Sonya Massey, woman killed in home by police, died by homicide with gunshot to head, autopsy shows
(SPRINGFIELD, Ill.) — Sonya Massey, the Illinois woman fatally shot by a deputy while responding to her 911 call, died by homicide due to a gunshot wound to her head, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Sangamon County coroner.

Though the autopsy report did not state the manner of death, Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed it was homicide.

“The cause of death; gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death; Homicide,” Allmon told ABC News in a statement.

The bullet that killed Massey, 36, entered at the lower eyelid of her left eye and exited through the posterior left surface of her upper neck, according to the autopsy report.

Sean Grayson, the former Sangamon County sheriff’s deputy who shot Massey, was fired and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct in Massey’s death. He pleaded not guilty.

Massey and a second, unnamed deputy responded to Massey’s 911 call reporting a possible intruder at her Springfield home on July 6.

Body camera footage released Monday shows Grayson, 30, yelling at Massey to put down a pot of boiling water.

The footage, reviewed by ABC News, shows Massey telling the two responding deputies, “Please, don’t hurt me,” once she answered their knocks on her door.

Grayson responded, “I don’t want to hurt you, you called us.”

Later in the video, while inside Massey’s home as she searches for her ID, Grayson points out a pot of boiling water on her stove and says, “We don’t need a fire while we’re in here.”

Massey then pours the water into the sink and tells the deputy, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson threatens to shoot her, according to the video, and Massey apologizes and ducks down behind a counter, covering her face with what appears to be a red oven mitt. She briefly rises, and Grayson shoots her three times in the face, the footage shows.

The footage is from the point of view of Grayson’s partner, because Grayson did not turn on his own body camera until after the shooting, according to court documents.

A review by Illinois State Police found Grayson was not justified in his use of deadly force.

Grayson was discharged from the U.S. Army for “misconduct (serious offense),” according to documents obtained by ABC News.

ABC News has also learned that Grayson was charged with two DUI offenses in Macoupin County, Illinois, in August 2015 and July 2016, according to court documents.

Grayson’s attorney, Dan Fultz, declined to comment.

The news of his discharge and DUI offenses come days after it was revealed through Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board records obtained by ABC News that Grayson worked for six law enforcement agencies over the last four years.

Hunter Biden drops bid for new trial in federal gun case
(WASHINGTON) — Attorneys for Hunter Biden on Tuesday withdrew their bid for a new trial in his federal gun case, conceding in court papers that a motion they filed last month misunderstood a technicality in the district court’s capacity to carry out a trial.

Hunter Biden’s legal team had argued in a filing last month that his “convictions should be vacated” because trial commenced before a circuit court formally issued a mandate denying one of his many pretrial appeals — an argument disputing not the merits of the case, but the mechanics of the trial.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, was found guilty in June on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

Special counsel David Weiss, who brought the charges, said Hunter Biden’s bid for a new trial was “meritless and is based on his apparent misunderstanding of appellate practice” in calling for the judge to deny the motion.

Hunter Biden’s team withdrew their motion on Tuesday before Judge Maryellen Noreika had a chance to weigh in. They acknowledged that the appellate court issued a certified order instead of the formal mandate, rendering their motion moot.

“As it appears that the Third Circuit views issuing a certified order ‘in lieu’ of a mandate, Mr. Biden withdraws his motion,” they wrote.

Trans teen stabbed in Miami airport, police investigating as potential hate crime
(MIAMI) —  17-year-old transgender teen was stabbed inside a terminal at Miami International Airport at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, sending her to the hospital in critical condition and prompting a disruption of service, police and airport officials said.

The victim hasn’t been able to speak due to their injuries, police told ABC News Monday, and therefore has not been able to offer detectives further details on the incident. Police said they are looking into the incident as a potential hate crime.

Alexander Paul Love, 29, was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the first degree and premeditated attempted murder in the stabbing. He appeared in Miami-Dade Bond Court Monday and is not eligible for bond.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Love and the victim were on the fourth floor of the terminal in the pre-security area, according to officials. The teen was eating while seated on the floor when Love allegedly stabbed the teen without provocation 18 times in the arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs with a butcher knife.

The arrest affidavit states that when the victim tried to free herself from the attack, Love allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull and push her over the fourth floor railing where the victim would have landed on the first floor of the airport. The victim escaped and ran downstairs where she received medical assistance.

Love claimed, according to the affidavit, that he was “possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.”

“The defendant is not certain the victim is responsible for this,” the affidavit continued. The affidavit notes there was no indication of alcohol or drug use.

Police officers took the subject into custody in the area where the stabbing occurred and recovered the knife. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The “situation was swiftly contained,” airport officials said.

“We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority,” the Miami-Dade Aviation Department said.

Hunter Biden sues Fox News over fictional miniseries
(NEW YORK) — Hunter Biden on Monday sued Fox News and its parent company over their production of a fictional miniseries that attorneys for the president’s son called “an effort to harass, annoy, alarm, and humiliate him, and tarnish his reputation.”

The miniseries, called “The Trial of Hunter Biden,” is described by Fox as a mock trial that seeks to show “how a possible Hunter Biden trial might look,” and includes several sexually graphic images of Hunter Biden.

In their suit, filed Monday in New York state court, attorneys for Hunter Biden accuse the network of “politically motivated attacks against the President and his family” and the “unlawful commercial exploitation of Mr. Biden’s image, name, and likeness.”

They accused the network of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and unjust enrichment. The complaint requests a jury trial, compensatory and punitive damages, and the disgorgement of any profits from “The Trial of Hunter Biden.”

“This entirely politically motivated lawsuit is devoid of merit,” a Fox News spokesperson said in response to the suit. “The core complaint stems from a 2022 streaming program that Mr. Biden did not complain about until sending a letter in late April 2024. The program was removed within days of the letter, in an abundance of caution, but Hunter Biden is a public figure who has been the subject of multiple investigations and is now a convicted felon.”

“Consistent with the First Amendment, FOX News has accurately covered the newsworthy events of Mr. Biden’s own making, and we look forward to vindicating our rights in court,” the Fox spokesperson said.

Attorneys for Biden framed their suit as an “analogous situation” to the recent suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, which ultimately concluded with a $787.5 million settlement agreement.

“Like in the Dominion case, Fox knew its conduct was unlawful but it did it anyway,” according to the complaint.

Hunter Biden’s legal team first threatened to sue Fox in April over the miniseries. Fox removed “The Trial of Hunter Biden” from its platform days later, “however, promotional reels and clips of the mocu-series have not been removed by Fox,” Biden’s lawsuit claims.

To file the suit, Hunter Biden enlisted the law firm Geragos & Geragos, whose principal, Mark Geragos, has represented A-listers like Michael Jackson, singer Chris Brown, and actress Winona Ryder.

Geragos also has experience representing family members of presidents: He negotiated a plea deal in 2001 for Roger Clinton Jr., the brother of former President Bill Clinton, for driving under the influence.

Hunter Biden was found guilty last month on three counts related to his 2018 purchase of a firearm while allegedly addicted to drugs. He faces a separate trial on tax charges in September.

