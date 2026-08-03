‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has second-biggest opening weekend ever with $355 million

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ has second-biggest opening weekend ever with 5 million
Tom Holland attends the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ UK premiere on Wednesday 29th July 2026 in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a record-breaking start at the box office.

The latest Marvel superhero film earned an estimated $355 million in North American ticket sales during its opening weekend, making it the second-biggest domestic debut of all time, according to studio estimates. It trails only 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which opened to $357 million.

The Sony Pictures release also took in $572 million internationally, including $121 million in China, for a worldwide opening of $927 million, making it the second-largest global debut ever, behind Avengers: Endgame.

Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also became Sony Pictures’ biggest opening weekend in history. The film set a new opening-day record with $168 million on Friday, surpassing Avengers: Endgame‘s previous mark.

The film follows 2021’s blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed more than $1.9 billion worldwide and became the first movie to surpass $1 billion globally after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has earned strong reviews, holding a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” CinemaScore rating from audiences.

The blockbuster opening helped deliver the biggest weekend ever for North American movie theaters, with an estimated $430 million in total ticket sales. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which also stars Holland and Zendaya, finished second at the domestic box office with $51 million in its third weekend.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Spider-Man: Brand New Day — $355 million
2. The Odyssey — $51 million
3. Toy Story 5 — $6.3 million
4. Minions & Monsters — $5.8 million
5. Moana — $5.3 million
6. Hadestown: The Musical — $2 million
7. The Invite — $1.2 million
8. I Want Your Sex — $600,000
9. Evil Dead Burn — $527,000
10. Young Washington — $477,727

Marvel is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married: All the details
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married: All the details
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are officially husband and wife.

The couple wed in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News Friday.

Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor,” while Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, served as his best man. They were the only members of the wedding party, according to the rep.

Both the bride and groom wore custom looks by Dior, with the bride wearing a haute couture gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.

No official wedding photos have been released by the couple, who held a two-day wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden said to include more than 1,000 guests.

Celebrities including actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, singer Benson Boone, soccer legend Abby Wambach and NFL stars Chris Jones and Cooper Kupp were photographed arriving at MSG late Friday afternoon in black-tie attire as a cocktail hour was scheduled to begin, sources familiar with the plans told ABC News.

On Thursday evening, Swift and Kelce held a smaller gathering at the arena for around 100 people, sources said.

An SUV with tinted windows believed to be transporting Swift was photographed arriving at MSG around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

For both events, a strict no-phone policy was in place for everyone inside the venue, including guests, vendors and security personnel, according to sources.

Representatives for Swift or Kelce did not confirm any details about the events.

On Thursday, just hours before their first reported event at MSG, a representative for Swift confirmed to ABC News that she and Kelce had donated $26 million to charities both in New York City and across the United States.

The “Shake It Off” singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement last August in a social media post that included photos of Kelce’s flower-filled proposal and a close-up of Swift’s old-mine brilliant–cut diamond ring, which ABC News confirmed was custom-designed by Kelce and jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

The couple’s romance began in the summer of 2023, when Kelce revealed on his New Heights podcast that he’d unsuccessfully tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number during one of her Eras Tour concerts.

Swift later told TIME she found the gesture “metal as hell,” and the two started spending time together soon after.

By November 2023, Kelce confirmed their relationship in an interview with WSJ. Magazine, praising Swift’s ability to handle intense public scrutiny.

Swift, meanwhile, revealed in her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year interview that the couple had enjoyed private time together before going public.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said at the time.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have been each other’s biggest supporters, with Swift attending Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII and Super Bowl LIX, and Kelce cheering Swift on at numerous Eras Tour stops, even joining her onstage during her London show in June 2024.

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Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Prime Video
Spider-Noir: Nicolas Cage reprises his Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse role in this new live-action series.

Hulu
Deli Boys: Season 2 of the comedy series arrives.  

Apple TV
Star City: Watch the premiere of this new For All Mankind spinoff series.

Movie theaters
Backrooms: This original horror movie from director Kane Parsons arrives in theaters. 

Pressure: Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott star in this drama film about the hours leading up to D-Day. 

The Breadwinner: Comedian Nate Bargatze is married to Mandy Moore in the comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

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In brief: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ guest hosts announced and more
In brief: ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ guest hosts announced and more

Curry Barker’s next film has landed at Universal Film Group. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Obsession director’s next film will be released by the studio along with Blumhouse Atomic Monster. The outlet describes it as an eight-figure deal for Barker to write, produce and direct his third film …

An animated Pippi Longstocking series is in the works. Variety reports that Studiocanal is teaming up with its Paddington production partner Heyday Films to develop a new animated show based on the book character. The series will focus on Pippi, who arrives in a small town and changes it forever …

We now know the celebrities who will fill in for Jimmy Kimmel and host Jimmy Kimmel Live! during his traditional summer break. Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, Jelly Roll and Rosie O’Donnell are set to host the show over the summer months. The announcement was made during Kimmel’s monologue on Thursday, which was interrupted by Matt Damon, who used a Trojan horse to sneak onstage …

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