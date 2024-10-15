South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea blows up border roads

(SEOUL) — South Korea’s military said Tuesday it detected explosions on two cross-border roads connecting the country to North Korea, amid a significant recent deterioration in inter-Korean relations.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korean forces detonated explosives on the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line, “presumably to block connection roads.”

North Korean forces also deployed “heavy equipment” for “further operations,” the JCS said.

There was no damage to South Korean forces, it added.

“Our military has fired warning shots in areas south of the Military Demarcation Line,” the JCS statement said.

“The military is closely monitoring North Korean activities and has reinforced surveillance and alert posture in cooperation with the U.S., maintaining a state of full readiness,” the JCS said.

Seoul warned on Monday that Pyongyang appeared to be preparing to destroy the roadways.

“The North Korean military has been carrying out activities assumed to be linked to explosions on the roads along the Gyeongui and Donghae lines,” JCS spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said.

“If North Korea undertakes a provocation, we will strongly retaliate in terms of our right to self defense,” he added.

The North Korean military said last week that it would permanently seal off its border with its southern neighbor, cutting rail and road connections and reinforcing defensive fortifications.

The Gyeongui line connects the western South Korean city of Paju to North Korea’s city of Kaesong, while the Donghae line runs along the east coast. North Korea has spent months laying mines, removing lights and dismantling buildings along the two routes, Seoul said.

Pyongyang said it communicated its intentions to U.S. forces in South Korea to “prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict over the fortification project.”

Tuesday’s explosions followed almost a year of rising cross-border tensions, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un having declared the two nations as “hostile states” in December 2023.

North Korea has sent thousands of “trash balloons” into South Korea since May, according to tallies released by the JCS.

South Korean civic groups also send balloons into North Korean territory, often carrying rice, essential medicine and leaflets critical of the regime in Pyongyang. North Korea has repeatedly protested such action and threatened a response.

Last week, North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang and ordered eight artillery brigades to be ready to open fire across the border, according to state media.

Seoul’s Defense Ministry warned that Pyongyang will see “the end of its regime” if it causes any harm to South Koreans.

Threat of Israel-Hezbollah war looms after Lebanon device explosions
People attending a funeral for victims of Tuesday’s pager attacks in Lebanon react after an explosion in a store, in southern Beirut, Sept. 18, 2024. (ABC News)

(LONDON) — The threat of a wider war is looming over the Israel-Lebanon border after two consecutive days of explosions across Lebanon and in Syria, confirmed to have killed at least 32 people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu restated his intention of returning tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to their homes in the north of the country, parts of which have been emptied by the threat of Hezbollah attacks.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, meanwhile, said the “center of gravity” of Israel’s 11-month-old war against Hamas and its backers “is shifting” from the Gaza Strip to the northern border with Lebanon.

The Israeli rhetoric was punctuated by two waves of explosions in Lebanon.

Pager devices exploded on Tuesday prompting chaos in the capital Beirut and across the Hezbollah militant group’s southern heartland. On Wednesday, walkie-talkies exploded, some during funeral processions being held for militants killed in Tuesday’s explosions.

An ABC News source confirmed that Israel was behind the Tuesday pager attacks. Israeli leaders have not publicly commented on either round of explosions.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said that at least 32 people — including two children — were killed across the country. More than 3,250 people were injured, it said.

Hezbollah said 20 of its members were killed in Wednesday’s walkie-talkie explosions. Another 11 were killed in Tuesday’s pager explosions in Lebanon and Syria, bringing the overall death toll for the group to 31.

The Iranian-backed group blamed Israel for both waves of explosions and vowed a “reckoning.” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is due to address the situation in a public address on Thursday afternoon.

The militant group claimed several retaliatory strikes into Israel this week — including on Thursday morning — with Israel Defense Forces warplanes and artillery responding.

Cross-border fire has been near-constant since Oct. 8, when Hezbollah began attacks in protest of the IDF operation into the Gaza Strip — the response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 infiltration attack into southern Israel.

But as Gallant told reporters on Wednesday, “I believe that we are at the onset of a new phase in this war.”

A source confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday that Israel’s 98th Division is being deployed from Gaza battlefields to the north of the country.

“We are determined to change the security reality as soon as possible,” Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, head of the IDF’s Northern Command, said. “The commitment of the commanders and the troops here is complete, with peak readiness for any task that will be required.”

The war, U.S. officials have long warned, could spiral into a broader conflict involving Iran — a prime benefactor of both Hezbollah and Hamas.

Notable casualties demonstrated the multinational nature of the crisis. A detonating pager injured at least 14 people in Syria, where both Hezbollah and Iranian forces have been active for several years in support of its president, Bashar al-Assad.

Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amini, was also among the thousands injured, Iranian officials said. Tehran “will duly follow up on the attack against its ambassador in Lebanon,” the country’s ambassador to the United Nations said in a letter to U.N. leaders on Wednesday.

Israel and Iran have already exchanged significant strikes since Oct. 7. Israel assassinated a top Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, in Syria in April and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July. Iran fired a huge barrage of drones and missiles toward Israel in response to Zahedi’s killing.

This week’s bombings in Lebanon raised the possibility of further action, whether overt or covert. Police announced on Thursday that an Israeli citizen was arrested on suspicion of working with Iranian intelligence to assassinate leaders including Netanyahu and Gallant.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated U.S. appeals for calm during a press conference in Egypt on Wednesday, where he traveled for fresh Gaza cease-fire talks.

“Broadly speaking, we’ve been very clear, and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we’re trying to resolve in Gaza,” Blinken said.

A conflict spreading to other fronts, he added, is “clearly not in the interest of anyone involved.”

The U.S., Blinken and other American officials said, were not involved in or pre-briefed on the remote explosions that rocked Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gallant spoke with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin three times in two days, the latest conversation on Wednesday reaffirming the “unwavering U.S. support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran’s other regional partners” and the need for de-escalation, a Pentagon readout said.

U.S. officials were notified by Israeli counterparts on Tuesday that they were planning an operation against Hezbollah, but did not provide any details about what they were going to do, U.S. officials said.

Munich police shoot ‘suspicious’ person amid ‘major’ operation in city center
Police officers secure the area around the Koenigsplatz square after a shooting near the building of the Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism (NS-Dokumentationszentrum) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2024. (PAULINE CURTET/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Munich police shot a “suspicious person” in the Karolinenplatz area of the southern German city on Thursday morning, authorities said, adding they had launched a “major operation.”

“Police officers spotted a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm,” Munich’s police force said in a statement on social media. “The emergency services used their service weapons and the person was hit and injured.”

The area was cordoned off, with a helicopter in the air above the scene, the force said. 

“There are currently no indications of any other suspects,” police said, adding that there were no other reported injuries.

The shooting occurred next to the city’s Nazi Documentation Center, police said.

“Many emergency services are on their way to the site of operations,” the force noted. “We ask that you avoid this area as much as possible.”

The Nazi Documentation Center is one of the city’s most popular museums, located midway between the famous Karolinenplatz and Königsplatz squares just northwest of the medieval old town. It is less than 500 feet from the Israeli Consulate.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that there had been a “shooting incident” close to the consulate, noting that the facility was closed on Thursday coinciding with the anniversary of the deadly terror attack at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

“No one from the consulate staff was injured in the incident,” the ministry’s spokesperson said. “The shooter was neutralized by the German security forces and the incident is under their care.”

Blinken lands in Kyiv amid Ukraine push for long-range missile strike permission
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (L) and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrive at Kyiv train station in Kyiv, on September 11, 2024, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. (LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday morning as Ukrainian leaders pressed for U.S. permission to use American-made long-range weapons against targets inside Russia.

America’s top diplomat was accompanied by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The pair are scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “senior Ukrainian government officials,” according to a State Department statement.

Blinken will “discuss continued support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s aggression and how to ensure Ukraine can thrive militarily, economically, and democratically in the long term,” it added.

Restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American long-range weapons is one of the most pressing issues for Blinken during the visit.

Kyiv has long been advocating for U.S. permission to strike military targets within Russian borders, including airfields that are key to Moscow’s long-range missile campaign against Ukrainian cities.

“We continue to persuade our partners at all levels about long-range capabilities,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday.

“Russia can avoid seeking peace only as much as the world avoids making strong decisions aimed at Russia’s defeat. Long-range capabilities are one of those key, strategic decisions,” he wrote.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists at a Wednesday briefing that he expects the U.S. to give its permission.

“Most likely, of course, all these decisions have already been made,” he said, as quoted by the state-run Tass agency.

Blinken is scheduled to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. ET.

