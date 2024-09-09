‘Sopranos’ alumna Edie Falco becomes the latest to criticize “trigger warnings” on TV shows

Edie Falco and her former co-star Drea de Matteo can be seen in the HBO documentary Wise Guy: David Chase and The Sopranos, and The Wrap says that in the second installment Falco takes issue with the modern addition of “trigger warnings” to violent content.

“The show was always shocking somebody about something,” Falco says.

“You could push the envelope and let people be uncomfortable — forgive me, but without a trigger warning. The whole point is you want to surprise people and give them feelings that maybe are uncomfortable and have them learn to deal with them. That, my friend, is life.”

For her part, de Matteo says, “Like the episode where the stripper gets killed. It tells a story of Meadow in college against this young girl who would be the same age.”

Falco added that in life, “You’re not going to be given trigger warnings when terrible things happen.”

Matt Smith, the star of another HBO hit, House of the Dragon, recently lamented to The Sunday Times, “I’m not sure about trigger warnings. Isn’t being shocked the point?”

Smith said they’re proof “[e]verything’s being dialed and dumbed down.”

The English actor said, “We should be telling morally difficult stories, nowadays in particular. It’s OK to feel uncomfortable or provoked while looking at a painting or watching a play.”

He added, “We’re telling audiences they’re going to be scared before they’ve watched something. Isn’t being shocked, surprised, stirred the point?” The actor bemoaned “[t]oo much policing of stories,” adding, “being afraid to bring them out because a climate is a certain way is a shame.”

“This is the season fans have been waiting for”: Netflix goes behind the scenes with ‘Stranger Things’ season 5
Netflix celebrated the halfway point of production on Stranger Things‘ fifth season — and the eight-year anniversary of the debut of the first — with a behind-the-scenes compilation video Monday. 

Starting with the first day of production back in January, the sneak peek shows cast members Noah SchnappCaleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and more as they go back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the last time. 

“I started on this when I was 10,” Millie says in voice-over as she drives herself to set, noting, “I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”

As she rifles through her wardrobe, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, says wistfully of the last chapter, “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment.”

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, teases that while season 4 “was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger.”

McLaughlin promises “100% the wait will be worth it” for the strike-delayed fifth season, while show co-creator Matt Duffer promises, “This is the season the fans have been waiting for, and we hope you’re as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story.” 

The fifth and final season is expected to drop on the streaming service in 2025.

CEO Bob Iger previews D23, the annual Disney fan expo
When Bob Iger returned to his role as CEO of The Walt Disney Company nearly two years ago, he said he would focus on returning creativity to the center of the company known for blockbusters and classics ranging from Star Wars to Cinderella.

As Iger prepares to headline this year’s D23 fan event in Anaheim, California, there is much creativity to celebrate.

This summer The Walt Disney Company earned a record-breaking 183 Emmy nominations and released two blockbuster movies, Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2.

Iger told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an interview that aired Friday on Good Morning America, “When I returned to the company in 2022 … it was very, very clear to me that we had to put creativity back to basically the center of this company.”

Both the creativity of Disney and the company’s legendary fandom will be on display starting Friday at D23, an annual Disney fan event that Iger started in 2009.

The event draws its name from the year 1923, when Walt Disney founded The Walt Disney Co.

On Friday Iger will kick off the event that, over the following two days, will see tens of thousands of Disney fans flock to Anaheim for sneak peeks of and behind-the-scenes looks at Disney theme parks, movies, Broadway, TV shows and more.

On tap will be peeks of Moana 2, upcoming titles from the world of Star Wars and more.

“Every time I’ve been to this event … I leave with a sense of incredible pride, but actually, a real sense of joy seeing what impact we’ve had on people all over the world, and to see it up close,” Iger said. “It’s an extraordinary feeling.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Whoopi Goldberg on season 28 of ‘The View’: “Even people who hate us love us”
The View aired its season 28 premiere on ABC on Tuesday and, with it, brought about a new era of the show.

Despite broadcasting in a brand-new building, debuting a new theme song and getting used to a different studio, the hosts of the country’s most-watched daytime talk show say nothing’s changing about why The View connects with audiences.

“Even people who hate us love us,” Whoopi Goldberg told ABC Audio. “You know that this is what we’re thinking. It may not be what you want to hear at any given time, but it’s what we are all thinking. Which gives other people the idea that they too can talk with their friends and survive.”

Joy Behar, the only original panelist, said people keep tuning in for the show’s spontaneity. “The fact that we’re not rehearsed, that we don’t know what we’re going to say until we’re sitting there,” Behar said.

With it being an election year, host Sara Haines says to expect many Hot Topics to be political.

“I would argue that the election stuff is probably the most exciting right now. Just every election is historical in its own way. This one’s proving … to be unprecedented in new ways, and so to watch it take shape, it’s kind of front of mind at all times,” Haines said.

Sometimes the panelists disagree, especially about politics. Goldberg says the different viewpoints on display are another reason people enjoy watching the show.

“This is a show about people talking about stuff that sometimes is uncomfortable and sometimes it’s not done the way you want it to get done. But you always know we’re never dull. We’re never boring,” Goldberg said. “Most people see themselves in at least one of us … so we are a universal table.”

