melt the ice, thanks to the chemistry between Williams and Storrie, but the characters’ evolving love story against all odds is what has resonated deeply with fans.

“[The emotional scenes] felt like an extension of the physical ones, especially after establishing our relationship as Connor and Hudson,” Williams says. “It helped just allow us to go anywhere as Shane and Ilya with just sort of innate trust in each other.”

Tierney says the characters are “like high school sweethearts” in a way, who just “can’t shake each other.” “I think there’s something so romantic and swoony about that, that I think that’s partly why they stand out from the pack,” he says. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.