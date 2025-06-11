Split verdict reached in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial

(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on a second count in his sex crimes retrial in New York.

The Manhattan jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third count of rape. The judge dismissed the jurors for the day but instructed them to keep deliberating on that count Thursday.

The split verdict comes after some apparent discord in the jury room during deliberations.

Earlier Wednesday, the jury foreperson sent a note telling Judge Curtis Farber he “cannot go back inside with those people.” That followed a closed-door conversation during which the foreperson complained to the judge that the jurors were “attacking” one another — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript.

Without the jury present, Weinstein addressed the judge on Wednesday and complained that the jury behavior is depriving him of a fair trial.

“We’ve heard threats, we’ve hear fights, we’ve heard intimidation,” Weinstein said. “This is not right for me, the person on trial here.”

Farber had proposed a cooling-off period, then the jury came back in saying they had a verdict on the two counts.

In dismissing the jury on Wednesday, Farber reminded jurors to be respectful to one another.

Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman, Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.

The jury convicted Weinstein of engaging in a criminal sex act with Haley but acquitted him of engaging in a criminal sex act with Sokola.

The jurors will resume deliberations on the rape count involving Mann on Thursday.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.

Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed on three women” as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.

“Harvey Weinstein had enormous control over those working in television and film. He decided who was in and who was out,” the prosecutor, Shannon Lucey, told the jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial. “He held the golden ticket. The chance to make it or not.”

Lucey claimed that “no” was “not a word the defendant was used to hearing.”

Weinstein’s defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, agreed with prosecutors that Weinstein was a powerful man in the television and film industries, but he told the jury Weinstein did not coerce the women he’s accused of assaulting. Instead, Aidala claimed Weinstein engaged in “mutually beneficial relationships” that the attorney said have been going on in Hollywood for a hundred years.

“They’re fooling around with him consensually,” Aidala claimed. “The casting couch was not a crime scene.”

In detailing the alleged sexual assaults, Lucey claimed that when Haley went to Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment in July 2006 to discuss a production role on “Project Runway,” he allegedly “held her down” and subjected her to forcible sexual conduct.

Sokola was 16 when she first met Weinstein in 2002 at a restaurant in the West Village shortly after signing a modeling contract to come to New York from Poland. Several years later, in 2006, Weinstein cast Sokola as an extra in “The Nanny Diaries.” After a lunch at a Manhattan hotel that year, Weinstein allegedly “pressed on her shoulders with enough force to get her down on the bed” and forced oral sex on the 19-year-old as she said, “Please do not do this,” Lucey claimed.

Lucey also claimed Weinstein allegedly forced Sokola to touch his genitals in a Manhattan apartment when she was 16. Weinstein is not charged in that alleged 2002 incident in the indictment, as it is outside the statute of limitations. But the judge has allowed Sokola to testify about it during the trial, along with a second alleged incident involving Weinstein she says occurred in 2004. Sokola previously filed a lawsuit in New York under the Child Victims Act over the alleged 2002 incident, which prosecutors said has since been settled.

In 2013, Weinstein allegedly subjected Mann to sex without her consent at a hotel, according to Lucey. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor. Lucey claimed Mann had also engaged in sexual encounters with Weinstein that were not coerced out of fear of his power in the industry.

The new trial comes after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”

Weinstein has also appealed his conviction in December 2022 on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stun gun at center of murder trial of ex-Grand Rapids officer charged in fatal shooting of Black motorist
(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Opening arguments in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who is charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, began in a Michigan courtroom on Monday morning. The trial began three years after the Black motorist’s death.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in June 2022 and his appeal was denied by the Michigan Supreme Court in December 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors argued in Monday’s opening statements that Schurr committed a crime.

“He shot him in the back of the head … When you put a gun in somebody’s back of the head, there’s an intent to kill there,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told the jury.

“So what this boils down to is it was unjustified and unreasonable. It was a crime,” he added. “We’re going to ask that you return a verdict of guilty.”

On the defense side, Schurr’s attorney Kayla Hamilton argued that that he was acting in self-defense.

“You’re not here to judge what officer should have or could have done,” Hamilton told the jury. “You’re here to judge what he did in that split second moment based on what he knew, based on what he felt, based on his training and his experiences. Now, a man died, and that’s a tragedy, but not every tragedy is a crime, and not every death means someone has to be penalized, and self-defense is not a crime.”

A jury was sworn in on Wednesday, with jurors and alternates consisting of four men and 10 women, with 10 white jurors, one Black and three Hispanic, according to ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WZZM.

Schurr fought the charge in court, arguing that he should not have to stand trial because he was acting within his rights as a police officer. His final appeal was denied by the Michigan Supreme Court in December 2024.

Video appears to show Lyoya, a 26-year-old immigrant who came to the U.S. to escape violence in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, being shot in the head by Schurr after the officer pulled him over for an unregistered license plate on April 4, 2022.

Body camera video, which was released nine days after the shooting, showed Schurr pulling Lyoya over for a license plate violation. When Lyoya began walking away from Schurr, the video shows the officer shouting at Lyoya to “get back in the car.” Then a struggle ensued between the two men during which the video appears to show Lyoya reaching for Schurr’s stun gun.

The body camera was deactivated during the struggle, according to police, and does not show the moment Shurr shot Lyoya. But the fatal shot is seen on cell phone video captured by the passenger of the vehicle.

The video appears to show Schurr telling Lyoya to let go of the stun gun several times, and while Lyoya is on the ground with his face down and Schurr on top of him, the officer appears to shoot Lyoya in the back of his head. The Kent County medical examiner confirmed Lyoya died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

Schurr was fired on June 15, 2022 amid an investigation into the incident.

The stun gun was at the center of opening arguments on Monday.

Becker, the prosecutor, told the jury they are expected to hear testimony from an expert from the Taser and body-camera maker Axon Enterprise during the trial. He said that person is going to testify that stun guns are designed not to cause death or serious bodily injury when deployed.

“It’s not a gun,” Becker said. “I think, in the Grand Rapids policies and procedures, it’s something that’s called the electronic control device. That’s how it’s defined … even in the Taser training manual, it says it’s an option that doesn’t replace lethal force.”

“It was unreasonable. Patrick never had an intent to do any harm to the defendant. He never intended to kill him,” Becker added.

Defense attorney Hamilton said that Schurr gave Lyoya 29 lawful commands during the incident and that the two men struggled over the stun gun for over a minute.

“The biggest risk to police officers is that once someone has your Taser, if they use it against you, you will be left defenseless,” she said.

Hamilton said a stun gun could leave an individual “incapacitated.”

“Throughout this trial, the evidence will show that the Taser is a dangerous weapon that can cause serious bodily injury or death period,” she said. “The law doesn’t ask an officer to wait until they’re injured, incapacitated or shot, to act.”

Lyoya’s family filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids in December 2022. Schurr denied wrongdoing in a response to the complaint, and in August 2023 a federal judge dismissed Grand Rapids from the lawsuit.

ABC News reached out to Shurr’s attorneys and the family of Lyoya ahead of the trial for further comment.

Before the trial, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Schurr’s legal team’s request to hear an appeal in the lawsuit filed by Lyoya’s family against the former officer.

Schurr’s defense team asked the court to decide whether the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong in determining it could not consider qualified immunity for Schurr at the time of the killing, WZZM reported.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials and police officers from being found individually liable in civil lawsuits.

Air traffic control room fight at Reagan National Airport leads to arrest
(WASHINGTON) — A fight in the air traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport, or DCA, in the Washington, D.C., area led to an employee being arrested and charged with assault.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement to ABC News that police arrested Damon Marsalis Gaines last week after reports of a fight breaking out in the airport’s control tower.

Gaines, 40, was ultimately charged with assault and battery, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that Gaines was put on administrative leave while the agency investigates the incident.

Further details about what led to the fight have yet to be released.

The arrest at DCA comes months after the deadly mid-air collision between a regional jet and an Army Blackhawk Helicopter that left 70 dead.

Sixty-seven people were on the American Airlines plane, which departed from Wichita, Kansas on Jan. 29 and three Army soldiers were aboard the helicopter, which was on a training flight at the time, officials said.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this report.

9/11 health care program restores cancer treatment certifications amid weeks of uncertainty
(NEW YORK) — The World Trade Center Health Program is once again certifying illnesses linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks after a chaotic few weeks that left some cancer patients, including first responders, without access to treatment.

Certification is the process by which the federal program confirms that a 9/11-related illnesses qualify for treatment or compensation.

Dr. John Howard, the program’s administrator, is the only official authorized to approve these certifications, and his status was in question for weeks.

Howard was laid off in February and allegedly reinstated following public backlash; however, there were signs that he was not fully and formally reinstated, including a freeze on certifications requiring his signature as late as Thursday morning.

In an internal memo obtained by ABC News, a federal branch chief with the Health and Human Services Department wrote, “We are able to resume processing enrollments, certifications, and letters at this time.”

Dr. David Prezant, the New York City Fire Department’s chief medical officer and director of its World Trade Center Health Program, confirmed to ABC News that he received the memo, and he was once again able to treat new patients.

The notice signals a turning point after what Prezant had said were weeks of silence, confusion and life-threatening delays.

It also followed a federal order laying off 20% of its staff in April — just months after it fired, then reinstated, a spate of staff members, including Howard.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino, a Republican who represents New York and is a longtime congressional watchdog for the program, welcomed the news and vowed to ensure that Howard remains fully reinstated.

“Any questions about Dr. Howard’s authorities as Administrator have been resolved — as confirmed directly with Dr. Howard himself,” Garbarino wrote to ABC News in a statement. “Now, enrollments and certifications that were left in limbo must be addressed immediately.”

“Let me be clear: anything that jeopardizes care for 9/11 responders and survivors is indefensible,” the statement added.

Ben Chevat, executive director of Citizens for the Extension of the James Zadroga Act, credited media coverage and bipartisan pressure for forcing the reversal.

“I’m glad that the 9/11 responders who need cancer care are going to get their cancer care — but they should never have been delayed,” he said.

The restoration of certification means the program can now review and approve claims from responders and survivors who have developed new conditions linked to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Certification is a key step that allows patients to begin treatment or file for compensation. Without it, clinics were forced to postpone care for some of the sickest patients.

“The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program’s Clinical Centers of Excellence and Nationwide Provider Network are continuing to provide services to Program members at this time,” a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News. “The Program is accepting, reviewing, and processing new enrollment applications and certification requests.”

“It’s good that certifications have resumed, but we’ve seen how quickly things can unravel,” Chevat said. “We still need full transparency and accountability to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

For now, clinics have been told they will see newly processed certifications by May 5 at the latest. The program’s staff and its supporters say they’re relieved — but remain wary about the future.

