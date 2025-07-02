‘South Park’ creators react to Comedy Central changing season 27 premiere date

The season 27 premiere of South Park has been moved by Comedy Central.

Season 27 will now debut on July 23 instead of its original date of July 9. Comedy Central released a new poster featuring the updated premiere date.

Fans of the animated show have waited over two years for new episodes. The release delay comes amid the tension over South Park‘s streaming rights. The series was caught in uncertainty due to Sundance’s possible acquisition of Comedy Central’s parent company, Paramount Global.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone took to social media to issue a statement in response to the change in premiere date. The statement was shared to the official South Park X account.

“This merger is a s******* and it’s f****** up South Park,” the statement reads. “We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow.”

South Park follows the adventures “of four foul-mouthed, troublemaking young boys in a small town nestled in the Colorado Rockies,” according to an official synopsis from Comedy Central.

Brad Pitt‘s Los Angeles home was ransacked by burglars Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Officers responded to the home in the Los Feliz area around 10:30 p.m. PT. Three suspects had jumped over a fence to gain entry to the yard, then broke in through a front window, sources said.

The home was “ransacked,” with an unknown number of items taken, according to police. Police are investigating and will utilize any surveillance video from the home and the area.

The LAPD did not officially confirm the occupant of the home, but sources confirmed to ABC News that it was Pitt’s residence.

It’s unclear if the star was targeted or if, as is often the case, it was just another pricey home that was hit that happened to be his, sources said.

The actor was not home at the time; he has been publicly on the road promoting the new movie F1.

ABC News has reached out to his representative for comment.

Barry Keoghan is set to play Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ four films about The Beatles and the actor revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he’s met the legendary rock drummer, sharing that he was “absolutely lovely.”

“I met Ringo the other day. I met him at his house, and he played the drums for me,” the Saltburn star said. “He asked me to play, but I wasn’t playing the drums for Ringo.”

Keoghan, who said he’s been learning the drums for the role, opened up about the nerves he experienced during the visit.

“You know just one of those moments where you’re just in awe and you just froze,” he said. “And when I was talking to him, I couldn’t look at him. I was nervous, like right now. But he’s like, ‘You can look at me.'”

As for how he’s approaching the role, Keoghan shared, “My job is to observe and take in kinda mannerisms and study him,” noting, “I want to humanize him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate.”

Mendes’ Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. In addition to Keoghan they’ll star Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

Government Cheese, a new Apple TV+ show debuting Wednesday, follows the story of Hampton Chambers, an ex-convict trying to go into business for himself in late 1960s California — while avoiding further tangles with the law. The show’s 10 episodes cover a variety of genres: at times it’s a hardened crime drama, or a quasi-religious journey of discovery, or an offbeat family comedy. For lead actor David Oyelowo, the mix of tones extends to his character.

“The thing that [was] so fun to play is the fact that [Hampton] is equal parts selfish and selfless. And that is where a lot of the drama and therefore conflict in the show comes from,” Oyelowo tells ABC Audio.

Oyelowo’s character must also regain the trust of his wife Astoria, played by Simone Missick, who’s on her own journey to break into the professional world.

“I’ve gotten the benefit to play women who were excellent at everything they did,” says Missick. “I love the flawed nature of Astoria. And the missteps that she has to navigate around in order to pursue her dreams at this time.”

Government Cheese also stars Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine. He says it’s a different take on the Black experience in 20th century America.

“What attracted me to the project was the idea that we could have a depiction of a Black family in the late ’60s that wasn’t necessarily mired in the responsibility of telling about our struggle for human rights during the Civil Rights Movement — that was a little bit more lighthearted,” he says.

Woodbine says he also liked that the show isn’t afraid to get weird.

“The kind of surrealist, quirky nature of the show is another aspect that is rarely employed when depicting Black family life. … We just don’t get that opportunity to be that,” says Woodbine.

