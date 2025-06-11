Split verdict reached in Harvey Weinstein sex crimes retrial

Michael Nagle-Pool/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted on one count of engaging in criminal sex but acquitted on the second in his sex crimes retrial in New York.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the rape count.

The verdict comes after some apparent discord in the jury room during deliberations.

On Monday, the jury foreperson wrote in a note to Judge Curtis Farber, “I need to talk to you about a situation that isn’t very good.” The foreperson was called into the judge’s chambers, where he said some jurors were “attacking, talking together, fight together” — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript of the closed encounter.

The foreperson said jurors were discussing Weinstein’s past.

When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.

Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed on three women” as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial, where he is being retried for sexually assaulting two women, Mimi Haley and Jessica Mann, after an earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He is also charged with sexually assaulting a third woman, Kaja Sokola, who was not part of the first trial. All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

“Harvey Weinstein had enormous control over those working in television and film. He decided who was in and who was out,” the prosecutor, Shannon Lucey, told the jury of seven women and five men at the start of the trial. “He held the golden ticket. The chance to make it or not.”

Lucey claimed that “no” was “not a word the defendant was used to hearing.”

Weinstein’s defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, agreed with prosecutors that Weinstein was a powerful man in the television and film industries, but he told the jury Weinstein did not coerce the women he’s accused of assaulting. Instead, Aidala claimed Weinstein engaged in “mutually beneficial relationships” that the attorney said have been going on in Hollywood for 100 years.

“They’re fooling around with him consensually,” Aidala claimed. “The casting couch was not a crime scene.”

In detailing the alleged sexual assaults, Lucey claimed that when Haley went to Weinstein’s Crosby Street apartment in July 2006 to discuss a production role on Project Runway, he allegedly “held her down” and subjected her to forcible sexual conduct.

Sokola was 16 when she met Weinstein in 2002 at a restaurant in the West Village shortly after signing a modeling contract to come to New York from Poland. Several years later, in 2006, Weinstein cast Sokola as an extra in The Nanny Diaries. After a lunch at a Manhattan hotel that year, Weinstein allegedly “pressed on her shoulders with enough force to get her down on the bed” and forced oral sex on the 19-year-old as she said, “Please do not do this,” Lucey claimed.

Lucey also claimed Weinstein allegedly forced Sokola to touch his genitals in a Manhattan apartment when she was 16. Weinstein is not charged in that alleged 2002 incident in the indictment, as it is outside the statute of limitations. But the judge has allowed Sokola to testify about it during the trial, along with a second alleged incident involving Weinstein she says occurred in 2004. Sokola previously filed a lawsuit in New York under the Child Victims Act over the alleged 2002 incident, which prosecutors said has since been settled.

In 2013, Weinstein allegedly subjected Mann to sex without her consent at a hotel, according to Lucey. Mann testified that Weinstein raped her after finding out she had a serious boyfriend who was an actor. Lucey claimed Mann had also engaged in sexual encounters with Weinstein that were not coerced out of fear of his power in the industry.

The new trial comes after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”

Weinstein has also appealed his conviction in December 2022 on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ gets season 3 release date
Prime Video

This is 100% your release date, Connie baby.

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season of the teen romance series will premiere on July 16. All 11 episodes of the final season will release on subsequent Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A new poster for the series has also been revealed. The love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah is featured prominently on it. Lola Tung‘s Belly stands between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The poster features Jere kissing Belly on the cheek while Conrad looks on.

“We’ll always have summer,” the poster’s tagline reads.

The hit show is based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the series’ showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. It tells the story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, and is “a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” according to its official synopsis.

Han, Tung, Briney and Casalengo collaborated on an Instagram post made by Prime Video announcing the season 3 release date. “Summer is for lovers,” the caption reads. “The final chapter begins July 16.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger praises son Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘White Lotus’ performance
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Planet Hollywood

Arnold Schwarzenegger is proud of his son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, following his performance in The White Lotus.

The father-son duo, were featured in Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” issue, talked about acting and more, including Patrick Schwarzenegger’s most recent role in season 3 of The White Lotus.

“Everyone is coming up to me in the gym and saying, ‘Your son is fantastic,'” Arnold Schwarzenegger said. “Someone else comes up to me and says, ‘I hated your son in the series.'”

The Terminator actor continued, saying, “Hated him? What kind of compliment is that? They said, ‘He was fantastic, but the character he played was so believable.'”

Patrick Schwarzenegger replied and said, following The White Lotus, his biggest learning experience was “how much people associate you with your character.”

“The first weeks, people came up to me and told me how much they hated me,” he said. “By the end of it, they came up to me saying how much they felt bad for me. It was a roller coaster.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger went on to tell his son that he was “blown away” by his performance in the hit HBO Max show.

“Your acting surprised the hell out of me,” he told his son. “I didn’t recognize you.”

The duo drew a parallel between their acting journeys and realized they both had done nude scenes. Arnold Schwarzenegger recalled doing the opening scene in The Terminator naked, and his son mentioned a scene from The White Lotus too.

“It was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps so closely,” Arnold Schwarzenegger joked.

In brief: ‘Couples Therapy’ renewed for season 5 and more
In brief: ‘Couples Therapy’ renewed for season 5 and more

More Couples Therapy is on the way. Showtime has renewed the series for a fifth season following the viewership increase for the season 4B premiere. Couples Therapy follows real-life therapy sessions between couples and Dr. Orna Guralnik. The show is available to stream on Paramount+ for subscribers who have the Showtime plan …

The cast of Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming American Love Story series has expanded. Grace Gummer, Sydney Lemmon and Alessandro Nivola have joined the cast, according to Deadline. Gummer is set to play Caroline Kennedy in the show, while Lemmon will play Lauren Bessette and Nivola will portray Calvin Klein

Hal & Harper will make its way to Mubi this fall. Deadline reports that the indie TV series starring Lili Reinhart and Mark Ruffalo will debut on the streaming service after making its premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The family-drama series consists of eight episodes and also stars its creator, Cooper Raiff

