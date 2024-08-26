Special counsel asks appeals court to reverse judge’s dismissal of Trump’s classified docs case

Ian Maule/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Special counsel Jack Smith filed his argument Monday urging the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a federal judge’s surprise dismissal of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last month threw out the case against Trump that charged him with unlawfully retaining classified documents taken from his time in the White House and then seeking to obstruct the government’s efforts to retrieve them. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Cannon’s ruling centered around arguments that Smith’s prosecution of Trump was illegitimate because, in her determination, Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to his position as special counsel because he was never confirmed to his post by the U.S. Senate.

Special counsels have typically served previously as U.S. attorneys, who are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Smith was previously the acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee and was working for the International Criminal Court at the Hague prosecuting war crimes when he was tapped by Garland in November 2022 to lead both the classified documents probe and the federal election interference investigation.

Legal experts criticized Cannon’s ruling as running counter to decades of legal precedent set by other judges and appeals courts, which had rejected similar challenges to special counsels or other independently appointed prosecutors dating back to the Watergate scandal.

Cannon had already previously earned criticism in some quarters over her handling of the case as well as a number of unusual decisions seen as beneficial to Trump’s strategy of delaying any trial past the 2024 election.

In their filing Monday, Smith said Cannon’s ruling “conflicts with an otherwise unbroken course of decisions, including by the Supreme Court, that the Attorney General has such authority, and it is at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government.”

Smith’s filing, which characterized Cannon’s ruling as “strained” and “nonsensical,” cited a quote from Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in which Kavanaugh, recounting his time serving under independent counsel Kenneth Starr, writes about the “deeply rooted tradition of appointing an outside prosecutor to run particular federal investigations.”

Cannon was previously overturned twice by the 11th Circuit prior to Trump’s indictment after she granted his attorney’s request to appoint a special master to review evidence the FBI had seized in its August 2022 search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, then ordered the FBI to temporarily pause its investigation.

Detective says ‘a switch just flipped’ before he strangled wife: Police
Mesa Police Department

(MESA, Ariz.) — An Arizona detective has been arrested and charged in his wife’s death after he allegedly strangled her and locked her body in their bedroom before fleeing the scene.

John Byrd, 47, has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder after he admitted to police that he strangled his wife to death, according to the Mesa Police Department in Arizona.

Byrd told police that he has had “some mental issues lately and has been very stressed about his home and work life,” according to a police booking report obtained by ABC News.

Byrd had a heated argument with his wife the morning her body was found and said that “during that argument ‘a switch just flipped’ in him and he put his hands around the victim’s neck and strangled her to death,” Byrd told police, according to the police report.

Byrd then told police that he left her body in their bedroom and locked the door so that the children would not see her. He told police that he knew what he had done was wrong, according to the report.

Byrd’s wife was found dead in their home after a woman reported her missing on Wednesday after she had not been seen or heard from for most of the day and failed to show up to a gym class they always attended together.

The woman who reported her missing had contacted the couple’s 11-year-old son by text and was told the boy and his siblings — ages 8 and 4 — had not seen their mother all day and her bedroom door was locked, according to police.

The woman also told police that the victim’s husband had left home at around noon Wednesday and had not returned, so she picked up the three children and took them to her home, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, Byrd’s employer was at the residence to pick up his work vehicle because Byrd was on medical leave from his job. Police gathered additional information before they entered the house to conduct a welfare check on the victim, police said.

The victim was found dead on her bedroom floor, with no major visible injuries seen on her body, according to police.

Byrd was not in the residence and police could not find or reach him by phone. No calls had been made from the residence to report that the woman had been injured.

Officers and detectives found Byrd driving a vehicle registered to the victim and he was detained. A search warrant was authored for the couple’s residence and physical evidence was collected from Byrd.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, where Byrd was employed, told ABC News it is “in the process of ending Byrd’s employment.”

The Pinal County Attorney’s Office will handle Byrd’s prosecution.

FBI examines Trump assassination attempt suspect’s phone, transmitter found on him
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — Authorities said the man they allege tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump was able to access the roof near the rally by climbing over an air conditioning unit adjacent to the building, sources told ABC News.

Though law enforcement sources said Thomas Matthew Crooks is believed to have purchased a 5-foot ladder at a Home Depot before the shooting, it does not appear to have been used to climb on the roof and was not found at the scene.

As the FBI investigation continues, questions are swirling about how the 20-year-old was able to ascend undetected to the roof, gain a direct line of sight and fire several rounds at the former president. The alleged gunman’s motive was also still unclear as the investigation continue Wednesday. Crooks was killed at the scene, the Secret Service said.

Investigators said Tuesday they found a remote transmitter in the suspect’s pocket that may have been intended to set off two suspicious devices found in the suspect’s car and one in his home, according to law enforcement sources. Devices at both locations were similarly constructed in ammunition containers using components including receivers that appear to have been paired with the remote control found in the suspect’s pocket, sources said.

The receivers in each device were connected to a series of components that investigators say met the “eye test” — having parts present that could have made viable devices, although the functionality of the devices is still being determined. The purpose of the devices is also unknown. Whether they were intended to cause a significant blast effect and hurt people or if they were designed to create smoke, fire and a low-grade blast for a diversion is unclear.

Investigators also found a tactical vest in the suspect’s car, though it is unclear why he did not wear it during the assault on the former president’s rally. Some investigators are wondering whether he anticipated dying in the attack.

The shooter also asked his employer if he could take a day off on Saturday but said he would return to work perhaps as soon as Sunday, the day after this attack, according to law enforcement sources. But thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.

An examination of his phone, which the FBI has now unlocked, has not turned up any significant information about the suspect’s motives — only what sources described as “routine” information for a 20-year-old male. Thus far, investigators have turned up nothing to suggest that he had any accomplices or other support to carry out his deadly objective.

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that it provided “all resources” to the Secret Service — including 30 to 40 troopers to assist with securing the inside perimeter of the campaign rally venue in Butler Township, Pennsylvania — but “was not responsible for securing the building or property” outside the security perimeter where the would-be assassin opened fire.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed that local police were present inside the building at the same time the shooter was on the roof firing at Trump. Cheatle also said that local authorities were tasked with securing that building.

“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” Cheatle said. “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter.”

Tropical Storm Ernesto to bring rain, flooding to Puerto Rico: Path
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The next tropical system is forming in the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Ernesto before it reaches the eastern and northern Caribbean.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where up to 10 inches of rain and flash flooding are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday.

After hitting Puerto Rico, most computer models show Ernesto strengthening into a hurricane.

Ernesto is forecast to move east of the U.S. mainland and approach Bermuda by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Ernesto is expected to bring rough surf and rip currents to the East Coast next weekend, but it isn’t forecast to make landfall on the U.S. mainland.

