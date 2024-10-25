Sony adds ‘Spider-Man 4’ to 2026 release schedule

Sony adds ‘Spider-Man 4’ to 2026 release schedule
Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Sony Pictures has quietly added a fourth Spider-Man film to its updated release schedule: It will swing into theaters July 24, 2026, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While the movie that will star Tom Holland as the web-slinging hero doesn’t have an official title, its director was confirmed to be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Spider-Man films starring Holland are a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney. 

On the promotional circuit for his new nonalcoholic beer brand BERO, Holland confirmed to Good Morning America he’s read the script.

“The idea is crazy,” he teased. “It’s a little different to anything we’ve done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it.”

The last in Holland’s trilogy, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starred Holland’s girlfriend, Zendaya, as M.J., Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, as well as heroes and villains from Spidey movies past, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew GarfieldWillem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Maxwell Dillon/Electro and Alfred Molina as Dr. Otto Octavius/Doc Ock.

The film was a smash, making $1.95 billion at the box office, the seventh-highest-grossing movie of all time.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ sets Broadway date
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ sets Broadway date
Photos: Brian Bowen Smith/Variety – Momodu Mansaray

The curtain will go up on the anticipated Broadway collaboration between Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and William Shakespeare on Feb. 24, 2025.

As reported, the Hollywood leading men will star in The Bard’s classic drama Othello, with Washington in the title role, a decorated military leader, and Gyllenhaal playing the manipulative Iago, who sets Othello’s downfall in motion.

Molly Osborne plays Othello’s wife, Desdemona, during the strictly 15-week engagement.

On Wednesday it was also announced that the production from Tony-winning director Kenny Leon will be staged at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Amex presale tickets are available from Friday starting at 10 a.m. ET through Sept. 12 at 9:59 a.m. ET. A fan presale, available by signing up on the play’s website for an access code, starts Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

Leon called the shots on Denzel’s Tony-winning performance of Fences in 2010. He also directed Washington in a 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

While Denzel’s last Broadway stand was in 2018, in the revival of the classic The Iceman Cometh, Jake was last on the boards in 2019’s Sea Wall/A Life, earning a Tony nomination.

Washington last tackled Shakespeare in an Oscar-nominated adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2022. He first played Othello as a college student at New York’s Fordham University.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more
In brief: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ adds Sophia Bush and more

Variety reports Seann William Scott, best known for playing Steve Stifler in the American Pie movies, has joined the cast of the upcoming ABC sitcom Shifting Gears, alongside series stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings. The comedy centers on Matt, “the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop,” played by Allen, according to the official logline. “When Matt’s estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins.” Scott will play Gabriel, “family friend of Matt & Riley who works in the shop with Matt” …

One Tree Hill alumna Sophia Bush has been added the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in a major recurring role for the medical drama’s 21st season, according to Deadline. Bush will play Dr. Cass Beckman, “an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan,” per the outlet. She joins former Grey’s cast members Scott Speedman, Natalie Morales and the series’ director/executive producer Debbie Allen. Bush will make her first appearance in episode six, airing Nov. 7 …

Stranger Things alum Mason Dye has been tapped for a guest-starring role in the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series The Boys, according to Variety. He will appear in the role of Bombsight, “a Supe who starred in the early Vought superhero film The Curse of Fu Manchu in the 1950s.” Dye joins Hamilton‘s Daveed Diggs, who will appear in an undisclosed role. The Boys is based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and follows the eponymous team of vigilantes who set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid star …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Jenn Tran’s journey on ‘The Bachelorette’ ends in dramatic final
Disney/Richard Middlesworth

Jenn Tran‘s journey on The Bachelorette didn’t end with a happily ever after.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student ended up proposing to Devin Strader in Hawaii because she wanted to “choose herself in this journey.” She also had a ring for him.

But during the after the final rose ceremony, Tran said that after leaving Hawaii, he started pulling away.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months,” Tran said. “We had left Hawaii engaged, it was the happiest day of my life. I thought I had found who I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

“All the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and wanting to have this future planned out,” she continued, saying that his efforts were inconsistent and that he wasn’t calling as much.

Tran said that they had a happy couple counseling appointment planned in August, but the night before their session, Tran said he broke off the engagement.

“He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way,” she said.

“He was making bold proclamations of love,” she added. “Then suddenly the next day it was nothing.”

During the after the final rose ceremony, she came face to face with her ex for the first time in a month and shared how heartbroken she was, while also confronting him about why he broke off their engagement the way he did over a phone call.

She also questioned him about why after ending their engagement, he followed a former contestant on the previous season of The Bachelor, Maria Georgas, on Instagram.

“It completely invalidated our entire relationship, everything we felt for each other,” she told him.

Strader didn’t have any response for her other than he was “regretfully late” in letting her know how he was feeling the entire time and that he “can’t excuse” following Georgas on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.