South Korean state council passes resolution lifting martial law

(LONDON) — The South Korean State Council passed a resolution to officially lift martial law, according to the South Korean Prime Minister’s office.

Shortly before the vote, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said troops have been withdrawn, hours after he declared an “emergency martial law.”

Yoon had declared martial law in a televised speech late Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported. The president said the measure was necessary due to the actions of the country’s liberal opposition, the Democratic Party, which he accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

The move sparked protests, and hours after the declaration, the National Assembly voted early Wednesday morning local time demanding that the president lift the martial law order. A majority of parliament — all 190 members who were present, out of the 300-person body — voted to lift the decree — requiring that it then be lifted, under the South Korean constitution.

Following the National Assembly’s vote, Yoon said he withdrew the troops that had been deployed to carry out martial law and “will lift martial law as soon as we have a quorum in the cabinet.” The State Council then convened to vote to officially lift it.

The country’s Democratic Party called on Yoon to resign following what it called the “fundamentally invalid” declaration of martial law. The opposition party said it will begin impeachment proceedings if the president doesn’t resign.

“This is a serious act of rebellion and perfect grounds for impeachment,” a Democratic Party spokesperson said in a statement after martial law was lifted.

Explaining his decision to declare martial law on Tuesday, Yoon accused the opposition-dominated parliament of “paralyzing” judicial affairs and the administration via 22 proposed cases of impeachment issued since the body convened in June.

After withdrawing the troops, he continued to call out the National Assembly, urging parliament to “immediately stop the outrageous behavior that is paralyzing the functioning of the country with impeachments, legislative manipulation and budget manipulation.”

Yoon’s conservative People Power Party has been locked in a fierce budget dispute with the liberal opposition Democratic Party.

“The handling of the national budget also cut all major budgets to have control over the essential functions of the state, the budget that was formed to crack down on drug crimes and maintain public security,” Yoon said Tuesday. “This undermines the essential functions of the state and leaves the public in a drug paradise and public security panic.”

“The National Assembly, which should be the basis of liberal democracy, has become a monster that collapses the liberal democracy system,” he added.

Following the declaration of martial law, the Democratic Party called on its lawmakers to assemble at the National Assembly building in Seoul, Yonhap reported. Party leader Lee Jae-myung said Yoon’s martial law declaration was an “unconstitutional” measure that “goes against the people.”

“President Yoon declared emergency martial law for no reason,” Lee said, as quoted by Yonhap.

Police and soldiers gathered around the National Assembly on Tuesday night after Yoon spoke. Footage from the scene also showed crowds descending on the building, some people making their way inside. Yonhap reported clashes between security personnel and National Assembly staffers as the former tried to enter the building.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon — a member of Yoon’s People Power Party — was among those who called for an immediate reversal of the declaration. “As mayor, I will do my best to protect the daily lives of citizens,” he added in a post to Facebook.

President Joe Biden’s administration was not alerted of the declaration beforehand, according to the White House National Security Council.

“We are relieved President Yoon has reversed course on his concerning declaration of martial law and respected the ROK National Assembly’s vote to end it,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told ABC News in a statement. “Democracy is at the foundation of the U.S.-ROK alliance, and we will continue to monitor the situation.”

Biden told reporters he was “just getting briefed” on the martial law declaration, following a speech in Angola on Tuesday evening local time.

His administration is in contact with the South Korean government, the White House National Security Council said.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul warned Americans in the country that “the situation remains fluid” in the wake of martial law being lifted.

“U.S. citizens should anticipate potential disruptions,” the Embassy said in a security alert. “When in public, you should pay attention to your surroundings and exercise routine safety precautions.”

Tuesday’s martial law declaration marked the first since the country’s democratization in 1987. Martial law was last declared in 1979 after the assassination of dictator Park Chung Hee.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story was updated to reflect that Yoon had withdrawn troops but martial law had not yet been lifted.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky, Joe Simonetti, Fritz Farrow and Shannon K. Kingston contributed to this report.

Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostage
(LONDON) — The ceasefire in Lebanon is holding despite ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, which Israeli officials say are responses to ceasefire violations by the Iranian-backed militant group.

The Israel Defense Forces continues its intense airstrike and ground campaigns in Gaza, particularly in the north of the devastated Palestinian territory.

Tensions also remain high between Israel and Iran after tit-for-tat long-range strikes in recent months and threats of further military action from both sides.

Israeli drone strike injures Lebanon soldier, army says
The Lebanese Armed Forces said on Monday that an Israeli drone “targeted an army bulldozer while it was carrying out fortification work” at a military center in the northeastern Hermel region close to the border with Syria.

The attack “resulted in one soldier being moderately injured,” the army wrote in a post to X.

The Israel Defense Forces has not yet commented on the alleged strike.

-ABC News’ Victoria Beaule

IDF confirms death of US-Israeli hostage

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday confirmed that missing U.S.-Israeli soldier Omer Maxim Neutra, 21, was among those killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack into southern Israel.

Neutra was believed taken into Gaza as a hostage by militants during the attack. But the IDF said Monday he was killed during the Oct. 7 assault and his body was taken by militants.

Neutra — originally from New York — was serving as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade at the time of the Hamas attack. He was among hundreds of security forces personnel killed during the assault.

Neutra’s parents have been campaigning for a hostage release deal in the U.S., their activity including public appearances at the White House and the Capitol.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

IDF reports ‘several operations’ against Hezbollah in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces said Sunday it launched “several operations” targeting Hezbollah fighters that it claimed posed a direct threat to Israel “in violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Among the operations was an attack on armed militants operating close to a church in southern Lebanon, the IDF said.

Those killed “were active in the ground defense, anti-tank and artillery formations in the sector, and took part in the fighting while using the church,” it wrote in a post to X.

The 60-day ceasefire that went into effect last week is holding despite continued sporadic fighting and Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

The deal stipulates that IDF troops will withdraw from their positions in Lebanon during the 60-day window and that Hezbollah forces will withdraw from the region south of the Litani River.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

Hostage Edan Alexander’s father makes an appeal to Biden, Trump and Netanyahu

The father of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander issued an emotional request on Sunday to President Biden, President-elect Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling the leaders to act now to bring the hostages home “before it’s too late.”

A day after seeing his son for the first time in a year in a propaganda video released by Hamas’ military wing, Adi Alexander of New Jersey spoke at a rally in New York City’s Central Park, saying, “No father should hear his child plead for his life like that.”

“President Biden, President Trump, Prime Minster Netanyahu, I call on all of you to act,” Alexander said. “This is not a moment for politics or hesitation. This is a moment of courage, collaboration and decisive action.”

He appealed to Biden to use the United States’ influence “to negotiate a deal before it’s too late.”

Directing his words to Trump, he said, “You do not have to wait until January to make an impact. The world is watching. Act now.”

To Netanyahu, Alexander said, “The fate of the hostages, including my son, rests in your hands. You have the power to bring them home. Don’t let this opportunity slip away.”

Edan Alexander, 20, was serving in the Israeli military and stationed near Gaza when he was taken captive by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

The White House issued a statement, saying, it has been in touch with the Alexander family and called the hostage video a “cruel reminder of Hamas’s terror against citizens of multiple countries, including our own.”

“The war in Gaza would stop tomorrow and the suffering of Gazans would end immediately– and would have ended months ago– if Hamas agreed to release the hostages,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement. “It has refused to do so, but as the President said last week, we have a critical opportunity to conclude the deal to release the hostages, stop the war, and surge humanitarian assistance into Gaza. This deal is on the table now.”

Netanyahu to hold meeting to discuss hostages, Lebanon, Syria tonight: Official

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting Sunday night to discuss the issue of the hostages, as well as Lebanon and Syria, an Israeli official told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Jordana Miller

UN pauses aid deliveries to Gaza amid safety concerns

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini on Sunday announced a pause to Gaza aid deliveries via the strip’s main crossing point, citing serious threats to the safety of staff.

The road out of the Kerem Shalom crossing “has not been safe for months,” Lazzarini said in a post to X.

“This difficult decision comes at a time hunger is rapidly deepening,” Lazzarini said. “The delivery of humanitarian aid must never be dangerous or turn into an ordeal.”

The UNRWA chief said a “large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs” on Nov. 16, with several more aid trucks taken on Saturday.

Lazzarini also said that Israel’s “ongoing siege” of Gaza, “hurdles” put in place by Israeli authorities and “⁠political decisions to restrict the amounts of aid” were among the other problems facing U.N. staff.

“The humanitarian operation has become unnecessarily impossible,” he wrote. “The responsibility of protection of aid workers [and] supplies is with the state of Israel as the occupying power.”

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut
(BEIRUT) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other commanders were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut, the group and Israeli officials confirmed on Saturday. After his death was confirmed, Israel continued firing strikes on the city.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guard general, Abbas Nilforoushan, was also killed in the Israeli strike that killed the Hezbollah leader, Iranian state media announced Saturday. Nilforoushan was the deputy commander for operations of the IRGC, and was sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in suppressing protests in Iran.

Israel said it struck over 140 Hezbollah targets overnight and into Saturday morning.

Israel also hacked the control tower system at the Beirut Airport on Saturday to warn an Iranian passenger plane that was headed for Beirut not to land there, a senior official at the Lebanon Ministry of Transport confirms to ABC News. The Lebanese Minister of Transportation then told the plane not to enter Lebanese airspace.

Israel used bunker busters — a munition designed to penetrate targets underground — in the strike that killed Nasrallah, targeting a location underground embedded under a residential building in the area of Dahieh in Beirut, according to an Israel official familiar with the strike. Israel said the strike was conducted while the group’s senior chain of command were operating from their headquarters.

“Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, was eliminated by the IDF, together with Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders,” the IDF said in a statement issued on Saturday morning.

“During Hassan Nasrallah’s 32-year reign as the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, he was responsible for the murder of many Israeli civilians and soldiers, and the planning and execution of thousands of terrorist activities,” the IDF statement read. “He was responsible for directing and executing terrorist attacks around the world in which civilians of various nationalities were murdered. Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader of the organization.”

The IDF said that they will continue to operate “against anyone who promotes and engages in terrorism against the State of Israel and its people.”

Hezbollah called the killing of its leader and the targeting of residential buildings in Beirut “a cowardly terrorist act, a massacre and a heinous crime.” The group vowed to “continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.”

Despite the strike targeting Nasrallah on Friday and massive overnight strikes on Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to fire rockets and missiles into Israel. So far, they have released seven statements on attacks toward Israel on Saturday.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, twice regarding the strikes on Lebanon and “expressed full support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people against Iranian backed terrorist groups,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement Saturday

“The Secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect U.S. forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel,” Ryder said.

Tensions have continued to rise between Israel and Hezbollah in recent days with Israeli officials saying they are preparing for a ground invasion into Lebanon. Israel has targeted and killed several high level Hezbollah officials since it began its attacks on Lebanon.

In recent days Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it will continue fighting against Hezbollah “with full force,” warning Iran — which backs Hezbollah — and the entire Middle East.

“There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach. And that is true of the entire Middle East,” Netanyahu said, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly.

“If you strike us, we will strike you,” Netanyahu said, addressing Iran.

The leader of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei, released a statement that didn’t comment on the death of Nasrallah, but insisted that “the resistance” will not be destroyed. The “fate of the region” will be decided by the “resistance forces and at the head of them is Hezbollah,” he said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Ukraine drones attack Crimea, Moscow says, as Zelenskyy urges strikes inside Russia
(LONDON) — Ukrainian drones attacked Crimea overnight into Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said, during another night of UAV exchanges between the two warring nations.

“Air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry wrote on Telegram, using Moscow’s name for the peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, wrote on Telegram that air defenses were activated to repulse the combined air attack on the city, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the nucleus of Moscow’s power projection over the occupied peninsula.

Razvozhaev said several drones were shot down over the Black Sea in the areas of Orlovka and Kacha, as well as over Victory Park in the outskirts of the city. Two missiles were also downed over the Black Sea, the governor said.

Rescue services reported falling fragments near the Kachinsky highway, Razvozhaev added.

In total, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed at least 54 drones over Russian-controlled regions on Tuesday night.

Ukraine’s air force reported 89 Russian drones launched into the country on Tuesday night, of which 36 were shot down and another 48 lost during flight. Five UAVs flew into Belarus, the air force said on Telegram.

It added that drone debris damaged buildings in the Kyiv region, though reported no casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday morning praised the country’s anti-drone defense teams, which he said are active every night.

Tuesday’s night drone attack was significantly smaller than the record-breaking 188-drone barrage launched into Ukraine on Monday night.

Zelenskyy said that attack caused “damage to our critical infrastructure” and urged foreign partners to do more to curtail Moscow’s use of foreign components in its drones and missiles.

On Tuesday evening, Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to X that continued attacks into Ukraine show the necessity for Kyiv to strike military targets inside Russia — a sensitive political issue that has caused tensions with Ukraine’s Western partners and prompted nuclear threats from Moscow.

Referring to a deadly rocket artillery attack in the eastern city of Sumy, the president said the “only effective way to protect ourselves from this is to eliminate Russian weapons and Russian launchers directly on Russian territory.”

“That is why the ability to strike Russian territory is so important to us,” Zelenskyy added.

“This is the only factor that can limit Russian terror and Russia’s capacity to wage war in general,” he said. “I am grateful to all the partners who understand this and convey it to other partners.”

