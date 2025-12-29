‘Sorry, I been drunk’: Thief returns stolen mandolins to New Jersey guitar store with apology note

Stock photo of two vintage mandolins (Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — In a sobering decision, one drunk thief apparently changed his tune and returned two mandolins that he had previously stolen, according to the owner of a New Jersey vintage guitar store.

In a social media post Friday, Lark Street Music said that two previously stolen mandolins – a small, guitar-like instrument in the lute family – had been returned to the store, along with a handwritten note partly in all caps that read, “SORRY, I BEEN DRUNK, MERRY CHRISTMAS You are good man.”

Buzzy Levine, who has owned the store since 1981, told ABC News that he was shocked when the instruments were returned.

“I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘this is insane.’ This is like, some kind of weird movie that has a happy ending or something,” Levine said.

The store had previously posted surveillance video online depicting the alleged thief stuffing the instruments beneath his parka and leaving the store on Monday, Dec. 22, and asking for help in identifying the culprit.

“How to steal 2 mandolins at the same time! Be on the lookout for this criminal and the Gibson F-12 #A2985 and a Weber Yellowstone #9360302. This thief has a Montenegrin accent,” the post read.

Levine told ABC News that the mandolins were valued at $3,500 and $4,250, respectively.

Levine said in his online post that he saw the alleged thief “surreptitiously” open the store’s front door and return the mandolins in two shopping bags.

“An instant later, I wanted to see who did it, and so I went outside, and I saw the guy sort of trotting down the street. And I took chase, probably not the smartest thing to do, and he was he took off. He was running really fast and kept looking back to see if I was catching up or he was gaining ground, and then he took a turn – and then I lost them,” Levine said, adding that he then called 911.

Christopher Kurschner, captain of investigations for the Teaneck Police Department, told ABC News that they’re investigating the crime but haven’t made arrests. Anyone with information can call the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600.

Winter storm moves east, bringing dangerous wind, snow and ice
Winter storm moves east, bringing dangerous wind, snow and ice
An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A new winter storm is moving east on Monday, bringing dangerous wind, snow and ice to millions.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Gusts up to 65 mph are possible in Cleveland, Ohio, Michigan and parts of Pennsylvania, where high wind warnings are in effect.

A blizzard warning is in effect across parts of Iowa, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph are creating whiteout conditions. Minneapolis was under a winter weather advisory Monday morning due to the blowing snow.

Marquette, Michigan, has reported a foot of snowfall, and parts of Minnesota already reported 6 inches as the snow continues to fall Monday morning.

In Northeast, the main danger Monday morning is ice.

An ice storm warning is in effect from New York through much of Vermont, where 4 to 7 tenths of an inch of ice is possible. This amount of ice makes travel extremely dangerous and can down trees and powerlines.

By noon on Monday, the snow will be moving east, impacting Michigan, Ohio, western Pennsylvania and western New York.

Rain will be impacting Boston to Maine on Monday afternoon as the icing continues in upstate New York and Vermont.

By 6 p.m. Monday, the rain will be ending in Boston and the lake effect snow will kick off across northeast Ohio, northeast Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

That lake effect snow machine will continue through much of this week. 

Places like Orchard Park, New York, outside of Buffalo, could see 1 to 3 feet of snow this week, and wind gusts up to 65 mph could create whiteout conditions at times.

Powerball jackpot soars to 5M — 2nd biggest this year
Powerball jackpot soars to $875M — 2nd biggest this year
A person holds Powerball lottery tickets they purchased. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million — the second biggest prize this year and one of the biggest in the game’s history.

The estimated prize grew after no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a notice on the Powerball website. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with Powerball 7.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 8.

The jackpot is the game’s biggest prize this year after a massive $1.787 billion jackpot that was won in September, split between two tickets in Missouri and Texas.

Overall, it’s the seventh-biggest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The odds of winning are 1 in over 292 million, according to Powerball.

Winners will have a choice between a lump sum cash payment of $403.6 million or an annuitized prize, paid out in annual payments. Both amounts are before taxes.

To play, customers must purchase a $2 Powerball ticket and select five white numbers between 1 and 69 and one red number between 1 and 26 for the Powerball. The prize grows until it is won by a player with the corresponding five white numbers in any order with the matching red Powerball.

An estimated $36 billion for charitable causes has been generated from Powerball since the lottery began in 1992, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and their winning states:

1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

4. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

6. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

7. $875 million (current estimated jackpot) – Dec. 6, 2025

8. $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

Tropical Storm Melissa takes aim on Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical Storm Melissa takes aim on Caribbean: Latest forecast
Tropical outlook, Caribbean Sea. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Melissa, which is taking aim on the Caribbean, may strengthen to a hurricane in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The storm will stay away from the mainland United States. Instead, Melissa poses the biggest threat to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica, where days of heavy rain and severe winds could lead to life-threatening landslides.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Melissa is moving over water temperatures 4 to 5 degrees above average for this time of year, which will help it strengthen from a tropical storm into a hurricane.

Melissa is expected to approach Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti later this week.

The storm is forecast to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to the southern Dominican Republic, southern Haiti and eastern Jamaica through Saturday. Significant flash flooding and landslides are possible.

Across the northern Dominican Republic, northern Haiti and western Jamaica, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected through Saturday.

Aruba and Puerto Rico could see less severe impacts from Melissa’s outer bands. One to 3 inches of rain is in the forecast and flooding is possible.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the southwestern peninsula of Haiti, from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-Au-Prince, while a tropical storm watch has been issued in Jamaica.

The Atlantic hurricane season lasts until Nov. 30.

