Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington ‘go toe to toe’ on ‘Highest 2 Lowest’

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”

“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”

Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.

“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”

Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low, according to VarietyHe’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’” 

The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Here’s the name of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We now know the name of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s daughter: Saga Blade Fox-Baker.

The “cliché” artist, born Colson Baker, revealed the news in an Instagram post alongside a video of him strumming a ukulele in front of the newborn resting in a bouncer just out of frame.

“Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox,” mgk writes in the caption.

Saga was born in March. At the time, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.” That led some to believe “Celestial Seed” was her actual name, which mgk later clarified wasn’t the case.

Fox has three children from her marriage to actor Brian Austin Green, while mgk has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jon Bernthal will reportedly join Tom Holland in upcoming film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jon Bernthal could return as the Punisher in Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, the next installment in the Sony/Marvel Spider‑Man franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Shang‑Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to begin production in England this summer and is set for release on July 31, 2026, Sony announced via Instagram back in March.

Bernthal previously portrayed Frank Castle in the Netflix series Daredevil and The Punisher, later reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

While details remain under wraps, the movie reportedly picks up after the events of Spider‑Man: No Way Home, which ended with the world’s memory of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider‑Man being erased.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. The extent of their involvement has not been confirmed.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas are also joining the cast in undisclosed roles, according to IMDb. Bernthal won an Emmy for his guest role on The Bear season 2.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth solo Spider‑Man film starring Tom Holland, and the first directed by Cretton.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Netflix announces reality shows ‘Age of Attraction,’ ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ and more
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

A bunch of new reality shows are headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has released its upcoming slate of new reality programming. Here’s a look at some of the new unscripted shows coming soon.

Netflix is set to release a first-of-its kind dating series hosted by Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy. The new dating experiment show, called Age of Attraction, asks the question, “Is love ageless?”

Age is just a number on the show, which centers on singles from the ages of 22 to 59 searching for their soulmate. Viall and Joy have an age-gap relationship themselves. At ages 44 and 26, the married pair have 18 years between them and share a child. They will help guide singles of all ages through the process of navigating an age-gap relationship.

Another dating series centered around reality TV personality Harry Jowsey is also on the way. Netflix has announced the upcoming show Let’s Marry Harry. The series centers around Jowsey finding his one perfect match by handing his dating life over to those who know him best. From a curated pool of potential matches, he will attempt to find true love and eventually marriage.

Simon Cowell is the star of his own docuseries in the upcoming series Simon Cowell: The Next Act. In the six-episode show, which premieres in December 2025, Cowell sets out to create the next boy band sensation.

Additionally, Netflix is going to adapt its series Physical: 100 for a U.S. audience. The competition series will be called Physical 100: USA. Similarly to the original Korean show, this version finds athletes, bodybuilders and military professionals facing off against each other in grueling challenges to test their strength and endurance and discover who among them has the most complete physique.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.