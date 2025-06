One week ago, the Sorensen Institute, a private leadership academy, invited the mayor and vice mayor of Martinsville to attend and be on a panel at their event at NCI. Councilman Julian Mei heard about it and went to listen, and was asked to leave.

The guests told The Enterprise that they didn’t control the guest list, and that if Mei could have been included, it would have been possible if he had made his intentions known to them.

Councilman Aaron Rawls called the action “disheartening.”