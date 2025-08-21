SpaceX’s Starship faces 10th test after previous flights end in explosions

SpaceX’s Starship faces 10th test after previous flights end in explosions

(NEW YORK) — SpaceX’s Starship is about to face its 10th test flight following explosions on previous launches. 

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has promised that the world’s most powerful rocket and spacecraft will one day take humans to Mars and beyond. But leading up to its 10th launch, scheduled for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, Starship has yet to achieve all its mission goals. And the last three flight tests, plus a static engine test in June, ended in explosions.

“We now have serious questions whether the architecture of Starship is in fact feasible or not,” said Olivier de Weck, the Apollo Program professor of Astronautics and Engineering Systems at MIT and editor-in-chief of the Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets. “I’m much, much less concerned about the Super Heavy booster. But the upper stage, the Starship itself, I’m starting to have some serious doubts about whether they’ll be able to make it work. Certainly, with the payload that they have in mind.”

Starship’s 10th flight test will lift off from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. The company has yet to successfully launch and land the stainless-steel spacecraft, which is being engineered to be fully reusable and would be able to carry up to 100 people to deep space destinations.

Can Musk achieve his vision?
During a presentation in May, Musk shared his vision for how Starship will eventually make humans multiplanetary, something he said is necessary to ensure the survival of humanity.

“Progress is measured by the timeline to establishing a self-sustaining civilization on Mars. That’s how we’re gauging our progress here at Starbase,” Musk said. “Rapidly reusable reliable rockets is the key.”

De Weck agrees that aiming for a human presence on Mars is a worthwhile endeavor, but he thinks it will take decades to land astronauts on the Mars surface and return them to Earth. He said while Starship’s Super Heavy booster, the first stage that lifts the spacecraft into orbit, has been “pretty successful,” he questions the design of the Starship itself, and its ability to carry humans into space safely.

De Weck said the company is facing challenges with convergence, an engineering concept where the goal is for all the vehicle’s systems to function correctly together.

“Convergence means that with every test, every launch you do, the prior problems that you saw on the prior launch have been addressed,” explained de Weck. “The problem that SpaceX has right now with Starship is every launch that they do, yes, they address the battles, so to speak, from the prior launch, but now the fix that they made causes new problems that didn’t show up on the prior launch.”

De Weck described the process as playing “Whac-A-Mole,” where each fix causes new problems that weren’t an issue in earlier configurations. This has been a challenge for the company in previous test flights.

Musk has acknowledged the challenges of his endeavor, writing on X that “There is a reason no fully reusable rocket has been built – it’s an insanely hard problem. Moreover, it must be rapidly & completely reusable (like an airplane). This is the only way to make life multiplanetary.”

Problems with previous test flights
In mid-June, a Starship exploded on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test.

SpaceX determined that “the vehicle was in the process of loading cryogenic propellant for a six-engine static fire when a sudden energetic event resulted in the complete loss of Starship and damage to the immediate area surrounding the stand.” An analysis by the company found that the likely cause was the failure of a pressurized tank that stores gaseous nitrogen for the ship’s environmental control system, which triggered the explosion.

That explosion occurred less than a month after test flight nine ended prematurely when the “Starship experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly” due to several mechanical failures minutes into the flight, according to SpaceX.

The company also lost the first stage heavy booster during the test after it appeared to explode while splashing down in the Gulf. SpaceX blames “higher than predicted forces on the booster structure” for the loss.

Test flight eight in March ended after what SpaceX described as a “hardware failure” with one of the upper-stage Raptor engines, leading to fuel igniting where it shouldn’t have. The company believes the vehicle then automatically self-destructed. Debris was spotted across South Florida and the Atlantic, prompting temporary ground stops at nearby airports.

A similar failure occurred in January 2025 during Startship’s seventh flight test when stronger-than-expected vibrations caused a propellant leak, explosion and the loss of the spacecraft.

In a post-incident report, SpaceX said it has made “hardware and operational changes” to improve the reliability of Starship and the Super Heavy booster during the next mission.

“Each launch is about learning more and more about what’s needed to make life multiplanetary and to improve Starship to the point where it can be taking ultimately hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people to Mars,” Musk said during his address in May.

Can ‘agile engineering’ solve Starship’s challenges?
SpaceX has achieved significant technical milestones with each flight test, however. The company returned the Super Heavy booster to Earth on two occasions, catching it with giant robotic “chopsticks” attached to the launch tower and reused one of them from a previous launch. Flight test nine also demonstrated the vehicle’s suborbital trajectory by reaching suborbital space before mechanical failures ended the mission. And with each subsequent mission, SpaceX makes upgrades and changes to the booster and spacecraft based on the learnings.

Despite the setbacks, the company’s test schedule has remained aggressive, with launches often just months apart. That pace is central to SpaceX’s iterative engineering process, which de Weck describes as “rapid prototyping or agile engineering.”

“We’ll find problems, we’ll test it rapidly, and we’ll fix it as we go. And we gradually approach a perfect product. That does not work as well for safety-critical systems and where the cost of failure is high,” de Weck said.

For flight ten, de Weck says the most important thing to watch is what happens after booster separation during the midstage of the mission.

“I want to see a proper ignition of those engines, the Raptor engines on the upper stage, and then a coasting phase, a cruise phase without any explosions, premature engine shutdowns, and just a relatively clean reentry,” he said.

Even with another mid-phase failure, however, de Weck doesn’t believe that SpaceX would end the program or go back to the drawing board for a new design.

“I think they’re going to keep going at least until 15, 16, 17 flights. I don’t see them abandoning anything before 20 flights,” de Weck said.

As for Musk, his vision is a day when SpaceX is manufacturing two to three Starships a day and sending Starships to the Moon and Mars on a daily, if not hourly basis.

“We could be out there among the stars making science fiction no longer fiction,” said Musk.

What to know about the Trump administration’s deal with AI chipmakers
(WASHINGTON) — AI chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices struck an extraordinary accord to pay the United States government 15% of the revenue the two companies are set to make from products sold in China, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

In exchange for the payment, the Trump administration will grant the companies export licenses for the AI chips, allowing the firms to tap into a large market in China.

The quid quo pro agreement between major corporations and the president holds little or no precedent. The Financial Times first reported the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump recounted the agreement with Nvidia. “I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about the deal reached between Nvidia, AMD and the Trump administration.

Trump green-lights AI chip exports to China

In recent years, Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia has grown into one of the world’s largest companies as its advanced chips have fueled the rapid development of chatbots and other AI tools.

The company said last month that the Trump administration had granted the company permission to sell its H20 chip, a product specifically designed for sale to China. Nvidia developed the chip in compliance with export restrictions put in place by the Biden administration beginning in 2022.

Despite the Trump administration’s apparent green light last month, Nvidia did not receive licenses for chip exports to China over the ensuing weeks.

The deal recently struck between the Trump administration and Nvidia will allow the company to obtain the export licenses and begin the sale of chips in China, a White House official said. AMD, which offers an MI308 chip for Chinese customers, will also receive permission for such sales, the official added.

Some observers have opposed the sale of advanced AI chips in China, saying the technology would help the country keep up with the U.S. in the fast-growing AI industry. The Trump administration has previously challenged the view, describing Nvidia’s H20 chip as inferior to similar products sold in the U.S.

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC last month, referring to Nvidia’s H20 chip as its “fourth best.”

In a statement to ABC News, Nvidia did not directly comment on the terms of the agreement.

“We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets,” Nvidia said. “While we haven’t shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide. America cannot repeat 5G and lose telecommunication leadership. America’s AI tech stack can be the world’s standard if we race.”

AMD did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Chipmakers pay share of revenue to U.S. government

In exchange for approval of chip sales in China, Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the U.S. 15% of revenue derived from such business.

The move marks the Trump administration’s latest intervention in the affairs of an individual company. When Japan-based Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel in June, the Trump administration received a “golden share” that affords the White House significant influence over the company. The golden share allows the Trump administration to influence the makeup of the company’s board and assert veto power over a host of major decisions, though the White House does not retain a financial stake in the firm.

More recently, Trump last week called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign. In a message posted on social media, Trump accused Tan of being “HIGHLY conflicted.”

Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post came after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China. Tan is still the company’s CEO.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Stocks close higher after mixed rulings on Trump’s tariffs
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed higher on Thursday after a panel of federal judges blocked President Donald Trump from slapping some of his far-reaching tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners.

A federal appeals court moved to temporarily reinstate the tariffs on Thursday afternoon, however, leaving the ultimate fate of the policy uncertain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 117 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.3%

The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday marked a major blow for Trump’s tariff policy, invalidating levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”

Less than a day later, an appeals court opted to revive the policy on administrative grounds, affording the judges additional time to weigh the case.

A set of tariffs focused on Mexico and Canada over their alleged role in the fentanyl trade would also fall victim to the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling, if it ends up being upheld. The decision would also invalidate a 10% tariff imposed on goods from nearly all countries.

The Trump administration appealed the ruling within minutes on Wednesday night.

The ruling centered on Trump’s unprecedented invocation of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act as a legal justification for tariffs.

The 1977 law allows the president to stop all transactions with a foreign adversary that poses a threat, including the use of tools like sanctions and trade embargoes. But the measure does not explicitly permit tariffs, putting Trump in untested legal territory.

The ruling Wednesday afforded the Trump administration as many as 10 days to halt the tariffs.

Even before the court’s decision, Trump had rolled back some of the levies at issue.

A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.

The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused the reciprocal tariffs. Trump eased duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

The ruling did not impact sector-specific tariffs used under separate legal statutes, including levies targeting autos, steel and aluminum.

Stocks close higher, despite intensifying Israel-Iran conflict
(NEW YORK) — Oil prices fell and stocks closed higher on Monday, indicating optimism among investors about the limits of economic fallout from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 317 points, or 0.7%, erasing much of the losses suffered on Friday as back-and-forth strikes broke out between the two countries.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% on Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.5%. In each case, the gains erased nearly all of the losses suffered as the conflict began days earlier.

Oil prices, meanwhile, ticked slightly lower on Monday, easing a surge in prices set off late last week as investors feared a wider regional war in the oil-rich Middle East.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — dropped 2.3% on Monday. Brent crude future prices, another top measure of oil prices, also fell about 1.8%. Each index had climbed as much as 10% in the immediate aftermath of the conflict.

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel’s Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel’s Friday strikes, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, “It’s possible we could get involved.” The U.S. did provide assistance in shooting down incoming missile and drone attacks from Iran in response to Israel’s initial barrage, officials said.

The drop in oil prices may ease a potential uptick in the price of gasoline for U.S. drivers.

Since crude oil makes up the top ingredient in car fuel, the Israel-Iran conflict threatened to modestly increase prices over the coming days and significantly hike them in the event of a wider war, experts previously told ABC News.

“By later this week, we’ll likely see nearly all states with price increases as retail gas prices rise following Iran/Israel attacks,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Monday in a post on X.

The move higher for U.S. stocks mirrored gains in markets across Asia and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 index ticked up 0.3% by mid-afternoon local time. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo climbed 1.2% on Monday.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

