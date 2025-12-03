South Korea’s president denies nuclear ambitions amid submarine deal
(SEOUL) — South Korean President Lee Jae Myung sought to ease international concerns over the country’s nuclear ambitions on Monday, drawing a clear line between pursuing nuclear-powered submarines and any intent to develop nuclear weapons during a foreign press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul.
The briefing marked the one-year anniversary of South Korea’s return to democratic rule after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law attempt last year.
Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump reached a $350 billion investment and security agreement last month that included U.S. approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines.
Reflecting on the negotiations, Lee described Trump as “interesting and entertaining” and called the deal a “remarkable outcome” that provides South Korea with greater strategic flexibility.
Asked by ABC News whether he is aware of nuclear proliferation concerns in Washington, Lee said “nuclear nonproliferation is an international principle we must respect,” stressing that the treaty restricts the spread of nuclear weapons but not all nuclear technologies.
Any move toward nuclear armament would be “unrealistic and unwise,” Lee continued, adding that uranium enrichment for power generation and spent fuel reprocessing are “not directly related to nonproliferation.”
Meanwhile, Trump has praised the agreement as a boost for American shipbuilding, saying it would create jobs in the United States. “South Korea will build the nuclear-powered submarines right here, at the Philly Shipyard in the United States. The U.S. shipbuilding industry will soon regain its vigor,” Trump wrote Oct. 30 on X.
But Lee pushed back on that characterization, saying South Korea — which has one of the world’s most efficient shipbuilding industries — intends to build the submarines domestically using homegrown technology.
“We’re not asking for construction or tech transfer. Just approval for fuel supply,” he said.
(LONDON) — The Trump administration’s tariffs on Indian goods, initially 25% and then additional 25%, “due to India’s direct or indirect importation of Russian Federation oil,” is expected to make Indian basmati rice significantly more expensive for American consumers.
Basmati is an aromatic rice variety grown mostly in the Punjab region in northern India and is popular for its long grain, fluffy texture and distinct smell. This premium variety is sold for twice the price of other varieties meaning, even with limited quantity, basmati is considered a high value export.
India dominates the global market, providing the world with 65% of its basmati supply. Most of the rest comes from Pakistan.
The Indian price of exporting Indian rice is expected to rise sharply due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on India, and the consequences for India could be extreme due to the stark tariff differential when compared to Pakistan.
While India faces a 50% duty, Pakistan has only a 19% tariff.
“We definitely see this [tariffs] as a positive thing,” Mudassar Ahmed, of Rice Partners, a Pakistani agricultural cooperative, to ABC News.
“The 50% tariff on Indian rice will effectively price it out of the U.S. market,” Malik Faisal Jahangir, chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, told Arab News.
Meanwhile, the northern state of Punjab in India, which shares borders with Pakistan’s Punjab province, has been experiencing the worst flooding since 1988.
Arvind Shukla, a journalist from local media outlet NewsPolti, told ABC News that the devastation from the floods has been widespread and that most of the districts that grow basmati have been severely impacted.
The floods submerged more than 150,000 hectares of farmland — an estimated 10% of potential output, the Indian Rice Exporters’ Federation (IREF) spokesperson told ABC News.
Farmers in Punjab have an average landholding of 8.95 acres per farmer, significantly more than the national average of 1.08, according to the Government’s Agriculture Census, and farming is more mechanized and resource-intensive, with farmers often investing in costly equipment financed through high-interest loans, leaving them among the most debt-burdened in the country.
Any disruption in crop yields, particularly of high value crops like basmati, makes them vulnerable to significant debt and potential default.
Punjab province in Pakistan has also flooded, with the region producing 90% of the country’s Basmati rice. More than 1,000 people have died in the floods since August 2025, as per Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.
Officials estimate that 30 to 35% of their basmati output may have been impacted, according to the early estimates of Rice Partners Pvt Ltd., with the overall basmati damage may being up to 10% or 15%.
Pakistan exported approximately 772,725 tons of basmati rice in the last fiscal year, earning $876.9 million, an increase from 595,120 tons when compared to the year before, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
India, however, in the last fiscal year exported 234,467 metric tons of basmati rice which is valued at $300 million to the U.S. alone, as per the Indian Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.
The U.S. rice import market has grown from 7% of the domestic market in 1993-94 to over 25% in 2022-23, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and the aromatic variety accounts for 60% of U.S. imports, with basmati from India and Pakistan as well as jasmine from Thailand.
The Basmati rice market is expected to grow to approximately $27 billion by 2032, as per Market Research Future’s Global Basmati Rice Market report.
“Pakistan can provide some basmati because of tariff difference, but can’t compensate for India’s quantity,” Vinod Kumar Kaul, executive director of India Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said to ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane — one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.
After tearing across Jamaica on Tuesday, Melissa is now a Category 3 hurricane as it pounds Cuba on Wednesday morning.
Latest forecast: Melissa to pass Cuba, Bahamas on Wednesday As of 5 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Hurricane Melissa was a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph moving northeast across Cuba.
Melissa — the strongest hurricane on record to hit Jamaica — made landfall on Cuba early on Wednesday near the city of Chivirico in the southeastern province of Santiago de Cuba.
Melissa is forecast to move off the northern coast of Cuba on Wednesday morning as it heads towards the Bahamas. It is expected to pass through the Bahamas as a Category 2 storm in the afternoon. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the southeastern and central Bahamas.
Rain totals could reach 25 inches for higher elevations in Cuba and 5 to 10 inches of rain is expected across the southeastern Bahamas.
Storm surge is still affecting the islands. Cuba is experiencing a surge of up to 12 feet along the southeast coast, with 5 to 8 feet of surge possible in the southeastern Bahamas through Wednesday.
As Melissa moves into the Atlantic Ocean, it is expected to pass close to Bermuda late on Thursday. The archipelago is under a Hurricane Watch.
(LONDON) — The United Nations Security Council voted to authorize President Donald Trump’s post-war plan for Gaza, with the president quick to declare it “one of the biggest approvals in the History of the United Nations.”
Trump’s 20-point plan, which was the basis for the ceasefire agreement signed by Israel and Hamas last month, was the subject of the resolution put to the council by the U.S. on Monday.
It was approved by a 13-0 vote, with Russia and China — both of whom wield veto power at the council — abstaining.
The vote gives authorization to the Board of Peace envisioned in Trump’s Gaza plan, which is intended as a transitional authority to oversee the strip’s redevelopment. The board is expected to be chaired by Trump. The only other member proposed by Trump to date is former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
The vote also gave approval for the International Stabilization Force, which — under the command of the Board of Peace — will provide security, train a new Palestinian police force and ensure the demilitarization of Gaza.
Trump touted the “incredible Vote” as a “moment of true Historic proportion!,” in a post to social media.
But key questions remain regarding both pillars of the Gaza peace effort — the Board of Peace and the International Stabilization Force.
In his social media post, the president said that “members of the Board, and many more exciting announcements, will be made in the coming weeks.” All parties involved in the peace process will be watching closely to see the makeup and political bent of the eventual Board.
Likewise, the composition and capabilities of the International Stabilization Force remains unclear. Ahead of Monday’s vote, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz said in a statement that the force would be drawn from “a strong coalition of peacekeepers, many from Muslim-majority nations like Indonesia, Azerbaijan and others.”
“These brave souls will secure Gaza’s streets, they will oversee demilitarization, they will protect civilians and they will escort aid through safe corridors, all while Israel phases out its presence and a vetted Palestinian police force takes on a new role,” Waltz said.
But practical progress has been slower. Earlier this month, for example, a United Arab Emirates presidential adviser said the nation “does not yet see a clear framework for the stability force and under such circumstances will not participate.”
The U.N. said contributing nations will send troops “in close consultation and cooperation” with Egypt and Israel.
But that close cooperation is already blocking some from involvement. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for example, said he would not allow Turkish forces to participate.
While negotiations continue as to the makeup of the Board of Peace and International Stabilization Force, the Gaza ceasefire looks far from secure. Hamas agreed to return all living and dead hostages as part of the deal, but three hostage bodies are still thought to be inside Gaza.
Israeli forces have withdrawn to the so-called “yellow line” inside Gaza as stipulated in the deal, but there has already been one short resurgence in fighting since the ceasefire went into effect.
There have also been several instances in which Israeli forces have killed people alleged to have crossed the line. The Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health said on Sunday that since the ceasefire was signed on Oct. 11, 266 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli actions.
Hamas, meanwhile, said after Monday’s U.N. vote that it will not disarm and that the issue of its weapons cannot be separated from “a political path that ensures the end of the occupation, the establishment of the state and self-determination.”
Netanyahu has said that Israel will disarm Hamas by force if it does not do so voluntarily, or in coordination with the proposed International Stabilization Force.
“We believe that this plan will lead to peace and prosperity, as it includes full demobilization, disarmament and a process to deradicalize Gaza,” Netanyahu said in a statement following Monday’s vote.
“We will also begin the process of demilitarizing and disarming the Gaza Strip and ending Hamas rule,” Netanyahu said.
“Israel extends its hand of peace and prosperity to all its neighbors, and calls on them to normalize relations and join the movement to remove Hamas and its supporters from the region,” the prime minister added.
For all Palestinian factions and influential foreign parties, the issue of Palestinian statehood remains a key and unanswered element of any long-term peace deal.
A slew of nations formally recognized a Palestinian state in September as they pushed Israel and the U.S. to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
The eventual agreement stated that, if redevelopment in Gaza and significant reform to the Palestinian Authority proceeds, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.”
That clause prompted significant consternation in Israel, where Netanyahu, his officials and particularly his far-right coalition partners vowed to block any semblance of Palestinian statehood.
Reacting to Monday’s vote, Netanyahu made no comment on that aspect of the blueprint. But just one day before, the prime minister told a cabinet meeting that his opposition to Palestinian statehood “has not changed one bit.”
“I have been rebuffing these attempts for decades and I am doing it both against pressures from outside and against pressures from within,” the prime minister said. “So, I do not need affirmations, tweets or lectures from anyone.”
ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart and Jordana Miller contributed to this report.