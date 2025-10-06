South Carolina judge’s house destroyed by fire; officials investigating cause

(EDISTO ISLAND, S.C.) — A South Carolina judge’s house went up in flames Sunday, hospitalizing three and destroying the home.

Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein was walking her dogs on the beach in Edisto Island, S.C., about an hour south of Charleston, when the fire began, according to officials. Her husband, former state Sen. Arnold Goodstein, their son, Arnold Goodstein III, and one other occupant were forced to jump from the burning building from an elevated first floor to escape the blaze, officials said.

The three occupants were rescued by kayak from the home’s backyard due to the area’s marshy terrain, Colleton County Fire-Rescue told ABC News. One occupant was airlifted to Medical University of South Carolina hospital in Charleston and the other two were taken there via ground transportation, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

The current condition of the victims is not known.

The South Carolina Supreme Court said in a statement that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire. “Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security. The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED,” the statement added.

“SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing,” the agency told ABC News.

Last month, Goodstein blocked the South Carolina Election Commission from providing the Department of Justice with millions of voter files that included personal names, addresses, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers, according to court documents.

President Trump issued an executive order in March prohibiting non-citizens from registering to vote, leading the DOJ to request the information of more than 3.3 million registered voters in South Carolina. Goodstein’s decision, however, was reversed a few days later by the State Supreme Court, according to court documents.

Goodstein was first elected to her Circuit Court judgeship in 1998, according to the South Carolina Judicial Branch.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

13-year-old boy with ‘school shooter ideations’ found with collection of guns, ‘mass shooting’ writings: Sheriff
(PIERCE COUNTY, Wash.) – A 13-year-old boy who may have “idolized previous mass shooters” has been arrested after police found a large collection of guns and “mass shooting scenario” writings at his Washington state home, authorities said. 

Police were notified on Friday afternoon about the boy, who allegedly had “school shooter ideations,” “was making threats to kill” and said he had access to guns, according to the sheriff’s office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma.

Police searched the boy’s home early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said authorities found a “large quantity” of secured and unsecured guns; “loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them;” and clothes and writings that reinforce a “typical mass shooting scenario.”

The teenager allegedly had social media posts dating back to June with photos of him holding guns as well as messaging that appeared to show a “fascination of recent school shootings/mass casualty attacks,” according to court documents. Police recovered posts that appeared to reference the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting and the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting, according to court documents.

Some AR-style magazines found at the boy’s home “had writing on them referencing mass shootings, including Columbine,” the court documents said.

Materials for fireworks and explosives were also recovered at the house, documents said.

The teenager has been charged with attempted threat to bomb/injure a school, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of fireworks, according to court documents. He is due in court on Monday.

The boy is not currently enrolled in any school district, authorities said, noting that he last attended the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Franklin Pierce School District told ABC News, “We were notified by local law enforcement personnel that a young person in our community was arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting. … We continue to work with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that this individual is not a threat to our schools or our community as a whole.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Manhattan shooting suspect claimed to have CTE, mentioned NFL in note, sources say
(NEW YORK) — The 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Midtown office building on Monday carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and asking that his brain be studied, police sources told ABC News.

The note also made references to the National Football League, police said. The shooting on Monday took place at 345 Park Ave., which houses, among other companies, the NFL’s headquarters.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head, often seen in military veterans and athletes including football players, hockey players and boxers. CTE can’t be diagnosed in a living person with certainty, but doctors may suspect it based on symptoms and history of head trauma.

The suspect, Shane Tamura, who the police said has a documented mental health history, played high school football.

Tamura is alleged to have shot and killed four people, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, officials said during a press conference Monday evening.

Police have not detailed a potential motive for the killings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message to staff, saying one of the league’s employees was also injured in the attack.

Law enforcement sources said Tamura had two Mental Health Crisis Holds in his background in Nevada, one in 2022 and the other in 2024. Those holds typically allow a person to be detained for up to 72 hours if they are thought to be a danger to themselves or others.

According to one source, when there is this type of hold in Nevada, officers have to transport the person to the hospital. Once that happens, medical staff take over and decide how long to hold the person.

A Las Vegas police source said Tamura also got his CCW, or concealed carry, in 2022 and also has a previous arrest for trespassing in the state.

The three-page note was described by sources as rambling. It contained references to the NFL that sources described as vague.

The only way to confirm CTE is through an autopsy by specialists who look for specific changes in the brain. Researchers analyze the brains post-mortem to look for tau protein changes that define CTE.

The disease causes symptoms — which usually appear years after the head trauma — including memory loss, mood changes, confusion, and trouble thinking clearly.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

15-year-old detained in El Paso shooting that left 5 teens wounded: Police
(EL PASO, Texas) — A 15-year-old boy was detained for questioning in a shooting that left five teenagers wounded on Monday night near a playground at an El Paso, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.

A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. local time at the Commissioner’s Corner apartment complex in east El Paso, Officer Adrian Cisneros, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department, told ABC News on Tuesday morning.

“The information that we have is that a group was getting together to get into a fight or some type of altercation when a male started shooting into the group,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said investigators are aware of a video taken at the apartment complex that surfaced on social media and captured what sounded like 12 gunshots being rapidly fired. But Cisneros said it remains unclear how many shots were fired in the incident.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene and found five people, three males and two females ranging in age from 15 to 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Cisneros.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old girl was possibly in critical condition, and four others sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Cisneros said.

Cisneros asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on who is responsible to contact investigators.

He said a 15-year-old boy was detained and was still being questioned Tuesday morning.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.