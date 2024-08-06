‘SpongeBob’ spin-off ‘Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie’ floats to top of Netflix most-watched chart
Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie bubbled to the top of Netflix’s most-watched English language movie list following its release on the platform on Aug. 2.
According to Netflix, the movie was watched 12.8 million times between its debut day through Aug. 4. For the week spanning July 29 through Aug. 4, the SpongeBob spin-off had more than 18.5 million hours viewed in just three days.
The live-action/animated film stars the voices of SpongeBob players Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy; Tom Kenny as SpongeBob Squarepants; Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs; Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star; and Rodger Bumpass as Squidward.
On the TV side, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder starring Emma Myers debuted at the top of the English language TV list for that week, debuting to 7.4 million views, with 34 million hours viewed, according to Netflix’s numbers.
For America’s largest theater chain, all the fireworks this weekend over July 4 weren’t just in the sky.
AMC, which owns more than 11,000 movie screens in this country, has announced that this past weekend was its biggest of 2024 so far, with more than four million people taking in a flick.
Attendance was buoyed by both the holiday weekend’s first and second place box office finishers. Despicable Me 4 earned a whopping $122.9 million over the extended five-day weekend while Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 earned $30 million over the traditional three-day weekend time frame. After four weeks in theaters, the latter film has earned more than $1.21 billion worldwide.
AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron commented, “Needless to say, we are quite pleased to see the strong showing from our U.S. moviegoers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The performance of Despicable Me 4 reinforces that this is a successful and beloved franchise, and we send our congratulations and gratitude to our partners at Universal and Illumination.”
He added, “It’s also important to note that AMC’s weekend was driven by the wide-ranging appeal of several movies that offer distinct and diverse options.”
A new trailer has dropped for Tim Burton‘s forthcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and fans of Jenna Ortega — and her alter ego Wednesday Addams — are sure to be delighted by it.
The clip begins with her sarcastic Astrid getting a call from her “Alleged Mom” — according to her cellphone contact — and getting pranked by a group of high school mean girls who try to jump scare her with a phony ghost.
“When you’re all driving carpool and banging your Pilates instructors to fill the empty void in your life, we’ll see who gets the last laugh,” Astrid deadpans, wiping the smiles from their faces.
According to the teaser, Astrid is a skeptic about ghosts, even though her mom, Lydia (Winona Ryder), is apparently a “legend” in that department in their small town of Winter River, Connecticut, thanks to her run-in with Michael Keaton‘s titular “ghost with the most.”
However, the supernatural comes for Astrid anyway, leading Lydia to summon Beetlejuice for help.
“How do I know you’re gonna keep your word?” Lydia asks him.
“I swear on my dead mother’s soul,” he says as he makes the sign of the cross — and his chest bursts into flames.
The rest of the trailer is as madcap as you’d expect from Wednesday producer Burton, including Beetle literally spilling his guts in therapy, sucking cellphone shutterbugs into their own phone screens, and a callback moment from the original film of a possessed dance between Astrid and her grandma Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara).
Justin Theroux also gets terrorized in the trailer and Willem Dafoe pops up, seemingly as an investigator, as does Monica Bellucci‘s character, who is so frightening she even scares an F-bomb out of Beetlejuice.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters and IMAX Sept. 6.
On Thursday Ryan Reynolds returned to where Deadpool all started for him, San Diego Comic-Con, for a blockbuster event: The Ultimate Deadpool & Wolverine Festival of Life.
His costar Hugh Jackman was there, as well as the movie’s heavy Emma Corrin, director Shawn Levy and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — and a capacity crowd of 6,500 fans, Variety says.
So as to avoid spoilers for the attendees in Hall H, five more stars took the stage after a surprise screening, to get their flowers for their crowd-pleasing parts, which remained secret until many outlets decided it was acceptable to out them.
Reynolds and Jackman reflected on fan reaction footage from the 2016 original got at Comic-Con.
“I was the most nervous human being you would ever see,” Reynolds said, according to Variety. “I was stepping into a dream come true in a certain sense, but I remember making that movie for you, and I remember how gratifying it was that everyone else liked it too.”
He added of Jackman, “I’ll never forget this moment, because this a****** was backstage.”
For his part, Jackman recalled “this chant that started up: ‘One more time, one more time.’ … I found [the] stage manager, and I said … ‘If you don’t play the f******* footage again, they are going to tear Hall H to the ground.'”
Reynolds then played a video snippet from Leslie Uggams, who plays Blind Al in the Deadpool movies, who said, “Can we skip the bulls*** and just show the damn movie?”
After the movie, five other stars appeared, fresh from their secret appearances in the film, including Dafne Keen, who was shown in the final trailer reprising as X-23/Laura.
As for the identity of the other four, well … Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing at a theater near you.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.