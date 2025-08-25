SpaceX scrubs 10th flight test of Starship moments before it was set to launch
(NEW YORK) — SpaceX announced it was canceling the 10th launch of the Starship moments before the flight was set to begin.
“Standing down from today’s tenth flight of Starship to allow time to troubleshoot an issue with ground systems,” SpaceX said in a statement.
Starship’s 10th flight test was scheduled to lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
The company said it is now targeting Monday evening for the launch. The 60-minute launch window opens at 7:30 p.m. ET. The webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the opening of the launch window.
The company has yet to successfully complete a mission for the the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.
In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.
That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly” due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.
The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames “higher than predicted forces on the booster structure” for the loss.
(NEW YORK) — Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer — and it’s heading to the most densely populated part of America for a prolonged period.
A heat wave forecast to envelop the Midwest and the Northeast with triple-digit weather is expected to arrive on the heels of the first official day of summer.
But before the sizzle, the country’s midsection and much of the East Coast will have to endure at least a couple of days of severe weather.
Over the next two days, more than 120 million people are under the threat for severe storms from the Midwest to the East Coast.
The risk for severe weather — which could produce damaging wind, tornadoes, large hail and possible flash flooding — is at a level 3 out of 5 on Wednesday from Michigan to Missouri, including the cities of Indianapolis and Louisville. Meanwhile, the risk of severe weather for the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville and Texarkana is at a level 2 out of 5 on Wednesday.
Storms are expected to reach Chicago around the lunch hour on Wednesday and move into Indianapolis, Detroit and Cincinnati later in the afternoon. Nashville and Texarkana are expected to see severe weather Wednesday evening and and overnight.
On Thursday, severe weather is expected to move to the East Coast from North Carolina to Vermont and include Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Out West, extreme heat warnings are in place for Thursday and Friday from Phoenix to Las Vegas, where temperatures could soar to 115 over the region.
The hot weather in the West is also expected to elevate the risk of fire danger from Nevada to Colorado. The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings for Wednesday afternoon and into the evening for northwest Colorado and northeast Utah, where 35 mph gusts and single-digit humidity could allow fire to spark and spread rapidly.
By week’s end, daily high temperature records could fall in parts of the West, where places like Denver could top 100 degrees.
Bracing for the season’s first heat wave
Starting on Sunday, the hot weather will invade the Midwest and parts of the Southeast. The heat index is forecast to make it feel like more than 100 degrees in Chicago, Louisville and Nashville.
By Monday, record-breaking daily high temperatures are expected to be widespread across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with highs from the mid-90s to the low-100s.
High humidity will make conditions more stifling for tens of millions of people. The heat index, a measure of what the temperature feels like, is expected to rise to the low to mid-100s in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C., on Monday and extend into next week.
During the heat wave, nighttime temperatures are expected to only drop into the 70s, meaning that without adequate air conditioning this heat wave will be extremely dangerous for many Americans.
The dangerous heat in the Northeast is not expected to subside until late next week, when clouds and rain will move into the region.
(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — Federal postal investigators are investigating why a car slammed into a neighborhood post office early Sunday morning in San Jose, California.
The post office building caught fire and was engulfed in flames after the car went into it.
The man arrested for the incident was Richard Tillman, who is the brother of late NFL star turned U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, according to San Jose Police.
Richard Tillman, 44, was booked on suspicion of arson into the Santa Clara County Jail.
“Shortly after 3 a.m. the San Jose Fire and Police Departments responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the box lobby area at the Almaden Valley Station Post Office. The fire was extinguished with no injuries,” the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a statement.
Federal investigators told ABC News they are aware of and investigating spray-painted words found on the post office building and claims that the driver live-streamed driving the car into the building.
The connection of the spray-painted words to the incident is not clear at this point, sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News.
It is unclear if the driver was impaired.
ABC News has reached out to the Pat Tillman Foundation for comment from the family.
Pat Tillman put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold following the Sept. 11 attacks and enlisted in the Army. He was killed by friendly fire while serving in Afghanistan in 2004.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.
