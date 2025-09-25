‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting

The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in 'Man of Tomorrow'
James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in ‘Man of Tomorrow’
David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

James Gunn has shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

During a recent conversation with Howard Stern, the co-head of DC Studios said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie.”

The director continued, saying he “loved working with Nicholas Hoult,” who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

“I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn spoke about the next DC Studios film headed to theaters, the 2026 movie SupergirlMilly Alcock stars as the titular superhero in the film, and Gunn says she “might be the best bit of a casting I’ve ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie.”

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3. He says he plans to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Emmy winner Noah Wyle says being part of 'The Pitt' 'feels analogous to when my son was born'
Emmy winner Noah Wyle says being part of ‘The Pitt’ ‘feels analogous to when my son was born’
Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby in ‘The Pitt.’ (HBO Max/Warrick Page)

The Pitt came out on top at the 77th Emmy Awards, winning for outstanding drama series. Star Noah Wyle also won outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

Dr. Robby grapples with grief as he goes about his work day in season 1 of the show, and Wyle told ABC Audio back in February that hearing stories about real-life emergency room doctors relating to his character is the most rewarding part of his job.

“It feels analogous to when my son was born, and they handed him to me for the first time and I went, ‘Oh, that’s why I’m here,'” Wyle said. “Everything I’ve ever done or learned—it hasn’t been for me. The point of it was to teach it to you or to have it as a frame of reference for you.”

Wyle says he feels like The Pitt is exactly where he is meant to be.

“In the same way, I feel very much like, ‘Oh, this is what I’m supposed to be doing right now.’ This feels [like] really an important and impactful show and message to be bringing out there, and I feel like I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

After starting out as Dr. John Carter on ER, Wyle says playing a doctor again on The Pitt feels “totally full circle,” as the shows were filmed on the same lot. 

“We shoot this show on stage 22, we filmed ER on stage 11 — I drive through the same gate that I drove through every day for 15 years and drive past that stage and thousands of ghosts to get to stage 22 to basically put on the same costume and do the same thing that I did when I was in my 20s,” Wyle said. “It feels wonderful and synchronistic, and it feels appropriate and timely, and it’s been really gratifying.” 

Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host virgin dating show 'Are You My First?'
Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host virgin dating show ‘Are You My First?’
Disney/Jeff Daly

A one-of-its-kind reality dating series is headed to Hulu.

The streaming service has announced the upcoming series Are You My First?

Bachelor Nation personalities Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe are set to host the brand-new dating experiment, which finds virgins setting out to find the partner they’ll be intimate with for the first time.

According to the official synopsis, the show has assembled “the largest, hottest group of virgins” with the goal of helping them “search for intimacy, love – and maybe their first – in a tropical paradise designed just for them.”

Along the way, the contestants will explore romantic connections without judgement and “embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find ‘the one,'” according to the synopsis.

Underwood was The Bachelor franchise’s memorable “Virgin Bachelor,” who eventually came out as a gay man. In his New York Times bestselling memoir The First Time, he wrote about his experience with identity, pressure and growth.

Bristowe was a contest on The Bachelor, the star of The Bachelorette and eventually won Dancing with the Stars.

Are You My First? premieres all 10 of its episodes on Aug. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu. 

