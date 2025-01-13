Speaker Mike Johnson suggests ‘conditions’ needed on disaster aid for LA wildfires
(WASHINGTON) — Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that “there should probably be conditions” on aid to help California deal with devastating wildfires when asked if he’s open to sending funding, signaling a possible political battle over helping the traditionally Democratic state.
“I think there should probably be conditions on that aid. That’s my personal view. We’ll see what the consensus is. I haven’t had a chance to socialize that with any of the members over the weekend because we’ve all been very busy, but it’ll be part of the discussion,” Johnson said.
He did not offer specifics and ABC News has asked his office to clarify.
Johnson said the House Republican Conference will have a “serious discussion” about aid and blamed leadership in California who he said, “were derelict in their duty,” echoing claims made by President-elect Donald Trump about the state’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, and Karen Bass, the Democratic mayor of Los Angeles.
“Obviously, there has been water resource management, forest management, mistakes, all sorts of problems, and it does come down to leadership, and it appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty, and in many respects. So, that’s something that has to be factored in,” he said.
Johnson said, “there’s some discussion” within GOP conference to tie the debt limit increase to aid to California but cautioned “we will see how it goes.”
After natural disasters, additional funding to help rebuild is usually approved with few if any conditions and typically receives bipartisan support.
Johnson’s initial stance could mean a partisan fight in Congress over disaster relief for California in the coming days and weeks.
Given the slim margin Republicans hold in the House, the speaker will likely need Democrats to ultimately back any final proposal.
(WASHINGTON) — The House of Representatives on Friday is voting on electing a speaker for the new Congress.
Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, has secured President-elect Donald Trump’s support as he seeks reelection.
But Johnson’s handling of the government spending fight just before Christmas angered some of the GOP’s right flank. Depending on attendance, Johnson may only be able to lose just one Republican vote.
Johnson wins speakership on 1st round after last-minute vote changes
Johnson staved off a failure in the first round of voting to win a second term as speaker.
After nearly two hours, Johnson secured the 218 necessary votes.
At first, he appeared on track to lose with three Republicans voting for someone else.
But after leaving the chamber to huddle with defectors, two lawmakers changed their votes to hand him the gavel.
House Republicans stood and gave Johnson a standing ovation as his win was announced.
Two GOP defectors change their vote to Johnson
Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes to Johnson, which would bring him to the 218 needed to be speaker.
Johnson exits chamber as vote remains open
As lawmakers waited for the final House vote to be called, Johnson was seen huddling with various lawmakers, including Reps. Dusty Johnson, Tim Burchett, and Nancy Mace.
He also was spotted talking with other GOP leaders like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, who nominated him for speaker.
He ultimately walked out of the chamber before the vote closed.
Johnson appears on track to lose 1st round
With three defections so far, Johnson appears on track to lose this first round of voting.
Rep. Keith Self, a Texas Republican, is the third Republican to vote for another candidate. He cast his ballot for Florida Rep. Byron Donalds.
However, members can still change their votes as the roll call is ongoing.
Another Republican defects from Johnson
South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman just voted for Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
Norman is the second Republican to vote for someone else besides Johnson.
Rep. Thomas Massie is 1st Republican to not vote for Johnson
As expected, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky did not vote for Johnson.
Instead, Massie cast his ballot for Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer, who currently serves as the House majority whip.
Several GOP hard-liners withholding vote for now
Rep. Andy Harris of North Carolina, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, did not respond when his name was called to vote.
He is one of several Republican holdouts who did not reply when called.
Magic number for Johnson is 218
433 members recorded their presence for the quorum call but Rep.-elect Hank Johnson of Georgia, a veteran Democratic lawmaker, has arrived and can now vote for a speaker.
That means 434 members are voting, leaving Johnson with 218-vote threshold to retain the gavel — unless any members vote present. So far, none has.
All 215 Democrats are expected to uniformly support Jeffries for speaker.
1st round of voting begins
The first round of voting has begun. There are 434 members present for this vote.
Pete Aguilar nominates Hakeem Jeffries
House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar has nominated Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for speaker.
Democrats are expected to support Jeffries throughout the speaker showdown.
Democratic Whip Katherine Clark told ABC News just before the House convened that Democrats would not cross party lines to help bail out Johnson, should he need it.
“Today I rise on behalf of the governing majority of the House of Representatives,” Aguilar said in his speech, a nod to Democrats helping Republicans pass funding bills and avoid shutdowns in the previous Congress.
Lisa McClain nominates Johnson for reelection as speaker
House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain rose to give the nominating speech for Johnson after the quorum call.
“On Nov. 5, the American people gave us a great opportunity to get America back on the right track … And ladies and gentleman, today we have the opportunity to do just that,” she said, prompting cheers from GOP members.
She praised Johnson, saying he was given a tough task when he took over for McCarthy in late 2023.
“No speaker is perfect, and no one will ever be, however, achieving perfection requires incremental gains and hard decisions along the way,” she said.
Johnson outlines new commitments ahead of high-stakes vote
Just before voting is set to start, Johnson posted a lengthy statement on X about how he plans to deliver on fiscal responsibility if elected.
He said as speaker, he would commit to creating a working group of independent experts to work with House committees and the “Department of Government Efficiency” — an outside government group to be led by Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Those experts, he said, will be tasked with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and issuing a report to his office that he will make public.
Johnson also pledged to request House committees “undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.”
Democrats cheer as Nancy Pelosi returns to Capitol after hip surgery
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just underwent a hip surgery after falling during a congressional delegation trip abroad, is present for Friday’s vote.
Democrats clapped and cheered when she briefly walked into the chamber.
Pelosi was seen on the House floor without crutches.
In a social media post, Pelosi said she was “proud” to return the Capitol to support Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, for speaker.
Johnson brushes off possibly losing on 1st round
Johnson told ABC News’ Jay O’Brien if he loses on the first ballot, it says “nothing.”
“It’s a part of the process but I expect that we will get it done,” Johnson said before entering the House chamber for the speaker’s vote.
Johnson said he believes he will gain the votes today to win, trying to project confidence while walking with a swarm of reporters.
“We have to get this job done and unify the conference,” Johnson said, adding “And I’m here for the long haul.”
House kicks off opening day of 119th Congress
The House has gaveled in for the official start of the new Congress.
After a call to order and opening prayer, the House will begin an electronic vote to establish a quorum. Attendance is a critical factor for Johnson, who is navigating a historically tight House majority as he seeks another term as speaker.
Speaker vote also a test for Trump
Trump appears to be working the phones ahead of the high-stakes vote.
ABC News previously reported Trump and his team were working to strike a deal with Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, an influential member of the House Freedom Caucus who remains undecided on Johnson.
“Chip Roy will do what’s right for the country,” Trump said during a phone interview with CNN.
What happens if the House can’t elect a speaker
The House can’t conduct any business without a speaker, including swearing in members.
If the chamber can’t come to an agreement before Monday, the certification of Trump’s 2024 election victory could be thrown into chaos.
The House and Senate will convene on Jan. 6 for a joint session of Congress for a finalization of the results of the presidential race, a constitutionally mandated responsibility for lawmakers.
Johnson insists he’s not making deals for the gavel
Despite days of closed-door meetings with Republican holdouts, Johnson insists he’s not cutting any deals to win them over.
“My simple message to my colleagues is make suggestions about process and improvements. We are open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone,” he said.
“There’s no quid pro quo here,” Johnson added. “I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible.”
In the previous Congress, McCarthy was forced to meet Republican hardliner demands to be elected speaker after a four-day voting process. One of those demands — a lower threshold to bring a motion to vacate — led to his downfall just seven months later when he was forced out of leadership by a small group of GOP members.
Johnson’s message to GOP: ‘We don’t have time for drama’
Johnson had a simple message for his conference ahead of the vote.
“We don’t have time for drama,” Johnson told reporters.
Johnson said he was speaking with members and urging them to be unified so they can quickly get to work on Trump’s agenda.
“This election is not just about one person. It’s about moving forward with the America First agenda. A mandate was given by the American people — the electorate — President Trump got 77 million votes. The House Republicans got almost 75 million. Thats a record number. They are expecting us to get to work,” Johnson added.
What Johnson is thinking
Johnson expressed confidence in winning the speaker vote as he entered the Capitol on Friday.
Asked by ABC News if he will be successful in the first round, he replied: “I think so.”
But privately, House leadership sources say they’re also preparing for the very real possibility of a bruising floor fight, going multiple rounds of voting.
In 2023, it took McCarthy 15 rounds of voting and several concessions to be elected speaker.
Johnson has been adamant he won’t make any backroom deals to keep his job. And moderate Republicans have been publicly cautioning Johnson against giving too much away to the further-right undecided votes.
-ABC News’ Jay O’Brien
Trump wishes Johnson luck
Trump is doubling down on his support for Johnson, and said a victory for Johnson would be a “big win for the Republican Party.”
“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support,” Trump wrote in an early morning post on his social media platform.
“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! – A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”
How the House speaker vote works
The House will meet at 11:00 a.m. for legislative business and then officially convene for the start of the 119th Congress at 12:00 p.m.
At noon, there will be a quorum call to determine how many members are present and voting. With the GOP’s razor-thin majority in the House, Johnson needs almost every Republican vote to win.
The election for speaker is expected to take place between 12:45 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Read more about what will happen on the first day of the new Congress here.
Johnson’s future uncertain as he fights for reelection
Johnson has publicly expressed confidence that he will retain the speaker’s gavel, but spent the final day before the vote on Capitol Hill meeting with Republican holdouts.
Several House Freedom Caucus members were spotted at his office, many leaving the hourslong meeting dodging questions from reporters. The few who did speak said they thought they were making progress but none had committed to voting for Johnson.
Meanwhile, Trump’s team and the president-elect himself were working behind the scenes this week to strike a deal with one GOP hardliner in particular — Rep. Chip Roy of Texas — sources told ABC News.
(WASHINGTON) — The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, on Thursday urged Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from any consideration of President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to block his sentencing for his conviction in his hush money case in New York following ABC News’ reporting of a Tuesday phone call between Trump and Alito.
“Yesterday, we learned that President-elect Trump spoke to Justice Alito just hours before Trump asked the Supreme Court to halt his criminal sentencing in New York. Justice Alito brushed off this startling ex parte private phone call and breach of judicial ethics by asserting that this perfectly timed conversation actually regarded his recommendation of a former clerk for an administration job,” Raskin said in a statement.
“Especially when paired with his troubling past partisan ideological activity in favor of Trump, Justice Alito’s decision to have a personal phone call with President Trump—who obviously has an active and deeply personal matter before the court—makes clear that he fundamentally misunderstands the basic requirements of judicial ethics or, more likely, believes himself to be above judicial ethics altogether.”
ABC News reported that the call came just hours before before Trump’s lawyers on Wednesday morning filed an emergency request with the justices asking them to block a New York judge from moving forward with sentencing Trump in his criminal hush money case on Friday.
In his statement, Raskin said, “Justice Alito has made his political leanings and support for the president-elect clear, whether it be his display of flags in apparent support of the January 6th insurrectionists and the ‘Stop the Steal’ movement, or his self-proclaimed ideological battle with ‘the Left.'”
“In our democracy, Americans expect their cases to be heard by impartial judges,” he said.
Alito told ABC News the call concerned a job recommendation for one of his former clerks in the new administration.
“William Levi, one of my former law clerks, asked me to take a call from President-elect Trump regarding his qualifications to serve in a government position,” the justice said Wednesday. “I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon.”
Alito said that he and Trump did not discuss his hush money case.
“We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed,” Alito said. “We also did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court or any past Supreme Court decisions involving the President-elect.”
It is not unusual for a sitting justice to offer a job recommendation for a former clerk, but it is rare, court analysts said, for a justice to have such a conversation directly with a sitting president or president-elect, especially one with an active stake in business pending before the court.
The court is expected to weigh in on Trump’s request by Friday morning.
The hush money case is not the only one before the Supreme Court that Trump has an interest in. On Friday, the court will hear a last-ditch challenge to a law that would ban the video-sharing app TikTok on Jan. 19 unless its Chinese-based parent company sells its stake.
Trump asked the court in a filing late last month to pause the divestiture deadline in order to give him a chance to reach a “negotiated resolution” to save the app once he takes office on Jan. 20.
