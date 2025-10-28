Sonya Massey murder trial: Juror, Massey family cry during closing arguments
(NEW YORK) — Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the trial of a former Illinois sheriff’s deputy accused of shooting and killing a Black woman in her home.
The trial began last week for Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County deputy accused of fatally shooting Sonya Massey in July 2024 after she called 911 to report a possible intruder at her home in Springfield, Illinois.
“When you threaten to shoot someone in the face, and you do, that’s first-degree murder,” Sangamon County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Beth Rodgers said during closing arguments, according to ABC affiliate WICS in Springfield, Illinois.
(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily halted any further construction of the immigrant detention center known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”
U.S. District Judge Kathleen Mary Williams granted a temporary restraining order after two days of testimony about the environmental impact of the site.
The state of Florida and President Donald Trump’s administration can continue to use the facility and house detainees there, but any further construction must be halted for 14 days.
While the hearing was set to resume on Tuesday, Judge Williams granted the temporary order to prevent possible harm to the sensitive Everglades ecosystem in the meantime.
Environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida urged Judge Williams to block the construction site because the detention center was completed without conducting necessary impact studies. The area is home to multiple sensitive species — including the endangered Florida Panther — and is considered sacred to the Miccosukee tribe.
“We welcome the court’s decision to pause construction on this deeply concerning project. The detention facility threatens land that is not only environmentally sensitive but sacred to our people. While this order is temporary, it is an important step in asserting our rights and protecting our homeland. The Miccosukee Tribe will continue to stand for our culture, our sovereignty, and the Everglades,” Miccosukee Chairman Talbert Cypress said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Florida AG James Uthmeier’s office released a statement to ABC News in response to the judge’s ruling.
“Judge Williams’ order is wrong, and we will fight it. However, it does not shut down Alligator Alcatraz, which will continue to send illegal aliens back to where they came from,” the statement read.
The judge’s decision on Thursday comes after Wednesday’s hearing only saw five witnesses called to the stand by the environmental groups that filed the lawsuit, instead of the multiple state and federal officials who were set to testify.
At issue is the question of whether federal and state officials bypassed legally required environmental impact studies during construction of the facility — which plaintiffs say should block it from being used as a detention center.
Attorneys representing Florida officials have argued that the facility was initially funded by, constructed and managed by the state and is therefore exempt from the National Environmental Policy Act — the main law being used to challenge the facility’s compliance.
Alligator Alcatraz has so far operated in what immigration advocates have described as a jurisdictional gray zone — with the facility funded by the federal government but run by the state of Florida — that they allege allows officials to skirt some legal requirements.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously argued that the state of Florida is “implementing” the federal government’s immigration policy with the expectation that the state would be fully reimbursed for the costs of Alligator Alcatraz, but local and federal officials have so far been unable to tell the federal courts who is actually in charge of the facility.
The hearing — at which federal, state, and tribal officials are testifying — comes amid heightened scrutiny of the facility, which was once touted as a “one-stop shop to carry out President Trump’s mass deportation agenda.”
Located 50 miles west of Miami in the heart of the Florida Everglades, Alligator Alcatraz was quickly constructed over a matter of weeks, utilizing hundreds of tents, trailers, and other temporary facilities to potentially house more than 3,000 detainees.
The facility was built on the grounds of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, a sparsely used piece of tarmac owned by Miami-Dade County.
Alligator Alcatraz also neighbors land leased to the Miccosukee Indian Tribe, including villages, a school, traditional hunting areas, and sacred sites. The Miccosukee Tribe joined the lawsuit last month, arguing that the facility threatens to damage nearby tribal villages.
(ATLANTA) — A man accused of going to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after making a threat to shoot it up now faces multiple federal charges, the Department of Justice said Tuesday.
Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was taken into custody in a terminal at the airport on Monday after a family member reported the alleged threat to police, authorities said. An AR-15-style firearm was located in his pickup truck, which was parked in a crosswalk in front of the terminal, according to the DOJ.
Cagle has now been charged via criminal complaint with attempted violence at an international airport, interstate communications containing threats to injure the person of another and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the DOJ said Tuesday.
Cagle allegedly threatened to “shoot up the airport” in a FaceTime call, prosecutors said.
He allegedly told the individual on the FaceTime call, “I’m at the airport, and I’m gonna go rat-a-tat-tat,” then abruptly ended the call, the DOJ said in a press release.
In a prior call that morning with the same individual, Cagle allegedly said he had a gun and that he was “driving on Interstate 75 and was going to ‘shoot some cars,'” the federal complaint stated.
Following that call, the individual was en route to the Cartersville Police Department with Cagle’s wife to “report their concern that Cagle was unstable and was on his way to shoot up some cars,” when Cagle made the FaceTime call from the airport, according to the complaint.
The individual reported the alleged shooting threat on the airport, and officers alerted the Atlanta Police Department while providing images of Cagle and a description of his vehicle, the DOJ said.
After arriving at the airport at 9:29 a.m. on Monday, officers encountered him in the terminal at 9:54 a.m. and he was taken into custody unarmed, Atlanta police said.
“As alleged in this complaint, Cagle senselessly threatened to do heinous violence to innocent travelers, at the world’s busiest airport, with a high-powered weapon that he had no legal right to possess,” U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said in a statement. “Thanks to the vigilance of other citizens and the quick action of law enforcement, a horrible tragedy was averted.”
Cagle additionally faces state charges, including terroristic threats and firearm counts, Atlanta police said.
He remains in custody and was scheduled to make his first appearance on the state charges on Wednesday in Clayton County. Online court records did not list any attorney information for him.
In addition to the gun, 27 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle, police said.
Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said he believes Cagle was “scouting” the TSA screening area and was walking back to his truck with the intent to retrieve the weapon when officers, who had been canvassing the area for the suspect encountered him in the terminal.
“The tragedies that we’ve seen play out across our nation didn’t happen here yesterday,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
Schierbaum said the incident serves as an example of the system working, where “we ask Americans, if you see something, say something, and we ask your police officers to stand in danger for each of us every day.”
He added, “Yesterday is what played out exactly as we would like it to be.”
Atlanta police said federal authorities are investigating how Cagle obtained a firearm, which was manufactured outside the state of Georgia, according to the federal complaint.
Cartersville Police Capt. Greg Sparacio told reporters on Monday that the department is “familiar” with Cagle and he has a criminal history, including a prior drug possession arrest.
According to the federal complaint, Cagle was convicted in 2000 of felony possession of marijuana and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Officials said Cagle also has a history of mental health challenges.
(NEW YORK) — New York Attorney General Letitia James sent formal notice Thursday that her office will appeal a decision last month that threw out the half billion-dollar civil fraud penalty imposed on President Donald Trump in his civil fraud case.
The attorney general’s office filed a notice of appeal, signaling it will ask the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, to reinstate the penalty and the finding that Trump, his eldest sons and his business were liable for a decade’s worth of business fraud.
The single-page notice contained no argument and did not say on what grounds the state would base its appeal of the decision by the intermediate appellate court.
Last month’s decision was expected to end up before the Court of Appeals since the five judges of the Appellate Division’s First Department were split over whether Trump was properly found liable, whether James had the authority to bring the case, and whether it should be retried.
After a three-month civil trial last year, New York Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable for committing a decade of business fraud by inflating his net worth to secure better business deals.
In his written decision, Engoron said that Trump and his co-defendants engaged in frauds that “leap off the page and shock the conscience” including wrongly claiming that Trump’s penthouse was three times its actual size and valuing his Mar-a-Lago estate as a personal residence, rather than a social club.