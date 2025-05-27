SpaceX to launch 9th flight test of Starship spacecraft after last 2 sent debris falling back to Earth

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS) — Elon Musk has made no secret of his desire to send humans to Mars, and he wants SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft to be the vehicle that gets them there. But before SpaceX and NASA can send astronauts to the red planet, the company must prove Starship can fly and return safely and reliably.

After two recent Starship flight tests ended with the destruction of the spacecraft, SpaceX hopes the ninth time will be the charm.

SpaceX has scheduled the unmanned ninth test flight of Starship for Tuesday from SpaceX’s Starbase facility near Brownsville, Texas, with a launch window opening at 7:30 p.m. ET.

During Starship’s eighth flight test in early March, several engines shut down unexpectedly about 5 1/2 minutes into the launch, resulting in SpaceX losing control of the craft. Communication with the vehicle was lost several minutes later.

After an investigation, the company said a “hardware failure” with one of the engines caused fuel to mix and ignite where it shouldn’t have. And while the ship wasn’t instructed to self-destruct, SpaceX says it likely did so automatically.

As Starship broke up, debris fell across South Florida and parts of the Atlantic, leading to ground stops at nearby airports. Photos and videos shared on social media showed rocket debris streaking across the sky.

A similar failure occurred in January when stronger-than-expected vibrations caused a propellant leak and explosion. In both cases, the upper stage was lost, but the first-stage booster was successfully returned to the launch site and caught using giant robotic “chopsticks” attached to the launch tower.

SpaceX says it has made significant modifications to the upper stage based on what it learned from previous flight tests and noted that while both failures occurred around the same time during the missions, the causes were unrelated.

No astronauts were aboard the previous missions, and none will be on board this time.

To reach orbit, Starship is mounted atop a 400-foot Super Heavy rocket powered by 33 Raptor engines, making it the most powerful rocket system ever developed, according to the company. Unlike the partially reusable Falcon 9, SpaceX aims for Starship to be fully reusable and capable of launching, landing and flying again with minimal maintenance.

According to SpaceX, this test will mark “the first launch of a flight-proven Super Heavy booster,” one that flew and returned during the seventh test flight. The company says 29 of the booster’s 33 engines will also be reused from the previous test. Engineers inspected and replaced known single-use components like the heat shield but left the booster mostly intact to study real-world wear and tear.

The booster won’t attempt a return to the launch site this time. Instead, it will follow a modified flight path and “land” with a hard splashdown in the Gulf after testing new flight and landing configurations. One of the booster’s engines will also be disabled during the final landing burn to determine whether a backup can compensate.

The Starship upper stage will aim to complete objectives that eluded SpaceX during the previous missions, such as deploying eight Starlink satellite simulators, which would be a first for Starship, and performing a relight of a Raptor engine in space.

The spacecraft will also undergo extreme heat testing. Engineers have removed some of the thermal tiles used to protect the vehicle during reentry, exposing vulnerable areas on purpose, the company said. Different tile options and materials will also be tested during the launch.

“Developmental testing by definition is unpredictable. But by putting hardware in a flight environment as frequently as possible, we’re able to quickly learn and execute design changes as we seek to bring Starship online as a fully and rapidly reusable vehicle,” SpaceX said in its launch announcement.

Allison Joyce/Getty Images

(POLK COUNTY, N.C.) — Evacuation orders were issued Sunday for parts of Polk County, North Carolina, where three large wildfires have burned more than 3,000 acres combined and two of the blazes remain out of control, according to authorities.

The three separate fires — the Black Cove Fire, Deep Woods Fire and the Fish Hook Fire — were all burning about 30 miles southeast of Ashville, according to the North Carolina Forest Service.

The fire ignited last week but grew rapidly over the weekend, fueled by low humidity and dry vegetation, officials said. The fires are burning in an area where Hurricane Helene swept through in September, leaving behind numerous downed trees, which are also helping to fuel the fires, officials said.

The Black Cove Fire had burned 2,076 acres and was 0% contained as of Sunday night, according to Kelly Cannon, spokesperson for Polk County government. The Deep Woods Fire was also 0% contained on Sunday after burning 2,545 acres, Cannon said.

Evacuation orders issued Saturday evening by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety remained in effect Sunday for residents in the area of the Black Cove Fire, officials said.

The Fish Hook Fire in Polk County was 50% contained on Sunday, after burning 199 acres, Cannon said. Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday, allowing residents to return to their homes.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation.

Due to multiple wildfires in the area, the North Carolina Division of Air Quality issued a “Code Red” alert signaling unhealthy air for Polk County, and a “Code Orange” in Rutherford County, signaling unhealthy air for people sensitive to smoke.
South Carolina wildfires

Wildfires extended into neighboring South Carolina, prompting Gov. Henry McMaster to declare a state of emergency on Saturday.

A wildfire in the Table Rock State Park on the South Carolina-North Carolina border in Pickens County, South Carolina, started on Friday night and quickly spread to 35 acres, according to McMaster.

On Sunday, the Table Rock Fire had grown to 110 acres, according to Pickens County Emergency Management. Information on how much of the fire has been contained as of Sunday afternoon was not immediately available.

McMaster said his executive order declaring a state of emergency for the Table Rock Fire area will help bolster resources for firefighters working to contain the blaze. The governor said his order includes a statewide ban on residents setting outdoor fires until further notice.

“Given the elevated risk of wildfires throughout the state, the statewide burning ban will remain in effect until further notice. Anyone who violates this ban can and will go to jail,” McMaster said.

It’s the second time this month that McMaster declared a state of emergency in his state due to wildfires. A series of wildfires broke out during the weekend of March 2 and 3 in the Carolina Forest near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in Horry County, quickly spreading to more than 1,600 acres and threatening the communities of Walkers Woods and Avalon before firefighters brought the blaze under control, according to the South Carolina Forest Commission.

UIG via Getty Images, FILE

(WHITE CASTLE, La.) — A devastating fire destroyed the Louisiana’s historic Nottoway Resort, the largest antebellum mansion in the South, officials confirmed Friday.

“The fire has been contained now, but there’s no more Nottoway. The house is completely destroyed,” Iberville Sheriff’s Department Capt. Monty Migliacio told ABC News on Friday.

Emergency calls came in around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, reporting the fire, Migliacio told ABC News. The Iberville Sheriff’s Department arrived first, followed quickly by firefighters who fought the blaze at the White Castle mansion for hours.

“It was the biggest fire I’ve seen in my entire 20-year career,” Migliacio said.

Ten fire departments from surrounding areas worked together to contain the blaze and protect nearby buildings, according to officials.

Louisiana Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the blaze, authorities said.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured. It is unknown if anyone was touring the mansion at the time of the fire, they said.

Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle highlighted the mansion’s historical significance of the loss in a statement posted on Facebook.

“Nottoway was not only the largest remaining antebellum mansion in the South but also a symbol of both the grandeur and the deep complexities of our region’s past,” Daigle said.

He noted that it was built in 1859 and had been open to visitors since the ’80s.

“The loss of Nottoway is not just a loss for Iberville Parish but for the entire state of Louisiana,” he said.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNETONKA, Minn.) — An individual was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota on Monday after officials said they “issued threats of violence” directed at the facility, but stressed the person had no “specific grievances” with the company.

The suspect contacted the FBI Minneapolis Field Office at approximately 10:47 a.m. to issue the threats “if specific demands were not met,” the FBI and Minnetonka Police Department said in a joint statement.

Officials said a crisis negotiator then spoke with the individual by phone while a multi-agency response was deployed to the facility.

The FBI and police said the suspect voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident within around 45 minutes of the initial response.

The incident comes several months after the health insurance provider’s late CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan and as the trial surrounding his accused killer, Luigi Mangione, continues to capture the nation’s attention.

The FBI and police, however, said in the statement Monday that early investigations into the incident indicate that there’s “no indication” the suspect had “specific grievances” against UnitedHealthcare.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

