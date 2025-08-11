Sophie Turner responds to getting mom-shamed for attending Oasis concert

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 photocall at Palais Des Papes on May 22, 2025, in Avignon, France. (Olga Gasnier/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sophie Turner is responding to a critic who mom-shamed her.

The actress, who shares daughters Willa Jonas and Delphine Jonas with ex-husband Joe Jonas, defended herself in a response to an Instagram comment on her post about attending an Oasis concert.

Turner shared memories from her evening at the Oasis concert to her Instagram. The post included everything from concert videos and pictures of her smiling with friends to a photo of her kissing a poster of Oasis member Liam Gallagher.

“Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you @levis,” Turner captioned her post.

One Instagram user commented, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

While several fans defended Turner in the comments section, the actress responded to the user herself.

“Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves,” Turner wrote. “So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.”

The response garnered support from fans of Turner.

“Queen of the North and of The Comebacks,” a fan commented, while another addressed the double standard involved, writing, “Would you say this to Joe?”

Turner married Jonas in 2019. The latter filed for divorce in September 2023, with the pair reaching a settlement in September 2024.

‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adds more to cast
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

More actors have been cast in the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film.

Focus Features has announced more of the cast set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in its upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel Sense and Sensibility.

The new cast includes Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Focus Features previously announced that Esmé Creed-Miles will play the role of Marianne Dashwood alongside Edgar-Jones’ Elinor.

Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which is currently in production. Diana Reid adapted Austen’s novel for the screenplay.

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma.

Sense and Sensibility follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and societal expectations as opposites in 18th century England.

The story was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ final trailer finds Marvel’s First Family battling Galactus
Marvel Studios

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

In the trailer, which was released on Wednesday, Galactus arrives to attack a retro-futuristic New York City.

Played by Ralph Ineson, Galactus had yet to be featured in any of the prior trailers for the film. While there is still no true look at the space god, we do see Marvel’s First Family battling against him.

“I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald Galactus,” Julia Garner‘s Silver Surfer says in the trailer.

Pedro Pascal stars as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, while Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

“Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer,” according to an official synopsis for the movie. “And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles also star in the film that is directed by Matt Shakman.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters on July 25.

Alexis Bledel on her surprise return for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ series finale
Disney/Steve Wilkie

(SPOILER ALERT) Alexis Bledel returns to Gilead in the series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress exited the show after season 4, but made the decision to return to her role as Emily/Ofglen in the series finale, which debuted on Tuesday. Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter it felt right to return to tie up some loose ends and reconcile with Elisabeth Moss‘ June.

“It felt right to bring closure to Emily’s journey and offer the audience a sense of completion,” Bledel said. “[Creator] Bruce [Miller] put together such a kind and talented group, and so many of the original crew were still there in season six. The production runs like a well-oiled machine — everyone brings their best.”

Bledel said it was an “immediate yes” when she was asked back to the show. Moss was equally excited about the idea of Bledel returning.

“I said to [Miller] at the time, ‘You realize now that you’ve told me that, we have to do it?'” Moss said. “And she wanted to do it from the beginning. She didn’t need convincing at all. My first official scene on day one was with Alexis. So it meant a lot to get to work with her again.”

The series finale of The Handmaid’s Tale is available to stream on Hulu.

